Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Thai Airways is dusting off its fleet and getting ready to relaunch international travel, with direct flights to Phuket from 6 countries planned to take off in the next few months. It’s all designed to co-incide with the announced “safe & sealed” campaign which the Thai government hope will re-boot tourism for the beleaguered island.
Thai Airways flights have been grounded since the start of April with aircraft only being used for limited charter and repatriation flight. In other words, barely at all.
The charter flights will fly direct from Denmark, Germany, England, South Korea, Japan and Hong Kong to Phuket International Airport. Thai Airways is set to start the flights by the end of November, although the start of the Safe & Sealed campaign is meant to start on October 1.
Thailand’s borders still have tight restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Civil Aviation Authority has banned almost all inbound and outbound international flights since April. Many of the previously scheduled international flights have reverted to carrying freight instead.
Thai Airways says health and safety of both passengers and employees is a top priority and they’ve put coronavirus prevention measures in place. The cabin crew will need to wear protective suits, medical masks and gloves while providing services. The cabin, as well as the cockpits will be sterilised.
They also say social distancing will be applied to “every aspect” of the flight such as seating arrangements and queues for check in. Meals during the flight will be boxed to avoid physical contact, they say. Whether the promised social distancing in the seating arrangements actually transpires is yet to be seen, otherwise the tickets will end up hideously expensive.
The airline says they also teamed up with Royal Orchid Holidays which has alternative state quarantine accommodations prepared for tourists. Members of Royal Orchid Plus can redeem miles for Thai Airways.
A limited number of Phuket hotels have so far been selected to participate in the Safe and Sealed program although new hotels are being added each day. The Thaiger will pubish a full list of registered hotels in coming days.
SOURCES: THAI Airways |Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Human trials of Thai-made vaccine delayed by months
Thailand’s hopes of having a locally made coronavirus vaccine early next year appear to have been dashed; the head of Thai team developing the vaccine said in a press briefing yesterday that Thailand will delay human trials due to limited production capacity at overseas facilities. Kiat Ruxrungtham, director of the Chulalongkorn University’s vaccine development program, said health authorities had planned human testing of the vaccine by October, but must delay that by several months as factories abroad are at full capacity. “It is quite unfortunate but the whole world is racing towards producing a Covid-19 vaccine, and working toward human […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
US surpasses 6 million Covid-19 cases whilst the world trend is ‘down’
The US has surpassed the 6 million mark for the total number of Covid-19 cases. Brazil (3.7 million) and India (3.3 million) are the countries with the 2nd and 3rd highest number of cases. Around the world there is now a total of 24,331,524 Covid-19 cases, 829,664 deaths with 16,872,542 recorded as ‘recovered’. Of note, both the trend in new cases and deaths is dropping again, gradually. Other important milestones and trends int he world’s fight with the pandemic…. • The Philippines eclipsed Indonesia as SE Asia’s highest total number of cases just 3 weeks ago, but has now passed the […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return? Not at the moment, under the current restrictions. Whilst other select groups have been allowed to return, people on valid retirement visas have been excluded so far. Is it safe in Thailand at the moment? Yes. No less safe than usual and certainly there has been no civil unrest that […]
Thai Airways launching direct flights to Phuket for “Safe & Sealed” campaign
Expats to be offered travel deals at Bangkok event
Pattaya beach vendors pay parking fees to attract visitors
TikTok CEO quits amid pressure to sell
Public concerned with costs of MRT’s Isaan project
Bangkok officer under investigation for gambling after video emerges
Progressive MP raises “3 finger salute” in Parliament
Northern Thailand pigs on lockdown after virus outbreak
Suspect arrested for allegedly shipping heroin to Taiwan – VIDEO
Toddler, playing with hand gel, set alight by brother
Lop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty
Human trials of Thai-made vaccine delayed by months
Thai returnee from Israel dies after allegedly jumping from Pattaya quarantine hotel
Readers react to “Phuket Destruction” letter to editor
Bangkok visa agent arrested for fake extensions
Top 10 English-language news sources in Thailand (2020)
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
Phuket may open to international tourists on October 1 – with conditions attached
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
It’s official: Tourism to return to Phuket in October – VIDEO
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
Thai government pull 2 propaganda music clips from YouTube after 99% ‘thumbs down’
Thai Airways procurement probe points to corruption
Absent actress slapped with 33 year sentence for drugs by Appeals Court
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists
Thanathorn demands answers over budget increase for Royal office
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
I flew home to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal” in Thailand
- Opinion3 days ago
Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ plan does nothing for the majority of the island’s hospitality sector
- Phuket2 days ago
Will Phuket’s ‘safe and sealed’ campaign attract foreign tourists?
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)12 hours ago
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hong Kong resumes travel bubble discussions with Thailand and Japan
- Politics3 days ago
Thai expats show their support for local pro-democracy protests
- Expats3 days ago
Expats should be able to share in the government’s tourism incentive programs
- Politics3 days ago
Anger as officials visit home of child who made 3-fingered salute – VIDEO
Luigi
August 27, 2020 at 6:34 pm
End of november 😂
Tony T
August 27, 2020 at 6:57 pm
Good luck with that, there will be alot of empty seats.