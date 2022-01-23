Tourism
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
With the reintroduction of the Test & Go programme that allows people to enter Thailand without a multi-day quarantine, organizations in the tourism industry are hopeful for growth in international travellers in February and beyond. The programme was reinstated, albeit with some revisions that were not met with a particularly welcoming reception, and will be open for travellers again on February 1.
The new version of Test & Go was almost universally panned by tourists and travellers for added complications and cost, now requiring a second RT PCR test with a pre-booked hotel on the fifth day after arrival, and additional insurance requirements. Inconvenient though it may be, it is generally a step up from the Sandbox programmes that require a minimum of 7 days where new arrivals are allowed to wander but are confined to one location with only a few to choose from.
Nevertheless, tourist organizations in Thailand believe that the reopening will open the door to an uptick in foreign arrivals. Between 200,000 and 300,000 international travellers are predicted to arrive in Thailand next month, according to the head of the Thai Hotel Association. She has forecasted a steady rise in arriving tourists and is expecting even better numbers for March.
The Thailand Tourism Board Association shared in the hopefulness, though tempered their optimism with a warning that, as has been seen in the recent past, all hopes of upward momentum in tourism numbers can be curbed at the drop of a hat with yet another last-minute government reversal or drastic change.
Barring another setback though, the relaunch of Thailand’s reopening (is this Thailand Tourism 5.0 now? 6.0?), if the numbers do grow in February and continue throughout March, this latest reopening could signal that Thailand has turned the corner in the economic battle against the Covid-19 pandemic. Tourists and hotel and other tourism business operators remain hopeful that Thailand could finally see the return of international and domestic tourism.
SOURCE: ASEAN Now
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Free Covid-19 testing events in Bangkok daily throughout January
Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 7,686 infections, 13 deaths,
VERSO – The School of the Future
Government plans to gather data, combine tourism databases
Cannabis is becoming legal, but prosecution still a grey area
Truck with 20 tonnes of smuggled pork caught at Laos border
Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
What should tourists avoid when they come to Bangkok? | Vox Pop
New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
Hong Kong warns against intervening in cull of Covid-19 hamsters
BMA follows CCSA; Bangkok entertainment venues remain closed
Transportation the focus of 2022 for Thailand, with 1.4 trillion baht budgeted
First of the year: Green sea turtle lays 125 eggs in Phuket
COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112
Many criticise “soldier” coffee shop at southern Thailand military camp
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Swedish man enjoying a beer on Pattaya Beach files police report after being slapped, threatened by Thai men
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene3 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Opinion1 day ago
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
- Crime1 day ago
Stabbing attack in Kanchanaburi leaves 1 British man dead, 1 injured
- Thai Life3 days ago
Survival Guide: 6 things you need to know about Thai culture
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
VERSO – The School of the Future
- Cannabis2 days ago
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Recent comments: