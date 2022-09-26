Thai Airways releases details of winter flights itinerary

Thai Airways (THAI) announced its winter flights schedule from October 30 to March 25, 2023, with 34 flights slated to take off from Suvarnabhumi Airport Bangkok for destinations to Asia, Europe, and Australia.

Thailand’s flag carrier has endured a tough time since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world over two years ago. But THAI recently announced a restructuring plan to get back in the black by renting three more planes and hiring 600 more staff this year.

THAI found a buyer for five old Airbus A340s which have not been unused for 13 years. The company sold one A340-500 and four A340-600 planes for 350 million baht.

The transaction will help THAI on its road to financial recovery since the Bankruptcy Court approved a debt restructuring plan for the airline in 2020.

Flights scheduled

Bangkok-London Heathrow – Two daily flights

Bangkok-Paris Charles de Gaulle – Daily flight

Bangkok-Zurich – Daily flight

Bangkok-Frankfurt – Two daily flights

Bangkok-Munich – Daily flight

Bangkok-Copenhagen – Daily flight

Bangkok-Stockholm – Five flights a week, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

Bangkok-Sydney – Daily flight

Bangkok-Melbourne – Daily flight

Asia, South East Asia, Middle East

Bangkok-Tokyo Narita International Airport – Two daily flights

Bangkok-Tokyo Haneda Airport – Daily flight

Bangkok-Nagoya – Daily flight

Bangkok-Osaka – Daily flight

Bangkok-Fukuoka – Daily flight

Bangkok-Sapporo – Daily flight starting December 1, 2022

Bangkok-Taipei – Daily flight, increasing to two flights January, 2023

Bangkok-Manila – Two daily flights

Bangkok-Seoul – Three daily flights

Bangkok-Hong Kong – Two daily flights

Bangkok-Singapore – Three daily flights

Bangkok-Jakarta – Two daily flights

Bangkok-Denpasar – Daily flight

Bangkok-Kuala Lumpur – Two daily flights

Bangkok-Kolkata – Daily flight starting January 1, 2023

Bangkok-Chennai – Daily flight

Bangkok-Hyderbad – Daily flight

Bangkok-Bengaluru – Daily flight

Bangkok-New Delhi – Daily flight, 22 flights per week

Bangkok-Mumbai – Daily flight, increasing to 11 per week January 1, 2023

Bangkok-Dhaka – Daily flights, ten flights per week

Bangkok-Lahore – Daily flights, five flights per week, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Bangkok-Islamabad – Four flights per week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Bangkok-Karachi – Daily flight

Bangkok-Jeddah – Four flights per week, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday from January 1, 2023

All flights are subject to change.

SOURCE: Airways Mag