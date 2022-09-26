Connect with us

Thailand

Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary

Published

 on 

Thai Airways (THAI) announced its winter flights schedule from October 30 to March 25, 2023, with 34 flights slated to take off from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok for destinations to Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Thailand’s flag carrier has endured a tough time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world over two years ago. But THAI recently announced a restructuring plan to get back in the black by renting three more planes and hiring 600 more staff this year.

THAI found a buyer for five old Airbus A340s which have not been unused for 13 years. The company sold one A340-500 and four A340-600 planes for 350 million baht.

The transaction will help THAI on its road to financial recovery since the Bankruptcy Court approved a debt restructuring plan for the airline in 2020.

Flights scheduled

  • Bangkok-London Heathrow – Two daily flights
  • Bangkok-Paris Charles de Gaulle – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Zurich – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Frankfurt – Two daily flights
  • Bangkok-Munich – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Copenhagen – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Stockholm – Five flights a week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
  • Bangkok-Sydney – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Melbourne – Daily flight

Asia, South East Asia, Middle East

  • Bangkok-Tokyo Narita International Airport – Two daily flights
  • Bangkok-Tokyo Haneda Airport – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Nagoya – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Osaka – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Fukuoka – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Sapporo – Daily flight starting December 1, 2022
  • Bangkok-Taipei – Daily flight, increasing to two flights January, 2023
  • Bangkok-Manila – Two daily flights
  • Bangkok-Seoul – Three daily flights
  • Bangkok-Hong Kong – Two daily flights
  • Bangkok-Singapore – Three daily flights
  • Bangkok-Jakarta – Two daily flights
  • Bangkok-Denpasar – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Kuala Lumpur – Two daily flights
  • Bangkok-Kolkata – Daily flight starting January 1, 2023
  • Bangkok-Chennai – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Hyderbad – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Bengaluru – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-New Delhi – Daily flight, 22 flights per week
  • Bangkok-Mumbai – Daily flight, increasing to 11 per week January 1, 2023
  • Bangkok-Dhaka – Daily flights, ten flights per week
  • Bangkok-Lahore – Daily flights, five flights per week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
  • Bangkok-Islamabad – Four flights per week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
  • Bangkok-Karachi – Daily flight
  • Bangkok-Jeddah – Four flights per week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from January 1, 2023
  • All flights are subject to change.

SOURCE: Airways Mag

 

