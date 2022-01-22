Tourism
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
Test & Go V2.0 has received a universal thumbs down by Thaiger readers and viewers. Or just about anywhere else in the online comments space. The rebooted, and slightly more complicated, Test & Go option, part of the three-part Thailand Pass online re-entry program, was relaunched on Thursday for travellers arriving after February 1.
Initially launched on November 1, and a popular option for travellers during both November and December last year, Test & Go has had a few tweaks before the announcement to reboot the program on Thursday. It’s now Test & Go, then test again, then go… hopefully.
An added 5th day booking of an SHA+ hotel, and accompanying PCR test, plus more insurance demands for travellers, was roundly criticised in all The Thaiger comments sections. In fact we battled to find even one complimentary post welcoming the second version of the, apparently, “quarantine-exemption” re-entry. From tatness.org…
“Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has approved the resumption of the Exemption from Quarantine (TEST & GO) entry scheme.”
In fact it’s anything but quarantine-free. Now, with not one, but two, compulsory one-night stays at an SHA+ hotel and an additional PCR test… both at the traveller’s cost. The additional Day 5 PCR check seems to be the straw the broke the back of any final goodwill travellers had for Thailand at this time.
Remember, these travellers were already required to have a PCR test in their home country before they travel to Thailand then, in many cases, another PCR (or Rapid Antigen Test) test before they get on the plane and head home.
The timing isn’t great either with the traditional high season already winding down. Sure, there will still be Thais, expats and other travellers that need to, or particularly WANT to, get to Thailand at this time, but any huge surge in tourism, under the current guidelines, can’t be expected to be higher than the November and December totals last year.
The online response has been universally brutal….
Lone Wolf
The current situation budget and short holidays tourist is limited at best then you add the constant changing of visa rules is not workable for a lot of tourists who needs to organise trips months in advance.
WD ONeal
My kids and grandkids were going to come in March. Planned on dropping $25-30K US on the Thai economy while here. Well the second hotel PCR test requirement was just too much for them to deal with. They travel often and said they never saw so many absurd requirements.
Smiley McGee
I went to Thailand in late November under the first “Test&Go” and stayed 4 weeks. Turned out I was really lucky and had good timing. For me to go back again they need to drop every restriction and go back to normal. Too much of a risk going to Thailand during these times.
John Mac
Thailand is going to lose a Significant quantity of tourist if they proceed with the new Test & Go Rules. Why can’t they just accept the RT-PCR Test that travelers get 72 hours before departure to Thailand.
Peter Ino
It’s too complicated and risky. I think they need to consider that asymptomatic tourists pose little threat if they are responsible and use a mask. Surely it’s time to treat this as a bad flu.
jkn1960
Test,Go,Stop,Test,Go Again (if you’re lucky). Tourism will never recover until they come up with something sensible.
Charles Brie
I gave up on trying to vacation in Thailand. There are way too many requirements amd restrictions at this time. Perhaps they will get it all sorted out by 2025. Until then, Europe, USA, and South America seem like easier vacation options.
Alex Kid
Problem is not the cost of PCR test …. the problem is the 2 PCR test after arrival which can totally ruin your holidays if you are positive.
Check any of The Thaiger forums and comments sections for yourselves (or just about any other comment space on the topic). Honestly, we’ve never seen such an outpouring of such negative commentary on a particular topic.
The other problem is, not so much the added complexities and costs, it’s the risks of testing positive. And those risks are neither low nor cheap. Again, The Thaiger has been flooded with emails and desperate pleas for help from people that have been caught in a Covid hell – forcefully quarantined, at their cost, in AQ hotels, hospitals and field hospitals. Most asymptomatic. Some have had the double whammy, because of their incarceration, of missing flights and visa expirations, and been fined for overstay when eventually leaving the country.
Some of these horror stories have ended up in international media…. “Australian girl, 14, locked in Thai Covid hotel as travel horror stories pile up”
Whilst the tourism and hospitality sector are doing their best to put a positive spin on the situation and get their own businesses up and going again, some at great cost, they must also be shaking their head as Thai officialdom appears, at least from the outside, to be making things as complex as possible.
Of course Thailand can be generally proud of its Covid response. Whilst many of us feared the worst, in the early days, Thailand showed that with consistent, and at times almost draconian, restrictions and closures, a country CAN limit the direct health implications of the coronavirus.
South East Asia, generally, has been one of the least hard hit parts of the world. When it comes toCovid-related deaths per million population, Malaysia leads SE Asian countries but is still #86 on the list of 224 countries, territories and specific Covid incidents.
Then you have to scroll down to #119 to find Indonesia. Thailand is #134. Even though people will point to reduced testing in some cases, over-burdened hospitals or spikes in general death rates have not been a feature indicating any underlying, undetected Covid surges in these countries. Diet? Climate? DNA? That will surely be the topic for later studies.
We imagine that, given the general improvement in the Covid situation around the world, and the continuing low numbers of Covid infections in the Kingdom, that the CCSA will swiftly reduce the number of restrictions and paperwork hurdles currently confronting travellers. But, for now, travellers will have the option of Test & Go V2.0 and various Sandbox programs to contemplate from February 1, 2022.
HERE’S the website for the Thailand Pass.
Here’s yesterday’s Good Morning Thailand program where we went through many of the changes and viewer’s reactions to the new version of Test & Go.
SOURCES: worldometers.info | tatnews.org
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thumbs down for Thailand’s Test & Go Version 2
Mask rules enforcement starts with campaigns in Bangla and Phuket Town
Police sting nabs trans woman for alleged child sex trafficking
VERSO – The School of the Future
“Take it next year!” Cold response to student about Covid-19 affected exams
More lost tourists with Covid-19 break Phuket quarantine for Samui
Thai study examines lasting side effects of ‘Long Covid’
Thailand News Today | New Test & Go program draws huge criticism!
Myanmar junta approves Telenor sale to M1 and its associate firm
Youtube star discovers new species of tarantula in Thailand
25 houses collapse into canal in Samut Prakan
Laos government warns songwriter over sexually explicit lyrics
Nippon Steel makes $763 million acquisition of 2 Thai steelmakers
Food group denies hoarding pork after authorities raid warehouse
Cannabis removal from Thailand’s narcotics list up for discussion
Condominium sales slow down in Hua Hin and nearby coastal areas during pandemic
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
Thai airlines pin their hopes on government resuming Test & Go
Travel Tips: Top low-cost airlines for Thailand 2022
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
Change of mood over Covid restrictions as demands rise to reboot Test & Go
Thailand News Update | Legalising cannabis & 8 mil tourist to Thailand in 2022
The return of Test & Go? Health Minister to propose entry scheme be restored
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
Nong Khai bridge the final step in China-Laos-Thailand Railway
Thailand’s Health Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration
City Guide: Where to shop till you drop in Bangkok
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Food Scene2 days ago
Top 10 ways to avoid food poisoning in Thailand, and tips on how to recover
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s Test & Go registration reintroduced for travel starting February 1
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
UPDATE: Thailand’s Test & Go is back on for travel starting February 1
- Thailand3 days ago
10-year visa gets approval of Cabinet, Ministries preparing rules
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Ministry to propose reopening Test & Go registration by February
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism Ministry pushing for return of Test & Go from February
- Bangkok3 days ago
British man fined for overstay after being forced into Bangkok quarantine
- Bangkok4 days ago
Thai baht rises as officials consider resumption of Test & Go
Recent comments: