Thai Airways flying high at Skytrax Awards

Thai Airways (THAI) has been named the fourth best airline in the world for cabin crew while its staff was rated No.1 in Asia at the Skytrax 2022 World Airline Awards at The Langham hotel in London.

The carrier also did well in Skytrax’s global rankings, coming eighth in the airport services category, eighth in economy class catering, and 10th in first-class airline lounges.

THAI said the awards are the just desserts of the airline’s high service standards and mainly down to the hard work and commitment of the staff. The airline is determined to maintain the highest possible standards of safety and comfort, with all staff working toward better inflight services and a smooth, pleasant journey for all.

The World Airline Awards were launched in 1999 as the first universal, annual airline customer satisfaction awards, reflecting customer satisfaction across the board, including cabin crew, cabin design, check-in, food and beverages, inflight services and seat comfort.

This year’s survey was conducted among 13.4 million respondents flying with over 350 airlines.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!