Where to go in Chiang Mai for a memorable holiday

When you think about a province in Thailand that is rich in culture and tradition, Chiang Mai will surely be the first thing to come to mind. And rightly so! Chiang Mai used to be part of the “Lanna” Kingdom (during 1292-1775). Some Thai people called Chiang Mai “the town of art”. It has its own style, worthy history, and beautiful nature. The city is home to a number of fantastic attractions that you should visit at least once in your life. Here are the best ones.

1. Pha Chor Grand Canyon at the Mae Wang National Park

Mae Wang National Park is home to the magnificent Pha Chor Grand Canyon. It’s a result of a natural phenomenon that occurred hundreds of years ago when the water eroded the earth and created cliffs, walls, and clay pillars in the area. Many people believe that this area used to be the passage of the Ping River in the past.

Around noon, it can get quite warm there. In order to enjoy milder weather and to take advantage of the afternoon’s gorgeous golden sunlight, it’s best to visit after 15:00. The route to Pha Chor is rather drawn-out and challenging, much like hiking through the grove. Therefore, it’s best that you wear proper shoes. But the good news is that there are numerous stunning natural sights along the route. There are also additional attractions in the area, including a waterfall, elephant parks, and rafting locations.

2. Mae Kampong

Mae Kampong is a tiny village located in Chiang Mai province’s Mae-On district, 50 kilometres from Chiang Mai. Perched at the height of around 1,300 metres, some people call it a hidden village in the valley. Many also refer to the area as a village from a fairy tale because of its tranquil ambience.

The village was founded around a century ago. The name “Mae Kampong” is a combination of the words “Mae Nam,” which means river in Thai, and “Kampong flowers,” which are little red-yellow flowers that are abundant along the village’s creek. Over time, the name became “Ban Mae Kampong”. The majority of the villagers came from the Doi Saket district. They came to establish coffee estates and Miang gardens. On the peak, you’ll find the Mae Kampong Waterfall and a viewpoint. If you have the time, be sure to spend the night at the homestay so you can immerse yourself in all of its beauty.

3. Rai Lom Nao, Mon Cham

One of the best tourist destinations in Chiangmai for capturing lovely pictures is Rai Lom Nao, Mon Cham. It’s located about 50 kilometres from Chiang Mai, at Doi Mon Cham or Mon Cham Village, which is a famous tourist destination for accommodation, food, and a scenic spot to enjoy the mountain vista. Surrounded by mountains and forests, the air here is fresh, and the atmosphere serene.

One of the most interesting things about this place is that the native flowers here take turns growing during different seasons throughout the year. Depending on the time you visit, you might see verbena, statis, or sunflowers. Therefore, we recommend visiting their Facebook page before you go to check the type and colour of flowers that are currently blooming. The winter flowers are a big draw for visitors, but the flowers during the rainy season also look lovely against the gloomy backdrop. But any time of year you decide to visit, you’ll be sure to return with plenty of stylish pictures to share on social media.

4. San Kamphaeng Hot Springs

San Kamphaeng Hot Springs is located in Mae-On District, around 23 kilometres from Mae Kampong. It’s a famous hot spring in Chiang Mai, which has a temperature of 105ºC. You can soak your whole body or just your feet in the warm water while admiring the serene natural surroundings.

The ponds at the hot springs are known to have minerals in them. Tourists can support the locals there by buying raw eggs to boil and eating them around the ponds. Boiling an egg typically takes 3 to 15 minutes. Moreover, there’s a charming cafe with lovely coloured Mon grasses and a lovely flower garden with more than a hundred different kinds of flowers. You should definitely visit this one-of-a-kind site at least once in your lifetime.

5. The Pae Gate

Tha Pae Gate, or Pra Too Ta Pae, is a landmark of Chiang Mai. You shouldn’t skip this site if it’s your first time visiting Chiang Mai. The Phae gate is one of the old five gates, which was built during the King Mangrai of Lanna’s rule in 1296. The Fine Arts Department rebuilt the Phae gate in 1985 based on historical and archaeological evidence. Situated on the east side of a narrow canal that once served as a boat route from there to the Ping River, it was a significant pier that was utilised for international trade. Thai for the pier is “tha”.

Today, the Pae Gate is a very popular tourist destination. Every Sunday, from 6-10 p.m., it hosts the biggest walking street in Chiang Mai, where many shops sell local Thai street food, clothes, handcrafted goods, and more traditional things that could be souvenirs. You should also visit the other four Chiang Mai gates. These include the Chang Puak Gate in the north, Chiangmai Gate and Suan Prung Gate in the south, and Suan Dok Gate in the west.

Aside from these 5, there are so many attractions in Chiang Mai that you have to visit. So go book your ticket now and explore this beautiful city!

Want to visit Chiang Rai while you’re in Thailand? Add these unmissable attractions to your itinerary!