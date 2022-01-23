Connect with us

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 7,686 infections, 13 deaths,

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO:23 January Covid-19 Update (via The Thaiger)

Today, the CCSA reported 7,686 new Covid-19 infections, down 426 since yesterday, and 13 Coronavirus-related deaths, down 6 from yesterday. Since April 1, 2021, in the latest wave of the virus in Thailand, a total of 2,348,627 confirmed Covid-19 infections have been reported, with 22,032 total deaths from the pandemic.

 

23JAN Covid-19 Snapshot

In the 24 hour period since the last count, the CCSA has reported 7,445 recoveries, up 137 from yesterday. Since the beginning of the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1, 2021, a total of 2,271,228 have recovered from a Covid-19 infection.

There are now 83,459 people currently receiving treatment for Covid-19, up 228 from yesterday, including 564 in the ICU (down 55 over last week) and 122 on ventilators (down 16 over last week).

 

23JAN Covid Med Care

Of the new Covid-19 infections, 186 were brought in from international travellers, 55 were found in correctional facilities, 61 were identified by community testing, and 7,384 were uncovered by walk-in testing. 2,074 antigen test kits were used, though their results are officially considered inconclusive.

 

23JAN Covid Daily

 

COVID-19 VACCINE UPDATES

While the official figures from the Department of Disease Control have been changed and revised frequently, with daily figures sometimes being changed by hundreds of thousands of vaccines, the below represents the most current information on Covid-19 vaccinations the DDC has released, however accurate it may be.

 

22JAN Covid-19 Daily Vaccines

 

22JAN Covid-19 Total Vaccines

 

COVID-19 PROVINCIAL TOTALS

 

23JAN Covid-19 Tourist

The Department of Disease Control and CCSA has revamped their data for 2022, dropping the continuous tally since the third wave of Covid-19 on April 1 (though The Thaiger still tracks it) since some call the Omicron variant Thailand’s fifth wave.

They’ve hit the reset button and total infection numbers are now from January 1, 2022. The provinces with the highest number of new Covid-19 infections over the last 24 hours are as follows:

PROVINCE TODAY FROM YESTERDAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,150 16,611
3 Samut Prakan 688 11,968
4 Phuket 412 7,578
2 Chon Buri 394 14,318
6 Nonthaburi 325 6,302
7 Khon Kaen 275 5,563
10 Pathum Thani 253 3,519
5 Ubon Ratchathani 155 6,519
24 Lopburi 141 1,528
8 Chiang Mai 125 4,081

 

Amid a nationwide surge in Covid-19 infections and the rapidly-spreading Omicron variant, there were no provinces to have zero new infections yesterday. Full provincial Covid-19 figures are below:

RANK CENTRAL PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
1 Bangkok 1,150 16,611
3 Samut Prakan 688 11,968
6 Nonthaburi 325 6,302
10 Pathum Thani 253 3,519
16 Samut Sakhon 122 2,264
18 Nakhon Pathom 123 1,740
24 Lopburi 141 1,528
25 Ayutthaya 86 1,470
29 Saraburi 88 1,336
30 Nakhon Sawan 85 1,328
33 Phitsanulok 58 1,173
47 Phetchabun 61 813
49 Suphan Buri 25 755
55 Nakhon Nayok 29 702
59 Kamphaeng Phet 39 598
67 Chai Nat 11 324
69 Sukhothai 37 340
70 Uthai Thani 4 288
72 Phichit 36 310
74 Ang Thong 16 270
76 Samut Songkhram 16 264
78 Sing Buri 12 181
RANK EASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
2 Chon Buri 394 14,318
11 Rayong 107 2,895
20 Chachoengsao 81 1,645
34 Chanthaburi 48 1,112
39 Prachinburi 79 1,031
44 Sa Kaeo 39 909
58 Trat 6 570
RANK NORTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
8 Chiang Mai 125 4,081
38 Nan 16 1,020
45 Lampang 16 832
52 Chiang Rai 18 713
54 Phayao 17 693
66 Mae Hong Son 11 334
68 Phrae 28 338
71 Uttaradit 11 293
73 Lamphun 31 285
RANK NORTHEASTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
5 Ubon Ratchathani 155 6,519
7 Khon Kaen 275 5,563
12 Buriram 111 2,585
13 Nakhon Ratchasima 97 2,467
14 Udon Thani 78 2,415
17 Sisaket 115 2,047
21 Maha Sarakham 92 1,595
22 Surin 84 1,569
26 Roi Et 104 1,453
32 Kalasin 42 1,185
35 Nong Khai 57 1,093
42 Loei 93 1,011
43 Sakon Nakhon 26 941
46 Chaiyaphum 117 889
53 Nakhon Phanom 29 711
56 Yasothon 28 629
57 Mukdahan 21 611
60 Nong Bua Lamphu 42 561
62 Bueng Kan 12 389
63 Amnat Charoen 12 379
RANK SOUTHERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
4 Phuket 412 7,578
9 Nakhon Si Thammarat 123 3,639
15 Surat Thani 85 2,233
19 Songkhla 90 1,659
23 Phatthalung 102 1,580
28 Phang Nga 91 1,349
40 Chumphon 58 1,008
41 Krabi 54 1,000
50 Trang 50 769
61 Pattani 12 409
64 Satun 21 370
65 Yala 14 344
75 Ranong 3 253
77 Narathiwat 19 210
RANK WESTERN PROVINCES TODAY TOTAL
27 Prachuap Khiri Khan 69 1,405
31 Kanchanaburi 75 1,311
36 Ratchaburi 70 1,105
48 Phetchaburi 44 795
51 Tak 31 743
RANK PRISONS TODAY TOTAL
37 Prisons 55 1,073

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

