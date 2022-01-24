Connect with us

Tourism

Thailand Wellness Sandbox entry launching in coastal districts of Hua Hin, Cha-am

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Stock photo by Conscious Design for Unsplash

In an effort to draw in a tourist base focused on health and wellness, the Thailand Wellness Sandbox entry programme is launching in the coastal region of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Hua Hin district and Phetchaburi’s Cha-am district. These locations were selected for the first tier of the Wellness Sandbox project. Officials are looking into adding more destinations later on.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand pitched the idea to the Centre for Economic Situation Administration following the “success” of the Phuket Sandbox, government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana told Thai media. Promoting the areas for medical and wellness tourism is intended to help boost Thailand’s economy.

Under the Sandbox entry scheme, those who are vaccinated against Covid-19 are eligible to enter Thailand and roam freely in approved Sandbox locations for their first seven days in the country rather than undergoing a strict quarantine at a hotel. With registration for the Test & Go quarantine exemption scheme reopening on February 1, some see the new Sandbox options as redundant. Many resorts offer packages for Sandbox visitors, adding some convenience to travel plans and the entry process.

Tourism officials aim to use the Wellness Sandbox to promote Hua Hin and Cha-am top health tourism destination in the world, touting the local specialities like Thai massage and spa services as well as traditional Thai medicine and herbal products. Participating resorts and spas must meet Covid-19 prevention standards set by the Safety and Health Administration.

This project will run together with the Thailand Riviera campaign which was started to support tourism in emerging provinces in southern Thailand including Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Chumphon, and Ranong. According to the spokesperson, Hua Hin and Cha-am will be the pilot Wellness Sandbox destinations and other destinations will be added in the future.

SOURCE: Channel 8 |Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration

 

    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand.

      Trending