Connect with us

Tourism

Tourism in Thailand is slowly returning, still a long road ahead

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Tourism in Thailand still has a long way to go.
image
image

Though the government’s expected flood of tourists entering Thailand since the reopening 2 weeks ago has been closer to a trickle, businesses are seeing a bit of an uptick in tourism. Still, they are calling on the government to loosen Covid-19 restrictions and asking for federal financial programs to be extended and expanded to help speed recovery.

The president of the Thai Hotels Association says that advanced bookings for next month and January are up, and that tour operators have promoted Thailand with reopening packages to encourage people to make their holiday plans in the country, but success is still hampered by the complexity of the various reentry programs, with travellers struggling with the Thailand Pass, different forms of quarantine ranging from 1 day while waiting for test results for Test & Go travellers, 7 day soft quaranties where tourists can move freely around Sandbox areas, and full isolation for 7 or 10 days in the Happy Quarantine scheme.

Not only are the entry procedures an obstacle, but with Thailand still seeing over 7,000 new Covid-19 infections per day, it is still considered a high-risk destination for many countries, where travellers would have to quarantine upon returning home for a visit. The association president said the government needs to negotiate with countries to remove Thailand for the list of destinations that require quarantine upon return.

Domestically, the government needs to extend programs like “Travel Around Thailand” and “We Travel Together” that help subsidise domestic travellers’ holidays. It can also offer soft loans and reduce taxes and utility rates to help struggling tourism businesses stay afloat and lower their cost of operations.

The association president says that both the public and private sectors have their work cut out for them to help shape the future of tourism in Thailand. In the present, health and safety standards like the SHA and SHA+ programs must remain vigilant to ward off outbreaks of Covid-19 in the tourism sector and create confidence for travellers.

She encourages everyone to work together on a development strategy to shape a new tourism climate for Thailand in the future, one that incorporates environmental awareness and helps narrow income gaps while operating with a policy of fair competition.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Rob2010
2021-11-14 12:14
No mention of the 'We travel Together' specials that have seen hundreds of Thais flocking to the winter sun in Germany in the last week. Wonder if anyone at TAT can spot the irony of seeking to lure high quality…
image
EdwardV
2021-11-14 12:32
Tourists want value for their money. Want more tourists offer more value. Whether that’s making it easier to visit, reducing risk, or offering more of what they want. Problem is Thailand isn’t willing to offer anything more than they are…
image
Stardust
2021-11-14 12:51
29 minutes ago, Rob2010 said: No mention of the 'We travel Together' specials that have seen hundreds of Thais flocking to the winter sun in Germany in the last week. Wonder if anyone at TAT can spot the irony of…
image
Paco
2021-11-14 12:55
and it will take a lllooonnngggg time with this brainless retards making decisions, stupid decisions, exactly decisions what makes the tourists not come back... in my opinion all these clowns bought their education to get in the government, all these…
image
Jason
2021-11-14 13:09
The high season only lasts a short time......the clock is ticking....
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism2 hours ago

Thai flights up 25%, experts suggest travel bubbles, cheaper Covid tests
Tourism2 hours ago

Tourism in Thailand is slowly returning, still a long road ahead
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Why wasn’t the Thai deputy PM allowed into Switzerland?
Sponsored2 days ago

Modern luxury cultivated in Thai tradition

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY: 47 deaths, 7,079 new infections
Tourism6 hours ago

Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Crime16 hours ago

Alleged Constitutional Court website hacker tracked down
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Drugs17 hours ago

Police officer and his wife arrested for drug dealing, illegal guns
Pattaya18 hours ago

Patrons of Jade Gentlemen’s Club warned to get tested
Drugs19 hours ago

Van full of marijuana leads police on chase in Nakhon Phanom
Thailand21 hours ago

Unlicensed construction may be cause of Koh Larn resort death
Coronavirus (Covid-19)22 hours ago

COVID-19 SATURDAY UPDATE: Provincial Totals
Tourism22 hours ago

Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
Crime1 day ago

‘Joe Ferrari’ and 6 other police, face death penalty
Tourism1 day ago

First 10 days: 30,000 arrivals; 147,000 Thailand Pass applicants
Crime1 day ago

Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending