Man allegedly shoots and kills mother by accident | The Thaiger

Crime
Man allegedly shoots and kills mother by accident
A man has allegedly shot and killed his mother in a tragic accident while having an argument with his wife yesterday. 31 year old Apichat Viriyatham allegedly got out his handgun intending to threaten his wife, but shot his mother by mistake, police say.
Police in the Chachoengsao province, just east of Bangkok, received a call about a domestic dispute. 60 year old Samlee Buakam, the shooter’s mum, was dead when they arrived. Police say she was found on the floor with a bullet wound to her shoulder.
Apichat says he was having an argument with his wife when he got out the gun, according to the story he told police. His wife ran to his mother for protection and Apichat pulled the trigger by accident, shooting and killing his mother, police say. Apichat says, according to police, he just meant to use the gun to threaten his wife, he did not mean to pull the trigger.
Nation Thailand did not report if the man was arrested or what charges he is facing.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Man steals 10,000 baht from Chon Buri hospital donation boxes
A 37 year old man was arrested for allegedly stealing donations from 2 hospitals in Chon Buri. Police say Arnon Kruanamkam took off with 10,000 baht in stolen donations. Arnon allegedly took money from the donation boxes in Bang Bueng Hospital and Panat Nikhom Hospital. Surveillance camera footage shows Arnon taking the money, police say. They arrested him in Rayong. He’s facing charges of theft. Police say Arnon admitted to stealing the money and said he needed the money to pay off gambling debts. When interviewed by Pattaya News, Arnon said he was sorry and apologized to the hospitals and […]
Central Thailand
Sex doll mistaken for dead body
A sex doll in a cardboard box dumped near the side of the road was thought to be a dead body. A man who found the box quickly called emergency responders to the scene. The man found the box partially hidden in tall grass near his home in Samut Prakan, just south of Bangkok. He opened the box and saw hair and what looked like a woman’s body. Thinking a dead human body was stuffed in the 100 centimetre long box, he called the police. When the emergency team arrived, they opened up the box and saw what appeared to […]
Crime
Lop Buri mass shooter gets death penalty
The Court has handed down the death penalty to the school director who shot and killed 3 people before robbing a Lop Buri gold shop in January. He was found guilty on 3 counts of murder and 1 count of attempted murder. The court says 38 year old Prasittichai “Golf” Khaokaew entered the Robinson shopping mall in Lop Buri with a pistol attached with silencer. He shot and killed a female employee and a 2 year old boy. He shot and injured another person before stealing jewelry from the Aurora Gold Shop. He then shot and killed a mall security guard whilst […]
