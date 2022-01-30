4th vaccine for 25,000 Suvarnabhumi staffers by end of February

The director of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport said in a press release today that all 25,000 people working at the main hub of Thailand will receive their fourth vaccination by the end of February. The announcement comes as airports and staff around the country gear up for the reopening of the Test & Go programme in just 2 days.

The second booster shot for the airport staff will aid in the safety and health security of the busy travel complex, where employees are randomly tested for Covid-19 every week as well. The initiatives are hoped to boost confidence in the international traveller community and welcome people safely back to Thailand.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has been consistently following all Covid-19 health and safety provisions set out by the government including the Ministry of Public Health Covid Free Setting programme according to the director. They have worked in close association with hotels, airlines, the Immigration Police Bureau, the Tourist Police Bureau, the International Communicable Disease Control, and the airport’s Covid-19 Emergency Operation Centre.

The busy international hub is prepared to welcome back large numbers of travellers from around the world with the utmost care in Covid-19 safety and prevention measures. They are working, as the government is, to hasten the recovery of the battered tourism industry and are working to make the Thailand Pass programme as smooth as possible, even lining up limos and taxis that are SHA Plus certified to provide transportation to approved hotels, should the hotels themselves not have enough transfer vehicles.

From Thailand’s initial reopening November 1 (which was subsequently closed again December 22 due to Omicron) until January 29, a total of 381,871 people have entered Suvarnabhumi airport, with the vast majority of them entering under the soon-to-be-restarted Test & Go programme:

Test & Go: 317,754

Sandbox: 22,918

7-day Quarantine: 30,418

10-day Quarantine: 9,950

14-day Quarantine: 831

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

