Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe | The Thaiger

Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe

Maya Taylor

Published 

4 hours ago

 on 

Thailand hopes to welcome long-stay visitors escaping winter in Europe
PHOTO: Mathew Schwartz on Unsplash
The Thai government is understood to be finalising a plan to open the borders to long-stay visitors escaping the European winter, aka. snowbirds. With borders closed to to most international arrivals, the country’s tourism sector is devastated and in desperate need of a kick-start. Boon Vanasin, from Thonburi Healthcare Group, says officials are considering the introduction of long-stay visas, enabling foreigners to stay in the Kingdom for up to 9 months.

Of course Mr. Boon has a vested interest in prying those borders open as his Thonburi Healthcare Group, in the past hosting foreign medical tourists as a majority of its business, has been very quiet since the closure of the borders last April.

But, as usual, there’s no escaping the mandatory quarantine requirements. All arrivals will still have to spend 14 days in a quarantine facility in Phuket (or other locations if the “Phuket Model” is expanded beyond the southern island) and undergo several Covid-19 tests. Should they wish to travel beyond Phuket, an additional 7 days’ quarantine will be required. If they test negative after 21 days’ quarantine, they are free to travel around Thailand. Government spokeswoman Traisulee Traisoranakul confirmed the “Phuket Model” last week, adding that the finer details are still being worked on and nothing has been confirmed.

But not all Phuketians are behind the “Phuket Model”. Read about that HERE.

For those working in the tourism sector, this re-opening could be a much-needed start. Compared to many other countries, Thailand appears to have successfully contained Covid-19. However, its economy and tourism industry are just as decimated as everywhere else with some locations – like Phuket, Koh Samui and Pattaya – almost totally reliant on the tourist trade. The government keeps saying they remain very wary of opening up to tourists, particularly as places that have already done so, such as Aruba, in the Caribbean, Maldives and Spain, had new spikes in cases after lifting the gates for tourists.

If the latest plan goes ahead however, Thailand will be open for European visitors arriving on dedicated charter flights from places like Germany and Sweden. Many Europeans have long undertaken an annual pilgrimage to the sun, staying in the Kingdom for several months at a time. This year however, they’ll have the added quarantine, testing requirements and paperwork to keep them busy.

The Thonburi Health Group says it plans to partner with hotels to provide both quarantine facilities and long-stay accommodation options. Thai Airways has already announced it will operate a number of direct flights to Phuket from countries such as Germany, Denmark, and the UK. They are planned to start in November but Thai Airways’ woes of restructure and bankruptcy proceedings put a lot of distance between its best intentions and actually getting planes back in the air.

The president of the Phuket Tourist Association, Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, says that while the province does need help, there’s a delicate balance to be struck between re-opening and controlling the virus.

“Phuket’s economy needs foreign demand to bounce back but we also have to balance infection risks and the economy.”

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha agrees, saying the plan to allow foreign visitors to return will be carefully tested first, adding that he understands the need to revive international tourism.

“We have to do something so that the situation doesn’t get worse with businesses closing down and people losing jobs.”

SOURCE: Bloomberg News

6 Comments

  1. Avatar

    Kenneth Brewster

    August 31, 2020 at 3:03 pm

    I would be interested to know what visa such travelers will require and will it be issued upon arrival or have to be obtained in advance in the persons home country.

    Reply
  2. Avatar

    Bobby M

    August 31, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Dream on – there are plenty of places we can go without all the hoops to jump through or even the visa’s to pay for. You are now causing your economy everlasting damage.

    Open – Re-start your economy quickly, using the track and trace system and home/location quarantine, on evidence of infections and without all the visa fuss and additional costs.

    Or

    Don’t open and go bankrupt.

    “Up to you”

    The world is getting tired of your behaviour, reducing the likelihood of any significant future investment daily, as you cannot be trusted to provide a return on such an investment. Thailand was a good place to invest but you are showing us all your inabilities.

    Reply
    • Avatar

      Eddie

      August 31, 2020 at 3:55 pm

      Agreed. Open or close. Be the first to win all the chips or keep dreaming and lose the whole game. Singapore is on the track of opening. Thais should withdraw their ego, and accept the fact that Thailand is not as important as they think.

      Reply
  3. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 31, 2020 at 4:01 pm

    I see a real danger with these welcome tourist deals.
    The tourist arrives, fully insured, and has to have a 14 day quarantine.
    Then here comes the scam. The hospital falsely finds the tourist has the virus.
    They take the healthy tourist to hospital, and loot the tourist’s insurance of $800 a day, for many days.
    I doubt the tourist can have a second opinion, and even if they did have one, the second doctor might work together with the first doctor.
    What a nasty suspicious mind I have, but it has developed from visiting Thailand since 1988.
    And living most of the last six years there.

    Reply
  4. Avatar

    Pedro

    August 31, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    I was one of those potential long term visitors, even considering taking up a retirement visa and living in Thailand as an expat as I love the country and its people. Now, with all the hoops I must jump through, masses of paperwork, over expensive long term visas, 3 monthly reporting, insurance costs, increasing corruption within the police (and I am a retired Police Officer), scammers, cheating taxi drivers, dictatorial Government telling me which places I may visit, where I must stay and pay a lot for the privilege, other general travel restrictions, and many Thai’s who now openly do not want foreigners and make us unwelcome and blame westerners for Covid (except it came from China but the Chinese are still very welcome), forget it. There are many more good places in the world which are more welcoming where I can spend my retirement pot, with a quarter of the fuss.

    Reply
  5. Avatar

    Luigi

    August 31, 2020 at 4:10 pm

    while the doctor studies the patient dies

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

