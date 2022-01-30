Dusit Poll: 83% believe government can’t solve soaring prices

A new survey by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University finds that most people don’t feel that the government is capable of effectively dealing with the soaring prices of consumer goods with many saying they won’t be able to last 3 months with the current inflation levels. 82.69% of the people polled said they have either no confidence or very little confidence in the government’s ability to resolve the inflation problem.

The Suan Dusit Poll was conducted from January 24 to January 27 and interviewed 1,383 people across all locations, ages, occupations and educational backgrounds and asked people about their opinions and experiences with the rising prices on many goods, especially food items. Survey respondents were allowed to choose multiple answers for most questions.

How much confidence do you have in the government’s ability to solve the problem of inflation?

47.27% – little confidence

35.42% – no confidence at all

15.27% – fairly confident

2.04% – very confident

Financially, how long do you think you can survive these high prices?

34.93% – less than three months

28.53% – less than six months

18.56% – less than one month

17.98% – more than six months

Which goods are now unusually expensive?

92.75% – pork

74,24% – delivered fast food

71.79% – eggs

57.07% – vegetable oil

56.13% – chicken meat

Why do you think prices have risen?

65.02% – communicable diseases in animals

64.22% – hoarding and price manipulation

63.13% – profiteering by traders

How are you coping with the high prices of many goods?

77.20% – budgeting their spending

66.67% – cutting down on how much they consume high-priced items

57.37% – looking for cheaper alternatives

