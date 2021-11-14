Connect with us

Tourism

Thai flights up 25%, experts suggest travel bubbles, cheaper Covid tests

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Thai flights are increasing as the airline industry plans its recovery strategy. (via theinspiration)
image
image

Thailand’s reopening isn’t just a boost for Thai tourism businesses; it also provided a ray of hope in Asia for the battered airline industry as the first reopening in the region. The Executive Chairman of Thai AirAsia’s largest shareholder, Asia Aviation, says this sets the tone for flights, the tourism economy, and businesses in the country.

Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, the biggest hub in Thailand by far, has received requests from 60 airlines this month for 2,008 international commercial flights to land there. After the November 1 reopening, Thailand experienced a 25% jump in air traffic compared to last month, according to Aeronautical Radio of Thailand.

In the first 10 days of November, 2,243 international flights have landed in Thailand, as well as 6,651 domestic flight and 1,025 that crossed Thailand’s airspace, for a total of 9,919 flights in the air above Thailand. Aeronautical Radio of Thailand predicts that number will hit 30,000 to 32,000 per month on average in the coming months.

Thai AirAsia has been expanding its operating domestic flights since restarting them after August’s travel ban, operating 23 routes out of the 36 they normally run. They are now operating over 60 flights per day and expect to resume all the routes fully by January.

They are eying an imminent resumption of international flights as well before the end of the year. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Thai AirAsia had seen Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Chiang Rai, and Khon Kaen as their top 5 destinations in Thailand.

The Executive Chairman of Asia Aviation has suggested that the keys to Thailand’s successful air travel recovery is to reduce the cost of Covid-19 related expenses on the ground for travellers and to create international bubbles or sealed routes for easier travelling.

Right now, coming to Thailand has a lot of extra fees aside from just a plane ticket, with the cost of expensive RT-PCR tests before and after flying, plus health insurance and advanced booking of more pricey certified hotels. Eliminating or at least lessening these costs will make a trip to Thailand much more attractive.

Travel bubbles of key routes within Asia and between ASEAN countries would allow travellers to visit Thailand from these countries without the need to quarantine in Thailand or upon arriving back home. Thai tourists could also travel abroad more easily, and the back and forth means airlines in Thailand and abroad could schedule more flights and finally break even and work towards profitability again.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Jason
2021-11-14 13:17
While I welcome the thought of things returning to some kind of normal, planes in the air doesn't mean tourists on the ground or business people travelling for business either. Thailand can't convince travellers it's safe until the vaccination levels…
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism2 hours ago

Thai flights up 25%, experts suggest travel bubbles, cheaper Covid tests
Tourism2 hours ago

Tourism in Thailand is slowly returning, still a long road ahead
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Why wasn’t the Thai deputy PM allowed into Switzerland?
Sponsored2 days ago

Shining Stars – brightening young minds since 2008

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 47 deaths, 7,079 new infections
Tourism6 hours ago

Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Crime16 hours ago

Alleged Constitutional Court website hacker tracked down
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Drugs17 hours ago

Police officer and his wife arrested for drug dealing, illegal guns
Pattaya18 hours ago

Patrons of Jade Gentlemen’s Club warned to get tested
Drugs19 hours ago

Van full of marijuana leads police on chase in Nakhon Phanom
Thailand21 hours ago

Unlicensed construction may be cause of Koh Larn resort death
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals
Tourism22 hours ago

Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
Crime1 day ago

‘Joe Ferrari’ and 6 other police, face death penalty
Tourism1 day ago

First 10 days: 30,000 arrivals; 147,000 Thailand Pass applicants
Crime1 day ago

Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending