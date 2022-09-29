Hot News
Over 4,000 civilians evacuated in Isaan as tropical storm Noru hits
More than 4,000 people in Thailand’s northeastern province of Ubon Ratchathani have been evacuated as tropical storm Noru advances on the region. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm as it hit Thailand last night. The Meteorological Department says it will gradually be downgraded to a depression and low-pressure system. But, heavy and strong winds are expected to hit all of Thailand.
The northeast area of Thailand, also known as Isaan, is already prone to widespread flooding with officials stating that the tropical storm will only make matters worse. At least 12 provinces in the northern and northeast regions have already been experiencing heavy rain and flooding since last week. The Ubon Ratchathani governor noted that the Mun river, which passes through eight districts in the northeast, has been rising at a rate of 3,400 cubic metres per second. The rising river surpassed its banks, causing flooded villages and farmland in 14 districts, prompting the evacuation of its residents. The governor says that more than 99,000 rai of farmland has already been damaged.
The Ubon Ratchathani airport director said the heavy rain and strong winds prevented aircraft from landing, with one flight being forced to reroute to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport.
Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is making plans to distribute 2.5 million sandbags to flood-prone areas. District offices are also being tasked with providing the equipment to help construct floodwalls in low-lying regions along the Chao Phraya River and other canals.
The government is encouraging residents to help with the prevention of flooding. It says that people who would like to help can go to one of five locations to pick up supplies:
1. Bung Nong Bon sports centre in Prawet district
2. Ratchavibha bridge in Chatuchak district
3. Sathorn bridge in Sathorn district
4. Phutthamonthon Sai 1 bridge in Taling Chan district
5. Phetkasem-Bang Khae interchange in Bang Khae district
The governor says the storm is predicted to cause widespread rain with a focus on the eastern part of Bangkok. He noted that he is worried about the Lat Krabang Industrial Estate as more than 40,000 people work in the flood-prone area.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post/Chiang Rai Times
