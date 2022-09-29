Thai Airways promotion to Fukuoka, Japan

Thai Airways (THAI) has been busy over the past few days. On Monday Thailand’s flag carrier released details of its winter season itinerary while yesterday the airline scooped honours at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards.

Yesterday THAI was named the fourth best airline in the world for cabin crew while its staff was rated No.1 in Asia at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards held at The Langham hotel in London.

The carrier also did well in Skytrax’s global rankings, coming eighth in the airport services category, eighth in economy class catering, and 10th in first-class airline lounges.

On Monday THAI announced its winter flights schedule from October 30 to March 25, 2023, with 34 flights slated to take off from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok for destinations in Asia, Europe, and Australia.

THAI has endured a tough time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world over two years ago but the airline’s new restructuring programme plans to get the company back in the black over the next two years.

Further good news was announced this morning when the airline made known it is offering a promotion on its Bangkok to Fukuoka return flights which return on October 30.

Flight TG648 departs from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok at 1am and arrives in Fukuoka at 8.10am (local time) while TG649 leaves Fukuoka in Japan at 11.40am (local time) and arrives in the Thai capital at 3.40pm.

Ticket prices start at 15,385 baht per person for a roundtrip economy fare, while a roundtrip business ticket starts at 59,920 baht per person.

The promotion is available from now until October 7 for travel between October 30 to December 15 and is valid on any TG flight operated by THAI.

Fares are inclusive of all taxes (taxes and surcharges may change subject to currency exchange).

Call 02-356-1111 for the THAI Contact Centre (24 hours a day).

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

