Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Free Covid-19 testing events in Bangkok daily throughout January
With Covid-19 infections on the rise, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration launched a series of testing events in 80 communities around the city through the end of January. The campaign is aimed at proactive testing to identify and hopefully contain infections as the highly contagious Omicron variant spreads quickly through the city and the country.
The series of testing events began yesterday and will run through the end of the month, with testing facilities fanning out across the capital. In the interest of expedience, people will be tested with antigen test kits which return test results in about 30 minutes. Anyone who tests positive from the ATK will then be retested with an RT-PCR test for more reliable results.
Anyone who did test positive will be categorised by the severity of their symptoms and then treated either at a hospital or field hospital for more severe cases or at community isolation centres or in home isolation for the more mild infections.
Anyone interested is invited to bring their ID card and a blue pen to testing locations on the day of the test. The BMA reminds people to follow strict Covid-19 safety protocols such as wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing at the events.
Upcoming events can be found below:
24 January Testing
- Boonsong
- KC4 Ruamjai village
- Leng Buai Ia
- Meenthong Pattana
- opposite Thanin Factory
- Suksomboon village
- Taksin Samphan communities
25 January Testing
- behind Chandrakasem Rajabhat University
- Darussalam Sangsan
- Duang Duen
- Fuengfah Pattana
- Km24 village
- Nuanchit
- Pattana Ban Sam In
- Ruen Thong 2 village
- Suksawat
- Wat Soi Thong
- Wat Yang Suttharam
26 January Testing
- behind Ruam Pattana flats
- Chao Phraya Siam
- Charansanitwong 66/1
- Jessada 1
- Mitr Samphan
- Moo 14 Pattana
- Nimit Mai Pattana
- Penang Market
- Penang Pattana Market
- Phromsuk village
- Prasanmitr Pattana
- Pung Tao Kong shrine area
- Rom Yen village
- Rungrueang
- Sala Ruamjai Pattana
- Samakee Thewa Soonthorn
- Sirinakhon village
- Soi Dok Rak
- Suksan 9 village
- Wang Daeng
27 January Testing
- Amarin Niwet village 3 plan 1
- behind Supapong Market
- Charan 31 Ruamjai
- Hansa Sangsan
- near Lat Buakhao canal
- Palang Samakee
- Pattana Wat Intrawas village 2
- Phrom Pattana
- Rom Pradu
- Ruam Namjai Pattana
- Ruen Thong 3 village
- Suksan 1
28 January Testing
- Ban Kluai
- Ban Rewat Niwet 2
- behind Thai Rama Theatre
- Lert Ubon 4 village
- Moo 3 Eastern Sam Wa Subdistrict
- Porn Phra Ruang Prasit National Housing Authority
- Ruam Jai Samakee
- Ruam Palang Pattana
- Saeng Thong
- Seng Pairoh
- Soi Mala
- Southern Ruamjai Pattana
- Sri Nakhon village
- Supapong
- Thung Khru Police Station
- Thung Satit
- Wat Intharawihan
- Wat Phai Ngern
- Wat Phraya Krai Phase 3
- Wattananan
29 January Testing
- Ratchathani village
30 January Testing
- Khlong Chan Youth Centre village
31 January Testing
- Ket Pairoh 1-2
- Ket Pairoh 3-5
- Tim Rueangvej
Bangkok has seen a swell in Covid-19 infections over the past 10 days, though it has subsided a bit this weekend, peaking at 1,630 infections reported on Friday.
|DATE
|NUMBER OF DAILY COVID-19 INFECTIONS
|14 Jan
|766
|15 Jan
|777
|16 Jan
|789
|17 Jan
|722
|18 Jan
|753
|19 Jan
|820
|20 Jan
|1168
|21 Jan
|1630
|22 Jan
|1143
|23 Jan
|1150
