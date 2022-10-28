Airlines ramp up Chiang Mai flights in time for High Season in Thailand

Airlines are ramping up flights to and from Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, in time for the tourist High Season which runs from November until March.

Most international visitors to Chiang Mai will fly from abroad into Bangkok first. Governor of Chiang Mai province Nirat Pongsitthavorn revealed that he has been in discussions with Nok Air about increasing flight frequency to Chiang Mai from the capital.

The governor revealed that Nok Air will increase the frequency of their Bangkok – Chiang Mai route from eight flights per day to a whopping twelve flights per day, commencing November 1.

Korean Air‘s direct route from Seoul in South Korea to Chiang Mai will fly four times per week in November. In December, the frequency will be increased to seven flights per week.

Lao Airlines have two direct services to Chiang Mai from Vientiane and Luang Prabang. Both routes will fly three times per week, commencing November 1.

The hottest destination to fly to from Chiang Mai this High Season seems to be the Taiwanese capital Taipei, with three airlines hopping on board with direct routes…

EVA Air will fly between Taipei in Taiwan and Chiang Mai on a 184-seater Airbus A320 seven times per week, commencing January 1, 2023. EVA Air’s connecting routes will bring tourists into Chiang Mai from Europe, America, and Japan.

China Airlines‘ Taipei to Chiang Mai service will run thrice weekly, commencing January 20, 2023.

Thai AirAsia is reportedly preparing to open a direct service between Taipei and Chiang Mai soon.

Tourists can stay longer in the kingdom than usual this High Season, with Thailand officially granting longer stays to tourists. For High Season only, Thailand is granting extended visa exemptions on arrival up to 45 days and VOA (visas on arrival) up to 30 days for tourists from eligible countries.

If you want to experience real Thai winter, take a trip up Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai province, where the weather hits lows of eight degrees Celsius in the winter months.