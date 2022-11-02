Colourful Bangkok 2022 – 3 months of arts and concerts

One of the policies of Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is finally coming to fruition as the city readies itself for several cultural events over the next three months under the Colourful Bangkok 2022 banner.

The Colourful Bangkok 2022 project is just one of the 214 campaign policies promised by Chadchart as he ran for mayor earlier this year and one of 12 festivals across Bangkok.

The campaign aims to boost the capital’s economy and help out the small and medium-sized enterprises taking part in the events. The campaign is also expected to provide a feel-good factor for Bangkokians and tourists from across the country after the repressive Covid-19 pandemic.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is organizing more than 120 events across the city over the next three months to celebrate the upcoming new year. November’s events will focus on the arts, December will offer light installations, and January will present concerts in the gardens at different public parks in the city.

Over 30 events will be held this month. The highlights include the Bangkok Art Biennale 2022 from October 22 to February 2023, Unfolding Bangkok from November 12 to 20, Sam Prang Facestreet from November 26-27, and Bangkok Theatre Festival 2022 which runs throughout November.

The BMA also worked with Bangkok Arts & Culture Centre to create the website named Bangkok Art City which provides everyone with guides and information on every event under the Colourful Bangkok 2022 project and future events.

At the event’s grand opening ceremony yesterday Chadchart said he and his team had been organising different events and activities over the past five months and each event has received good feedback.

The 56 year old city chief says he wants to bring back good vibes to the capital and make it lively again after the pandemic. He also wants to thank everyone who has helped make Bangkok a lively, artistic city.

He said…

“The city is people and it will be alive when the arts are present.”