Tourism

Tourism officials plan big campaigns for Chiang Mai

Published

 on 

Chiang Mai.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has several big campaigns planned to draw visitors to the world-renowned province of Chiang Mai during the High Season from November to March. 

One campaign is titled, “Northern Charm of the Past.” This campaign is centred around the culture of the historic Lanna Kingdom, which Chiang Mai used to be part of. The campaign will target working people, multi-generational families, and active seniors.

Another campaign is titled “North X Clusive.” This campaign is focused on local craftsmanship. The “North Experience Festival” will help tourists visit ancient temples and pay respects for good fortune. The “Riverside Eatery” campaign will involve local dining and Michelin Guide restaurants. 

TAT’s “Amazing Northern Road Trip” campaign will involve sightseeing trips for drivers, cyclists, and joggers, Nation Thailand reported. 

TAT’s Chiang Mai director, Suladda Sarutilavan, said the overall tourism industry in Chiang Mai expanded 2.8% year on year as of October. 

Suladda said that in 2023, there will be a “Chiang Mai Workation Staycation” campaign. This, she said, will focus on weekday trips for “the generation who can work from anywhere and schedule their own vacation.” Suladda said there will also be a “Road to Chiang Mai” eco-tourism campaign. Both campaigns will target millennial families. 

Meanwhile, airlines have been ramping up flights to and from Chiang Mai. Most international visitors to Chiang Mai will fly from abroad into Bangkok first. Governor of Chiang Mai province Nirat Pongsitthavorn revealed that he has been in discussions with Nok Air about increasing flight frequency to Chiang Mai from the capital. For more information on flights to Chiang Mai, click HERE.

 

Recent comments:
ChrisS
2022-11-02 15:13
Good to see TAT diverging from its usual pushing of Bangkok Phuket etc. Hopefully this will see the start of a push to showcase more of the 'less travelled' parts of the country.

