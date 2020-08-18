Connect with us

Phuket

Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan

Maya Taylor

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Syed Ahmad on Unsplash
    • follow us in feedly

The Tourism and Sports Minister, Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, says his ministry hopes to kick-start a careful and limited re-opening to international tourism from October 1, beginning with the southern province of Phuket. According to a report in the Bangkok Post, Phiphat’s ministry will meet with the Public Health, Interior, Foreign and Transport ministries on August 27 to discuss the introduction of the “Safe and Sealed” campaign. The campaign aims to revive tourism from international provinces or cities considered “low-risk” for Covid-19.

One suggestion being considered is to reserve 1 or 2 kilometres of beach near state quarantine locations, in places like Patong, where tourists would be able to leave their accommodation to spend time at the beach while still observing the mandatory 14 day quarantine requirement.

If the plan is agreed, it will be presented to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration for final approval. Members of the CCSA visited Phuket last week to discuss the province’s readiness for re-opening, and it’s understood the Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to work with the Tourism Authority of Thailand to carry out a follow-up survey seeking the views of locals.

Phiphat says the plan for Phuket has been positively received by Energy Minister, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, who heads up the economic policy team. He adds that he has also talked with Finance Minister, Predee Daochai, about a proposed 100-billion-baht cash injection for the tourism sector, but this needs further discussion with PM Prayut Chan-o-cha and economic advisers. Phiphat says his ministry plans to review the success of the domestic travel stimulus campaign prior to deciding next steps. It’s expected that more than 1 million hotel rooms will have been redeemed under the scheme, out of more than 5 million eligible rooms. TAT is also working on a campaign to increase the number of trips taken during the long weekend of September 4 to 7, which replaces the April Songkran holiday.

Meanwhile, tourism operators in the northern provinces of Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai are working together to promote their regions for long-stay visitors. Kitti Tissakul, from the Association of Northern Tourism Federation in Chiang Rai province, is calling on the government to help foster a stronger connection with sister cities such as Gunma in Japan, by introducing direct flights or travel bubbles to boost tourism between the two.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri health chief says 2 sons of Navy officers died of pneumonia, not Covid-19

Maya Taylor

Published

1 hour ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Chon Buri health chief says 2 sons of Navy officers died of pneumonia, not Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Two sons of Royal Thai Navy officers have died of pneumonia, not Covid-19, says Apirat Katanyutanon, chief of Public Health in the eastern province of Chon Buri. One of the deceased has been named as 35 year old Bulakorn Hutacharoen, while the other, a 39 year old male, has not been named. Both men were sons of Royal Thai Navy officers and their deaths of apparent lung conditions have sparked rumours and fear on social media. Chon Buri health officials are dismissing as “fake news” the suggestion that both men died of Covid-19. A report in The Pattaya News says […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19

Maya Taylor

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 18, 2020

By

Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Andreas Brucker on Unsplash

Officials from Thailand’s Public Health Ministry are investigating an unnamed Bangkok condo development after it was revealed a man who stayed there tested positive for Covid-19 on returning to his home country. It’s understood the 46 year old Malaysian man displayed no Covid-19 symptoms, and tested negative for the virus, when he left Thailand on August 5. However, a second test on August 15 revealed he was infected. As yet, there has been no word from the Malaysian government as to where or when the man may have contracted the virus. Residents at the condominium development where the man stayed […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

19 hours ago

on

August 17, 2020

By

Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Unsplash: Fusion Medical Animation

Just short of 2 weeks after a trip to Bangkok, a man returned home to Malaysia and then tested positive for the coronavirus. Thai health officials are investigating to determine who was in contact with the man while he was in the country and if there are any local infections. Deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department Tanarak Plipat said the man spent most of his time at his condo while he was visiting Bangkok. The man arrived back home to Malaysia on August 5. The man was asymptomatic and first tested negative. His second test last Saturday came out positive […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending