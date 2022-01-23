Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Free Covid-19 testing events in Bangkok daily throughout January

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

With Covid-19 infections on the rise, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched a series of testing events in 80 communities around the city through the end of January. The campaign is aimed at proactive testing to identify and hopefully contain infections as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads quickly through the city and the country.

The series of testing events began yesterday and will run through the end of the month, with testing facilities fanning out across the capital. In the interest of expedience, people will be tested with antigen test kits which return test results in about 30 minutes. Anyone who tests positive from the ATK will then be retested with an RT-PCR test for more reliable results.

Anyone who did test positive will be categorised by the severity of their symptoms and then treated either at a hospital or field hospital for more severe cases or at community isolation centres or in home isolation for the more mild infections.

Anyone interested is invited to bring their ID card and a blue pen to testing locations on the day of the test. The BMA reminds people to follow strict Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing at the events.

Upcoming events can be found below:

24 January Testing

  • Boonsong
  • KC4 Ruamjai village
  • Leng Buai Ia
  • Meenthong Pattana
  • opposite Thanin Factory
  • Suksomboon village
  • Taksin Samphan communities

 

25 January Testing

  • behind Chandrakasem Rajabhat University
  • Darussalam Sangsan
  • Duang Duen
  • Fuengfah Pattana
  • Km24 village
  • Nuanchit
  • Pattana Ban Sam In
  • Ruen Thong 2 village
  • Suksawat
  • Wat Soi Thong
  • Wat Yang Suttharam

 

26 January Testing

  • behind Ruam Pattana flats
  • Chao Phraya Siam
  • Charansanitwong 66/1
  • Jessada 1
  • Mitr Samphan
  • Moo 14 Pattana
  • Nimit Mai Pattana
  • Penang Market
  • Penang Pattana Market
  • Phromsuk village
  • Prasanmitr Pattana
  • Pung Tao Kong shrine area
  • Rom Yen village
  • Rungrueang
  • Sala Ruamjai Pattana
  • Samakee Thewa Soonthorn
  • Sirinakhon village
  • Soi Dok Rak
  • Suksan 9 village
  • Wang Daeng

 

27 January Testing

  • Amarin Niwet village 3 plan 1
  • behind Supapong Market
  • Charan 31 Ruamjai
  • Hansa Sangsan
  • near Lat Buakhao canal
  • Palang Samakee
  • Pattana Wat Intrawas village 2
  • Phrom Pattana
  • Rom Pradu
  • Ruam Namjai Pattana
  • Ruen Thong 3 village
  • Suksan 1

 

28 January Testing

  • Ban Kluai
  • Ban Rewat Niwet 2
  • behind Thai Rama Theatre
  • Lert Ubon 4 village
  • Moo 3 Eastern Sam Wa Subdistrict
  • Porn Phra Ruang Prasit National Housing Authority
  • Ruam Jai Samakee
  • Ruam Palang Pattana
  • Saeng Thong
  • Seng Pairoh
  • Soi Mala
  • Southern Ruamjai Pattana
  • Sri Nakhon village
  • Supapong
  • Thung Khru Police Station
  • Thung Satit
  • Wat Intharawihan
  • Wat Phai Ngern
  • Wat Phraya Krai Phase 3
  • Wattananan

 

29 January Testing

  • Ratchathani village

30 January Testing

  • Khlong Chan Youth Centre village

 

31 January Testing

  • Ket Pairoh 1-2
  • Ket Pairoh 3-5
  • Tim Rueangvej

Bangkok has seen a swell in Covid-19 infections over the past 10 days, though it has subsided a bit this weekend, peaking at 1,630 infections reported on Friday.

DATE NUMBER OF DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS
14 Jan 766
15 Jan 777
16 Jan 789
17 Jan 722
18 Jan 753
19 Jan 820
20 Jan 1168
21 Jan 1630
22 Jan 1143
23 Jan 1150

