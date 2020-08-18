Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan | The Thaiger

Phuket
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says his ministry hopes to kick-start a careful and limited re-opening to international tourism from October 1, beginning with the southern province of Phuket. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, Phiphat’s ministry will meet with the Public Health, Interior, Foreign and Transport ministries on August 27 to discuss the introduction of the “Safe and Sealed” campaign. The campaign aims to revive tourism from international provinces or cities considered “low-risk” for Covid-19.
One suggestion being considered is to reserve 1 or 2 kilometres of beach near state quarantine locations, in places like Patong, where tourists would be able to leave their accommodation to spend time at the beach while still observing the mandatory 14 day quarantine requirement.
If the plan is agreed, it will be presented to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for final approval. Members of the CCSA visited Phuket last week to discuss the province’s readiness for re-opening, and it’s understood the Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to work with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to carry out a follow-up survey seeking the views of locals.
Phiphat says the plan for Phuket has been positively received by Energy Minister, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who heads up the economic policy team. He adds that he has also talked with Finance Minister, Predee Daochai, about a proposed 100-billion-baht cash injection for the tourism sector, but this needs further discussion with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and economic advisers. Phiphat says his ministry plans to review the success of the domestic travel stimulus campaign prior to deciding next steps. It’s expected that more than 1 million hotel rooms will have been redeemed under the scheme, out of more than 5 million eligible rooms. TAT is also working on a campaign to increase the number of trips taken during the long weekend of September 4 to 7, which replaces the April Songkran holiday.
Meanwhile, tourism operators in the northern provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai are working together to promote their regions for long-stay visitors. Kitti Tissakul, from the Association of Northern Tourism Federation in Chiang Rai province, is calling on the government to help foster a stronger connection with sister cities such as Gunma in Japan, by introducing direct flights or travel bubbles to boost tourism between the two.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri health chief says 2 sons of Navy officers died of pneumonia, not Covid-19
Two sons of Royal Thai Navy officers have died of pneumonia, not Covid-19, says Apirat Katanyutanon, chief of Public Health in the eastern province of Chon Buri. One of the deceased has been named as 35 year old Bulakorn Hutacharoen, while the other, a 39 year old male, has not been named. Both men were sons of Royal Thai Navy officers and their deaths of apparent lung conditions have sparked rumours and fear on social media. Chon Buri health officials are dismissing as “fake news” the suggestion that both men died of Covid-19. A report in The Pattaya News says […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19
Officials from Thailand’s Public Health Ministry are investigating an unnamed Bangkok condo development after it was revealed a man who stayed there tested positive for Covid-19 on returning to his home country. It’s understood the 46 year old Malaysian man displayed no Covid-19 symptoms, and tested negative for the virus, when he left Thailand on August 5. However, a second test on August 15 revealed he was infected. As yet, there has been no word from the Malaysian government as to where or when the man may have contracted the virus. Residents at the condominium development where the man stayed […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Just short of 2 weeks after a trip to Bangkok, a man returned home to Malaysia and then tested positive for the coronavirus. Thai health officials are investigating to determine who was in contact with the man while he was in the country and if there are any local infections. Deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department Tanarak Plipat said the man spent most of his time at his condo while he was visiting Bangkok. The man arrived back home to Malaysia on August 5. The man was asymptomatic and first tested negative. His second test last Saturday came out positive […]
PM’s security beefed-up after car chase on expressway
Trang teen kills mother and brother, Buri Ram man kills nephew
Chon Buri health chief says 2 sons of Navy officers died of pneumonia, not Covid-19
School pupils show solidarity with anti-government protests – VIDEO
Thai education set to change, prepare students for the future
Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
The year of living dangerously – Thai protesters utter the unthinkable
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Phuket drivers, tour operators ask Toyota for loan grace period
Well-known Chinese restaurant in Chon Buri catches fire
Chon Buri pawn shop loses millions in fake gold scam
Motorcyclist dies on his way to Bangla Bike Night
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Experts warn Thailand not immune to second wave of Covid-19
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Pattaya’s Walking Street. Will it return to high rents and high heels?
British embassy in Thailand issues advice over student demonstrations
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
A Covid-19 vaccine “within 6 months”
Korat mother found with throat cut
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
- Expats4 days ago
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
- Business3 days ago
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
- Koh Samui2 days ago
Struggling Samui seeks government help
- Business4 days ago
UPDATE: SET suspends trading of Thai Airways shares
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid-19 update: 17 new cases found in quarantine, deaths unchanged at 58 (August 14)