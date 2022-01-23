COVID-19 SUNDAY: 7,686 infections, 13 deaths,

Today, the CCSA reported 7,686 new Covid-19 infections, down 426 since yesterday, and 13 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,348,627 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 22,032 total deaths from the pandemic.

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,445 recoveries, up 137 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,271,228 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

There are now 83,459 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 228 from yesterday, including 564 in the ICU (down 55 over last week) and 122 on ventilators (down 16 over last week).

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 186 were brought in from international travellers, 55 were found in correctional facilities, 61 were identified by community testing, and 7,384 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,074 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,150 ▲ 16,611 3 Samut Prakan 688 ▲ 11,968 4 Phuket 412 ▲ 7,578 2 Chon Buri 394 ▼ 14,318 6 Nonthaburi 325 ▼ 6,302 7 Khon Kaen 275 ▲ 5,563 10 Pathum Thani 253 ▼ 3,519 5 Ubon Ratchathani 155 ▼ 6,519 24 Lopburi 141 ▼ 1,528 8 Chiang Mai 125 ▼ 4,081

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 1 Bangkok 1,150 ▲ 16,611 3 Samut Prakan 688 ▲ 11,968 6 Nonthaburi 325 ▼ 6,302 10 Pathum Thani 253 ▼ 3,519 16 Samut Sakhon 122 ▼ 2,264 18 Nakhon Pathom 123 ▼ 1,740 24 Lopburi 141 ▼ 1,528 25 Ayutthaya 86 ▼ 1,470 29 Saraburi 88 ▼ 1,336 30 Nakhon Sawan 85 ▲ 1,328 33 Phitsanulok 58 ▼ 1,173 47 Phetchabun 61 ▼ 813 49 Suphan Buri 25 ▼ 755 55 Nakhon Nayok 29 ▼ 702 59 Kamphaeng Phet 39 ▲ 598 67 Chai Nat 11 ▼ 324 69 Sukhothai 37 ▲ 340 70 Uthai Thani 4 ▼ 288 72 Phichit 36 ▲ 310 74 Ang Thong 16 ▲ 270 76 Samut Songkhram 16 ▼ 264 78 Sing Buri 12 ▲ 181 RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 2 Chon Buri 394 ▼ 14,318 11 Rayong 107 ▼ 2,895 20 Chachoengsao 81 ▼ 1,645 34 Chanthaburi 48 ▼ 1,112 39 Prachinburi 79 ▲ 1,031 44 Sa Kaeo 39 ▼ 909 58 Trat 6 ▼ 570 RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 8 Chiang Mai 125 ▼ 4,081 38 Nan 16 ▼ 1,020 45 Lampang 16 ▼ 832 52 Chiang Rai 18 • 713 54 Phayao 17 ▲ 693 66 Mae Hong Son 11 ▼ 334 68 Phrae 28 ▲ 338 71 Uttaradit 11 ▼ 293 73 Lamphun 31 ▲ 285 RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 5 Ubon Ratchathani 155 ▼ 6,519 7 Khon Kaen 275 ▲ 5,563 12 Buriram 111 ▼ 2,585 13 Nakhon Ratchasima 97 ▼ 2,467 14 Udon Thani 78 ▼ 2,415 17 Sisaket 115 ▼ 2,047 21 Maha Sarakham 92 ▲ 1,595 22 Surin 84 ▼ 1,569 26 Roi Et 104 ▲ 1,453 32 Kalasin 42 ▼ 1,185 35 Nong Khai 57 ▲ 1,093 42 Loei 93 ▼ 1,011 43 Sakon Nakhon 26 ▼ 941 46 Chaiyaphum 117 ▲ 889 53 Nakhon Phanom 29 ▲ 711 56 Yasothon 28 ▲ 629 57 Mukdahan 21 ▲ 611 60 Nong Bua Lamphu 42 ▲ 561 62 Bueng Kan 12 ▲ 389 63 Amnat Charoen 12 ▲ 379 RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 4 Phuket 412 ▲ 7,578 9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 123 ▼ 3,639 15 Surat Thani 85 ▼ 2,233 19 Songkhla 90 ▼ 1,659 23 Phatthalung 102 ▲ 1,580 28 Phang Nga 91 ▲ 1,349 40 Chumphon 58 ▲ 1,008 41 Krabi 54 ▲ 1,000 50 Trang 50 ▲ 769 61 Pattani 12 ▼ 409 64 Satun 21 ▲ 370 65 Yala 14 ▼ 344 75 Ranong 3 ▼ 253 77 Narathiwat 19 • 210 RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL 27 Prachuap Khiri Khan 69 ▼ 1,405 31 Kanchanaburi 75 ▼ 1,311 36 Ratchaburi 70 ▼ 1,105 48 Phetchaburi 44 ▼ 795 51 Tak 31 ▼ 743 RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL 37 Prisons 55 ▼ 1,073

SOURCE: CCSA

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE