TAT holds Amazing Thailand Fest 2022 in India

Amazing Thailand Fest 2022 in New Deli, Photo by Pattaya Mail.

Thailand’s tourism officials held another event to draw visitors to the Land of Smiles, this time in India. The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in cooperation with Team Thailand in India, held the ‘Amazing Thailand Fest 2022’ in New Deli from November 25-27.

The event was part of TAT’s campaign Visit Thailand Year 2022: Amazing New Chapters. The festival displayed the 5 Fs in Thailand’s soft-power scheme: food, film, festival, fight, and fashion.

Visitors sampled popular foods and desserts from Thai and Indian restaurants. They also enjoyed cultural parades and folk dances revealing Thailand’s unique heritage. 

Also available at the festival were arts and crafts activities, and lucky draws, Pattaya Mail reported. 

TAT has been promoting Thailand as a tourist destination across the globe this year. Earlier this month, a London double-decker bus had TAT’s “amazing THAILAND” logo written across it in pink. Beneath the logo were images of boats in the sea, with the hashtags #AmazingThailand and #AlwaysWarm.

In August, TAT officials travelled to India for a roadshow tourism marketing event. The event celebrated the 75th anniversary of Thai and Indian relations.

In May, TAT officials travelled to Saudi Arabia in another roadshow. The TAT also signed an MoC with Saudia, Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier, to promote a global campaign as well as luxury and wellness products. At the roadshow, Thai operators received 128 business appointments on average, estimated to generate 1 billion baht this year. 

As of October 26, Thailand witnessed 7,349,843 international tourists arriving, surpassing the seven million mark. It’s put the country within its goal range set by the TAT of seven to 10 million visitors for 2022.

Thailand is set to surpass its target of 10 million tourists by the end of the year thanks to an influx of Malaysian and Indian visitors. Thailand has welcomed over one million tourists from Malaysia and almost 600,000 tourists from India so far in 2022.

The recent Amazing Thailand Fest 2022 in New Delhi is TAT’s latest warm exchange with Thailand’s Indian tourism market.

 

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