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I want to:
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • United States+1
  • United Kingdom+44
  • Australia+61
  • Afghanistan (‫افغانستان‬‎)+93
  • Albania (Shqipëri)+355
  • Algeria (‫الجزائر‬‎)+213
  • American Samoa+1684
  • Andorra+376
  • Angola+244
  • Anguilla+1264
  • Antigua and Barbuda+1268
  • Argentina+54
  • Armenia (Հայաստան)+374
  • Aruba+297
  • Australia+61
  • Austria (Österreich)+43
  • Azerbaijan (Azərbaycan)+994
  • Bahamas+1242
  • Bahrain (‫البحرين‬‎)+973
  • Bangladesh (বাংলাদেশ)+880
  • Barbados+1246
  • Belarus (Беларусь)+375
  • Belgium (België)+32
  • Belize+501
  • Benin (Bénin)+229
  • Bermuda+1441
  • Bhutan (འབྲུག)+975
  • Bolivia+591
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina (Босна и Херцеговина)+387
  • Botswana+267
  • Brazil (Brasil)+55
  • British Indian Ocean Territory+246
  • British Virgin Islands+1284
  • Brunei+673
  • Bulgaria (България)+359
  • Burkina Faso+226
  • Burundi (Uburundi)+257
  • Cambodia (កម្ពុជា)+855
  • Cameroon (Cameroun)+237
  • Canada+1
  • Cape Verde (Kabu Verdi)+238
  • Caribbean Netherlands+599
  • Cayman Islands+1345
  • Central African Republic (République centrafricaine)+236
  • Chad (Tchad)+235
  • Chile+56
  • China (中国)+86
  • Christmas Island+61
  • Cocos (Keeling) Islands+61
  • Colombia+57
  • Comoros (‫جزر القمر‬‎)+269
  • Congo (DRC) (Jamhuri ya Kidemokrasia ya Kongo)+243
  • Congo (Republic) (Congo-Brazzaville)+242
  • Cook Islands+682
  • Costa Rica+506
  • Côte d’Ivoire+225
  • Croatia (Hrvatska)+385
  • Cuba+53
  • Curaçao+599
  • Cyprus (Κύπρος)+357
  • Czech Republic (Česká republika)+420
  • Denmark (Danmark)+45
  • Djibouti+253
  • Dominica+1767
  • Dominican Republic (República Dominicana)+1
  • Ecuador+593
  • Egypt (‫مصر‬‎)+20
  • El Salvador+503
  • Equatorial Guinea (Guinea Ecuatorial)+240
  • Eritrea+291
  • Estonia (Eesti)+372
  • Ethiopia+251
  • Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas)+500
  • Faroe Islands (Føroyar)+298
  • Fiji+679
  • Finland (Suomi)+358
  • France+33
  • French Guiana (Guyane française)+594
  • French Polynesia (Polynésie française)+689
  • Gabon+241
  • Gambia+220
  • Georgia (საქართველო)+995
  • Germany (Deutschland)+49
  • Ghana (Gaana)+233
  • Gibraltar+350
  • Greece (Ελλάδα)+30
  • Greenland (Kalaallit Nunaat)+299
  • Grenada+1473
  • Guadeloupe+590
  • Guam+1671
  • Guatemala+502
  • Guernsey+44
  • Guinea (Guinée)+224
  • Guinea-Bissau (Guiné Bissau)+245
  • Guyana+592
  • Haiti+509
  • Honduras+504
  • Hong Kong (香港)+852
  • Hungary (Magyarország)+36
  • Iceland (Ísland)+354
  • India (भारत)+91
  • Indonesia+62
  • Iran (‫ایران‬‎)+98
  • Iraq (‫العراق‬‎)+964
  • Ireland+353
  • Isle of Man+44
  • Israel (‫ישראל‬‎)+972
  • Italy (Italia)+39
  • Jamaica+1
  • Japan (日本)+81
  • Jersey+44
  • Jordan (‫الأردن‬‎)+962
  • Kazakhstan (Казахстан)+7
  • Kenya+254
  • Kiribati+686
  • Kosovo+383
  • Kuwait (‫الكويت‬‎)+965
  • Kyrgyzstan (Кыргызстан)+996
  • Laos (ລາວ)+856
  • Latvia (Latvija)+371
  • Lebanon (‫لبنان‬‎)+961
  • Lesotho+266
  • Liberia+231
  • Libya (‫ليبيا‬‎)+218
  • Liechtenstein+423
  • Lithuania (Lietuva)+370
  • Luxembourg+352
  • Macau (澳門)+853
  • Macedonia (FYROM) (Македонија)+389
  • Madagascar (Madagasikara)+261
  • Malawi+265
  • Malaysia+60
  • Maldives+960
  • Mali+223
  • Malta+356
  • Marshall Islands+692
  • Martinique+596
  • Mauritania (‫موريتانيا‬‎)+222
  • Mauritius (Moris)+230
  • Mayotte+262
  • Mexico (México)+52
  • Micronesia+691
  • Moldova (Republica Moldova)+373
  • Monaco+377
  • Mongolia (Монгол)+976
  • Montenegro (Crna Gora)+382
  • Montserrat+1664
  • Morocco (‫المغرب‬‎)+212
  • Mozambique (Moçambique)+258
  • Myanmar (Burma) (မြန်မာ)+95
  • Namibia (Namibië)+264
  • Nauru+674
  • Nepal (नेपाल)+977
  • Netherlands (Nederland)+31
  • New Caledonia (Nouvelle-Calédonie)+687
  • New Zealand+64
  • Nicaragua+505
  • Niger (Nijar)+227
  • Nigeria+234
  • Niue+683
  • Norfolk Island+672
  • North Korea (조선 민주주의 인민 공화국)+850
  • Northern Mariana Islands+1670
  • Norway (Norge)+47
  • Oman (‫عُمان‬‎)+968
  • Pakistan (‫پاکستان‬‎)+92
  • Palau+680
  • Palestine (‫فلسطين‬‎)+970
  • Panama (Panamá)+507
  • Papua New Guinea+675
  • Paraguay+595
  • Peru (Perú)+51
  • Philippines+63
  • Poland (Polska)+48
  • Portugal+351
  • Puerto Rico+1
  • Qatar (‫قطر‬‎)+974
  • Réunion (La Réunion)+262
  • Romania (România)+40
  • Russia (Россия)+7
  • Rwanda+250
  • Saint Barthélemy+590
  • Saint Helena+290
  • Saint Kitts and Nevis+1869
  • Saint Lucia+1758
  • Saint Martin (Saint-Martin (partie française))+590
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon (Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon)+508
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines+1784
  • Samoa+685
  • San Marino+378
  • São Tomé and Príncipe (São Tomé e Príncipe)+239
  • Saudi Arabia (‫المملكة العربية السعودية‬‎)+966
  • Senegal (Sénégal)+221
  • Serbia (Србија)+381
  • Seychelles+248
  • Sierra Leone+232
  • Singapore+65
  • Sint Maarten+1721
  • Slovakia (Slovensko)+421
  • Slovenia (Slovenija)+386
  • Solomon Islands+677
  • Somalia (Soomaaliya)+252
  • South Africa+27
  • South Korea (대한민국)+82
  • South Sudan (‫جنوب السودان‬‎)+211
  • Spain (España)+34
  • Sri Lanka (ශ්‍රී ලංකාව)+94
  • Sudan (‫السودان‬‎)+249
  • Suriname+597
  • Svalbard and Jan Mayen+47
  • Swaziland+268
  • Sweden (Sverige)+46
  • Switzerland (Schweiz)+41
  • Syria (‫سوريا‬‎)+963
  • Taiwan (台灣)+886
  • Tajikistan+992
  • Tanzania+255
  • Thailand (ไทย)+66
  • Timor-Leste+670
  • Togo+228
  • Tokelau+690
  • Tonga+676
  • Trinidad and Tobago+1868
  • Tunisia (‫تونس‬‎)+216
  • Turkey (Türkiye)+90
  • Turkmenistan+993
  • Turks and Caicos Islands+1649
  • Tuvalu+688
  • U.S. Virgin Islands+1340
  • Uganda+256
  • Ukraine (Україна)+380
  • United Arab Emirates (‫الإمارات العربية المتحدة‬‎)+971
  • United Kingdom+44
  • United States+1
  • Uruguay+598
  • Uzbekistan (Oʻzbekiston)+998
  • Vanuatu+678
  • Vatican City (Città del Vaticano)+39
  • Venezuela+58
  • Vietnam (Việt Nam)+84
  • Wallis and Futuna (Wallis-et-Futuna)+681
  • Western Sahara (‫الصحراء الغربية‬‎)+212
  • Yemen (‫اليمن‬‎)+967
  • Zambia+260
  • Zimbabwe+263
  • Åland Islands+358

