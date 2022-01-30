Connect with us

Bangkok

4th vaccine for 25,000 Suvarnabhumi staffers by end of February

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Suvarnabhumi will give all 25,000 of its employees a fourth vaccine by the end of next month. (via Flickr/Lurson Nateepitak)

The director of Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport said in a press release today that all 25,000 people working at the main hub of Thailand will receive their fourth vaccination by the end of February. The announcement comes as airports and staff around the country gear up for the reopening of the Test & Go programme in just 2 days.

The second booster shot for the airport staff will aid in the safety and health security of the busy travel complex, where employees are randomly tested for Covid-19 every week as well. The initiatives are hoped to boost confidence in the international traveller community and welcome people safely back to Thailand.

Suvarnabhumi Airport has been consistently following all Covid-19 health and safety provisions set out by the government including the Ministry of Public Health Covid Free Setting programme according to the director. They have worked in close association with hotels, airlines, the Immigration Police Bureau, the Tourist Police Bureau, the International Communicable Disease Control, and the airport’s Covid-19 Emergency Operation Centre.

The busy international hub is prepared to welcome back large numbers of travellers from around the world with the utmost care in Covid-19 safety and prevention measures. They are working, as the government is, to hasten the recovery of the battered tourism industry and are working to make the Thailand Pass programme as smooth as possible, even lining up limos and taxis that are SHA Plus certified to provide transportation to approved hotels, should the hotels themselves not have enough transfer vehicles.

From Thailand’s initial reopening November 1 (which was subsequently closed again December 22 due to Omicron) until January 29, a total of 381,871 people have entered Suvarnabhumi airport, with the vast majority of them entering under the soon-to-be-restarted Test & Go programme:

  • Test & Go: 317,754
  • Sandbox: 22,918
  • 7-day Quarantine: 30,418
  • 10-day Quarantine: 9,950
  • 14-day Quarantine: 831

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    longwood50
    2022-01-30 18:17
    13 minutes ago, Thaiger said: 25,000 people working at the main hub of Thailand will receive their fourth vaccination by the end of February. Sometimes you get what is called "the law of unintended consequences" Perhaps this is wise but…
    image
    Cabra
    2022-01-30 18:25
    This idea of a fourth dose (in a 12 month span) of existing vaccine formulations is pure madness. There is little proof this will help, and even less data on the potential long term affects. #moreisnotalwaysbetter
    image
    Guevara
    2022-01-30 18:34
    Are they really 4th doses? I have witnessed 5% Dextrose with a higher efficacy level than Sinovac therefore the individuals who had 2 doses of Sinovac are effectively starting from scratch. Thank you CCP!
    Neill Fronde

    Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

