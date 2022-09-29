Tourism
Thai Airways promotion to Fukuoka, Japan
Thai Airways (THAI) has been busy over the past few days. On Monday Thailand’s flag carrier released details of its winter season itinerary while yesterday the airline scooped honours at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards.
Yesterday THAI was named the fourth best airline in the world for cabin crew while its staff was rated No.1 in Asia at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards held at The Langham hotel in London.
The carrier also did well in Skytrax’s global rankings, coming eighth in the airport services category, eighth in economy class catering, and 10th in first-class airline lounges.
On Monday THAI announced its winter flights schedule from October 30 to March 25, 2023, with 34 flights slated to take off from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok for destinations in Asia, Europe, and Australia.
THAI has endured a tough time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world over two years ago but the airline’s new restructuring programme plans to get the company back in the black over the next two years.
Further good news was announced this morning when the airline made known it is offering a promotion on its Bangkok to Fukuoka return flights which return on October 30.
Flight TG648 departs from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok at 1am and arrives in Fukuoka at 8.10am (local time) while TG649 leaves Fukuoka in Japan at 11.40am (local time) and arrives in the Thai capital at 3.40pm.
Ticket prices start at 15,385 baht per person for a roundtrip economy fare, while a roundtrip business ticket starts at 59,920 baht per person.
The promotion is available from now until October 7 for travel between October 30 to December 15 and is valid on any TG flight operated by THAI.
Fares are inclusive of all taxes (taxes and surcharges may change subject to currency exchange).
Call 02-356-1111 for the THAI Contact Centre (24 hours a day).
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Spartan Race to hit Phuket in November
Thai woman says she will kill herself unless compensated
Free meals in Pattaya during Vegetarian Festival
Segafredo Zanetti Coffee teamed up with Bangkok Airways and hosted “Bangkok Airways Surf Festival 2022”
No coup is being plotted in Thailand, insists Ministry of Defence
“Billy” murder suspect reinstated at Kaeng Krachan NP
Woman’s body in luggage found floating in Mekong River
Nok Air cancels Nakhon Ratchasima-Chiang Mai flight routes
Airports of Thailand reports 200% increase in traffic at Suvarnabhumi Airport
The tax returns don’t lie – Shakira prepares for court battle in Barcelona
Thai mental health officials want psychiatric drugs listed as essential meds
2 Thai knights in shining armour aid lost foreign child in Pattaya
Chiang Mai’s famous giant panda turns 21 years old
Category 4 Hurricane Ian hits US state of Florida’s coast
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
Tropical Storm Noru hits northeast Thailand, 1 dead, 2 injured
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
8 Southern Thai food every visitor needs to taste
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
Military conscription in Russia could benefit Thailand’s economy
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
Controversial British street artist Banksy in Bangkok
Small children in Pattaya learn to get help when locked in hot cars
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
Scams in Thailand – Common scams in Thailand to watch out for!
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
BMTA bus driver brawls with motorcycle rider in Bangkok
American told to stop riding go-kart in Chiang Mai
Passengers stranded after airport train breaks down
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews4 hours ago
5 suit tailors in Bangkok that’ll make you look dapper
-
Best Bites3 days ago
10 Isan food you need to try at least once
-
Best of3 days ago
Thai drinks you must try while in Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
VIDEO: Floods tear through highway in northeast Thailand
-
Southeast Asia3 days ago
Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary
-
China4 days ago
No word from China on Xi military coup whispers
-
Singapore4 days ago
Thai TikTok star detained at Singapore airport over huge amount of cash
-
Mobile3 days ago
International money transfers made fast, secure and transparent with DeeMoney Neo App