    image

    Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

    Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

    Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

    Recent comments:
    image
    Pi_Tim
    2022-01-23 20:03
    Contain it ?? seriously ??? that s over ! Free testings or last chance to grab asymptomatic farangs to pay useless hospitel or visa overstay ??
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Follow Thaiger by email:

      Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

      Free Covid-19 testing events in Bangkok daily throughout January
      Tourism3 hours ago

      Thailand tourism industry hopeful with the return of Test & Go
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

      COVID-19 SUNDAY: 7,686 infections, 13 deaths,
      Sponsored2 days ago

      VERSO – The School of the Future
      image
      Tourism5 hours ago

      Government plans to gather data, combine tourism databases
      Cannabis6 hours ago

      Cannabis is becoming legal, but prosecution still a grey area
      North East7 hours ago

      Truck with 20 tonnes of smuggled pork caught at Laos border
      image
      Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
      Create an Account
      Crime9 hours ago

      Attacker arrested in stabbing of 2 British men in Kanchanaburi
      Vox Pop10 hours ago

      What should tourists avoid when they come to Bangkok? | Vox Pop
      Tourism11 hours ago

      New Sandboxes announced, but are they redundant after February 1?
      World22 hours ago

      Hong Kong warns against intervening in cull of Covid-19 hamsters
      Bangkok1 day ago

      BMA follows CCSA; Bangkok entertainment venues remain closed
      Transport1 day ago

      Transportation the focus of 2022 for Thailand, with 1.4 trillion baht budgeted
      Phuket1 day ago

      First of the year: Green sea turtle lays 125 eggs in Phuket
      Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago

      COVID-19 SATURDAY: Deaths up to 19, infections down to 8,112
      Thailand1 day ago

      Many criticise “soldier” coffee shop at southern Thailand military camp
      Thailand4 months ago

      Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
      Phuket11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
      Tourism11 months ago

      Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
      Thailand11 months ago

      Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
      Tourism11 months ago

      In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
      Thailand1 year ago

      Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

      Trending