Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID-19 SUNDAY: 7,686 infections, 13 deaths,
Today, the CCSA reported 7,686 new Covid-19 infections, down 426 since yesterday, and 13 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,348,627 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 22,032 total deaths from the pandemic.
In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,445 recoveries, up 137 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,271,228 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.
There are now 83,459 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 228 from yesterday, including 564 in the ICU (down 55 over last week) and 122 on ventilators (down 16 over last week).
Of the new Covid-19 infections, 186 were brought in from international travellers, 55 were found in correctional facilities, 61 were identified by community testing, and 7,384 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,074 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.
COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES
While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.
COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS
The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.
They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:
|PROVINCE
|TODAY
|FROM YESTERDAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,150
|▲
|16,611
|3
|Samut Prakan
|688
|▲
|11,968
|4
|Phuket
|412
|▲
|7,578
|2
|Chon Buri
|394
|▼
|14,318
|6
|Nonthaburi
|325
|▼
|6,302
|7
|Khon Kaen
|275
|▲
|5,563
|10
|Pathum Thani
|253
|▼
|3,519
|5
|Ubon Ratchathani
|155
|▼
|6,519
|24
|Lopburi
|141
|▼
|1,528
|8
|Chiang Mai
|125
|▼
|4,081
Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:
|RANK
|CENTRAL PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|1
|Bangkok
|1,150
|▲
|16,611
|3
|Samut Prakan
|688
|▲
|11,968
|6
|Nonthaburi
|325
|▼
|6,302
|10
|Pathum Thani
|253
|▼
|3,519
|16
|Samut Sakhon
|122
|▼
|2,264
|18
|Nakhon Pathom
|123
|▼
|1,740
|24
|Lopburi
|141
|▼
|1,528
|25
|Ayutthaya
|86
|▼
|1,470
|29
|Saraburi
|88
|▼
|1,336
|30
|Nakhon Sawan
|85
|▲
|1,328
|33
|Phitsanulok
|58
|▼
|1,173
|47
|Phetchabun
|61
|▼
|813
|49
|Suphan Buri
|25
|▼
|755
|55
|Nakhon Nayok
|29
|▼
|702
|59
|Kamphaeng Phet
|39
|▲
|598
|67
|Chai Nat
|11
|▼
|324
|69
|Sukhothai
|37
|▲
|340
|70
|Uthai Thani
|4
|▼
|288
|72
|Phichit
|36
|▲
|310
|74
|Ang Thong
|16
|▲
|270
|76
|Samut Songkhram
|16
|▼
|264
|78
|Sing Buri
|12
|▲
|181
|RANK
|EASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|2
|Chon Buri
|394
|▼
|14,318
|11
|Rayong
|107
|▼
|2,895
|20
|Chachoengsao
|81
|▼
|1,645
|34
|Chanthaburi
|48
|▼
|1,112
|39
|Prachinburi
|79
|▲
|1,031
|44
|Sa Kaeo
|39
|▼
|909
|58
|Trat
|6
|▼
|570
|RANK
|NORTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|8
|Chiang Mai
|125
|▼
|4,081
|38
|Nan
|16
|▼
|1,020
|45
|Lampang
|16
|▼
|832
|52
|Chiang Rai
|18
|•
|713
|54
|Phayao
|17
|▲
|693
|66
|Mae Hong Son
|11
|▼
|334
|68
|Phrae
|28
|▲
|338
|71
|Uttaradit
|11
|▼
|293
|73
|Lamphun
|31
|▲
|285
|RANK
|NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|5
|Ubon Ratchathani
|155
|▼
|6,519
|7
|Khon Kaen
|275
|▲
|5,563
|12
|Buriram
|111
|▼
|2,585
|13
|Nakhon Ratchasima
|97
|▼
|2,467
|14
|Udon Thani
|78
|▼
|2,415
|17
|Sisaket
|115
|▼
|2,047
|21
|Maha Sarakham
|92
|▲
|1,595
|22
|Surin
|84
|▼
|1,569
|26
|Roi Et
|104
|▲
|1,453
|32
|Kalasin
|42
|▼
|1,185
|35
|Nong Khai
|57
|▲
|1,093
|42
|Loei
|93
|▼
|1,011
|43
|Sakon Nakhon
|26
|▼
|941
|46
|Chaiyaphum
|117
|▲
|889
|53
|Nakhon Phanom
|29
|▲
|711
|56
|Yasothon
|28
|▲
|629
|57
|Mukdahan
|21
|▲
|611
|60
|Nong Bua Lamphu
|42
|▲
|561
|62
|Bueng Kan
|12
|▲
|389
|63
|Amnat Charoen
|12
|▲
|379
|RANK
|SOUTHERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|4
|Phuket
|412
|▲
|7,578
|9
|Nakhon Si Thammarat
|123
|▼
|3,639
|15
|Surat Thani
|85
|▼
|2,233
|19
|Songkhla
|90
|▼
|1,659
|23
|Phatthalung
|102
|▲
|1,580
|28
|Phang Nga
|91
|▲
|1,349
|40
|Chumphon
|58
|▲
|1,008
|41
|Krabi
|54
|▲
|1,000
|50
|Trang
|50
|▲
|769
|61
|Pattani
|12
|▼
|409
|64
|Satun
|21
|▲
|370
|65
|Yala
|14
|▼
|344
|75
|Ranong
|3
|▼
|253
|77
|Narathiwat
|19
|•
|210
|RANK
|WESTERN PROVINCES
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|27
|Prachuap Khiri Khan
|69
|▼
|1,405
|31
|Kanchanaburi
|75
|▼
|1,311
|36
|Ratchaburi
|70
|▼
|1,105
|48
|Phetchaburi
|44
|▼
|795
|51
|Tak
|31
|▼
|743
|RANK
|PRISONS
|TODAY
|TOTAL
|37
|Prisons
|55
|▼
|1,073
SOURCE: CCSA
