Free Covid-19 testing events in Bangkok daily throughout January

With Covid-19 infections on the rise, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched a series of testing events in 80 communities around the city through the end of January. The campaign is aimed at proactive testing to identify and hopefully contain infections as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads quickly through the city and the country.

The series of testing events began yesterday and will run through the end of the month, with testing facilities fanning out across the capital. In the interest of expedience, people will be tested with antigen test kits which return test results in about 30 minutes. Anyone who tests positive from the ATK will then be retested with an RT-PCR test for more reliable results.

Anyone who did test positive will be categorised by the severity of their symptoms and then treated either at a hospital or field hospital for more severe cases or at community isolation centres or in home isolation for the more mild infections.

Anyone interested is invited to bring their ID card and a blue pen to testing locations on the day of the test. The BMA reminds people to follow strict Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing at the events.

Upcoming events can be found below:

24 January Testing

Boonsong

KC4 Ruamjai village

Leng Buai Ia

Meenthong Pattana

opposite Thanin Factory

Suksomboon village

Taksin Samphan communities

25 January Testing

behind Chandrakasem Rajabhat University

Darussalam Sangsan

Duang Duen

Fuengfah Pattana

Km24 village

Nuanchit

Pattana Ban Sam In

Ruen Thong 2 village

Suksawat

Wat Soi Thong

Wat Yang Suttharam

26 January Testing

behind Ruam Pattana flats

Chao Phraya Siam

Charansanitwong 66/1

Jessada 1

Mitr Samphan

Moo 14 Pattana

Nimit Mai Pattana

Penang Market

Penang Pattana Market

Phromsuk village

Prasanmitr Pattana

Pung Tao Kong shrine area

Rom Yen village

Rungrueang

Sala Ruamjai Pattana

Samakee Thewa Soonthorn

Sirinakhon village

Soi Dok Rak

Suksan 9 village

Wang Daeng

27 January Testing

Amarin Niwet village 3 plan 1

behind Supapong Market

Charan 31 Ruamjai

Hansa Sangsan

near Lat Buakhao canal

Palang Samakee

Pattana Wat Intrawas village 2

Phrom Pattana

Rom Pradu

Ruam Namjai Pattana

Ruen Thong 3 village

Suksan 1

28 January Testing

Ban Kluai

Ban Rewat Niwet 2

behind Thai Rama Theatre

Lert Ubon 4 village

Moo 3 Eastern Sam Wa Subdistrict

Porn Phra Ruang Prasit National Housing Authority

Ruam Jai Samakee

Ruam Palang Pattana

Saeng Thong

Seng Pairoh

Soi Mala

Southern Ruamjai Pattana

Sri Nakhon village

Supapong

Thung Khru Police Station

Thung Satit

Wat Intharawihan

Wat Phai Ngern

Wat Phraya Krai Phase 3

Wattananan

29 January Testing

Ratchathani village

30 January Testing

Khlong Chan Youth Centre village

31 January Testing

Ket Pairoh 1-2

Ket Pairoh 3-5

Tim Rueangvej

Bangkok has seen a swell in Covid-19 infections over the past 10 days, though it has subsided a bit this weekend, peaking at 1,630 infections reported on Friday.

DATE NUMBER OF DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS 14 Jan 766 15 Jan 777 16 Jan 789 17 Jan 722 18 Jan 753 19 Jan 820 20 Jan 1168 21 Jan 1630 22 Jan 1143 23 Jan 1150

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

