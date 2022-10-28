Travel
Airlines ramp up Chiang Mai flights in time for High Season in Thailand
Airlines are ramping up flights to and from Chiang Mai, northern Thailand, in time for the tourist High Season which runs from November until March.
Most international visitors to Chiang Mai will fly from abroad into Bangkok first. Governor of Chiang Mai province Nirat Pongsitthavorn revealed that he has been in discussions with Nok Air about increasing flight frequency to Chiang Mai from the capital.
The governor revealed that Nok Air will increase the frequency of their Bangkok – Chiang Mai route from eight flights per day to a whopping twelve flights per day, commencing November 1.
Korean Air‘s direct route from Seoul in South Korea to Chiang Mai will fly four times per week in November. In December, the frequency will be increased to seven flights per week.
Lao Airlines have two direct services to Chiang Mai from Vientiane and Luang Prabang. Both routes will fly three times per week, commencing November 1.
The hottest destination to fly to from Chiang Mai this High Season seems to be the Taiwanese capital Taipei, with three airlines hopping on board with direct routes…
EVA Air will fly between Taipei in Taiwan and Chiang Mai on a 184-seater Airbus A320 seven times per week, commencing January 1, 2023. EVA Air’s connecting routes will bring tourists into Chiang Mai from Europe, America, and Japan.
China Airlines‘ Taipei to Chiang Mai service will run thrice weekly, commencing January 20, 2023.
Thai AirAsia is reportedly preparing to open a direct service between Taipei and Chiang Mai soon.
Tourists can stay longer in the kingdom than usual this High Season, with Thailand officially granting longer stays to tourists. For High Season only, Thailand is granting extended visa exemptions on arrival up to 45 days and VOA (visas on arrival) up to 30 days for tourists from eligible countries.
If you want to experience real Thai winter, take a trip up Doi Inthanon mountain in Chiang Mai province, where the weather hits lows of eight degrees Celsius in the winter months.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Airlines ramp up Chiang Mai flights in time for High Season in Thailand
Stockholm’s fugitive king cobra found hiding in wall cavity
Gamblers allegedly cheated & attacked at casino in Bangkok
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Pervert in Singapore pretended to be female gynaecologist to get nude pics
Thai police seize drug kingpin’s luxury Bangkok house on Facebook Live
Police raid Bangkok clinic with unhealthy attitude to sex workers
China’s ‘secret police stations’ anger Canada, Netherlands
Thais in top 5 most anxious, stressed nations in the world, says Gallup book
Foreign diving instructor rescued off Phuket
Malaysian man arrested in Bangkok for smuggling liquor
Soon-to-be bride tragically killed in car crash in central Thailand
Police arrest Israeli man carrying bullets at Phuket Airport, southern Thailand
World-Class Medical Hub for Regenerative Cellular Therapy Centre in Bangkok, Thailand
Universal acclaim? Jakapong’s pageant purchase dismays rights campaigners
THAI needs to raise 10 billion baht as part of its restructuring plan
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya
Hundreds of Chinese citizens arrested in Bangkok drug party raid
Eat a dick! (A waffle dick)
Tourism officials plan Loy Krathong events for 6 Thai provinces
Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
61 year old man beaten to death at Bangkok train station
Missing Russian’s body found at sea near Patong Beach
Angry elephant smashes pickup truck windscreen in northeast Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Cultural Activities3 days ago
Useful Thai phrases every visitors in Thailand should know
- Indonesia2 days ago
Missing Indonesian woman’s body found inside giant python
- Property News3 days ago
Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
- Food2 days ago
Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
- Guides1 day ago
North and South Thailand, what’s the difference?
- Best Bites1 day ago
5 irresistible cafes in Pattaya (2022)
- Crime2 days ago
Mother seeks help after 14 year old daughter turns to prostitution
- Crime2 days ago
Ugandan prostitute snatches hundreds of thousands of baht from British tourist in Pattaya