TAT predicts Hua Hin Wellness Sandboxers to spend 2x average

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The TAT says Wellness tourists in Hua Hin will spend twice as much as average.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand, well known for its glowing predictions, says that international travellers coming for the new Hua Hin Wellness Sandbox will spend on average twice as much as other tourists coming to the country. They believe that visitors to the first Wellness Sandbox of Hua Hin and Cha-Am will attract higher-spending tourists that will spend an average of 109,400 baht per person per trip.

Data from the Ministry of Tourism and Sports shows that before the Covid-19 pandemic in 2019, tourists to Thailand spent an average of 48,580 baht per person, per trip. Locations in Thailand, like the north of Koh Phangan, show that travellers are willing to pay substantially inflated prices for accommodations and services that fall under the wellness category.

But they’ve got to come first.

Earlier this month it was announced that Hua Hin and Cha-Am would be a new location to fill this lucrative niche market, piloting a Sandbox program catering to wellness with an aim of converting the 2 coastal cities into a world-class medical tourism destination.

A government spokesperson explained that work is underway to upgrade the current facilities in the area so that health services and medical facilities in Cha-Am and Hua Hin meet all international standards.

The government is pushing the Wellness Sandbox programme as part of a variety of plans the Thai government has been working on to try to jumpstart the tourism industry coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic and thus boost the entire Thai economy. The boost to Cha-Am and Hua Hin ties into the Thailand Riviera project that encompasses the entire western strip of the country, including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chumphon, and Ranong.

The Thailand Riviera Master Plan shows that the four provinces have diverse tourism assets…

  • 25 national parks and water parks;
  • 528 Kms of coastline;
  • 37 beaches, 10 bays, and 25 islands;
  • 70 Royal Projects and Royal Initiatives;
  • 6 community-based tourism projects.

SOURCE: Hua Hin Today

SOURCE: Hua Hin Today

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Sandbar
    2022-01-30 17:35
    Not sure about the'wellness sandbox' and what that really means?? Yet again the Thailand government has succeedded in confusing tourist on planning a trip to Thailand. It's simple....hope onto the Philippine embassy website and find out that all you have…
    image
    Sandbar
    2022-01-30 17:47
    With the Philippines opening in such an ordacious fashion...it reminds me of Neil Armstrong's first step on the moon! That's one small step for man..one giant leap for the Philippines!
    image
    KaptainRob
    2022-01-30 17:58
    19 minutes ago, ThaiEyes said: What are these potential “wellness” tourists supposed to be doing in Thailand besides spending 2x what the average tourist spends? Getting well, perhaps? 😁 https://www.lifestyleasia.com/bk/travel/hotels-resorts/wellness-retreats-hua-hin/ These retreats cost a hell of a lot more than what…
    image
    DoUKnowWhoIAm
    2022-01-30 18:16
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: will spend an average of 109,400 per person per trip. They'll reach that target easily when half of the tourists will test positive on the covid tests and end up at a "wellness hospital".
    image
    Cabra
    2022-01-30 18:16
    Partner with Marriott, Hyatt (or other resort devolopers) and build a gleaming new highend wellness centric resort property designed from the inside-out to promote wellness, and maybe someone shows up to spend a bunch on money while staying "on property".…
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

      Trending