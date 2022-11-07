Tourism
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Thailand is set to surpass its target of 10 million tourists by the end of the year thanks to an influx of Malaysian and Indian visitors. Thailand has welcomed over 1 million tourists from Malaysia and almost 600,000 tourists from India so far in 2022.
Before the pandemic, Chinese tourists topped the list of Thailand’s foreign arrivals year in and year out. However, with China’s ceaseless Covid-zero policy, Chinese holidaymakers for the most part have been unable to return to the kingdom.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) recently revealed that 7.56 million tourists arrived in the kingdom between January 1, 2022 – October 26, 2022. The TAT’s goal was for Thailand to hit 10 million international arrivals by the end of the year.
Now High Season is in full swing, Government Spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri said on Saturday that Thailand could expect to welcome 1.5 million foreign tourists per month in November and December – with mostly Malaysians and Indians to thank.
Over one in seven tourists arriving in the kingdom so far this year are Malaysian nationals, hitting over one million arrivals. In second place come Indians with nearly 600,000 arrivals this year.
According to Anucha, flights from India, and Malaysia to Thailand in November and December are 85% and 68% booked up, respectively.
Thailand may well surpass 10 million foreign arrivals this year. However, the number is still only one-quarter of pre-pandemic figures. In 2019, Thailand welcomed almost 40 million foreign arrivals and generated US$60 million in tourism revenue.
The TAT expects that Thailand could see 18 million foreign arrivals next year – almost half of the pre-pandemic figures – and could expect to generate 970 billion baht (US$26 billion) in tourism revenue.
Thailand’s High Season runs from November – April when the weather is considered most pleasant in Thailand. Immigration officers at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport can barely cope with the sudden uptick in foreigners, who have swarmed into the kingdom since High Season began one week ago.
The airport has increased the number of immigration booths from 92 to 112 and will staff every booth during busy hours. The airport is capable of checking in around 6,500 passengers per hour without compromising security, said Commander of Immigration of Division 2 Maj Gen Choengron Rimphade.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Hundreds of tourists climb Chiang Mai mountain for glorious sunrise view
19 killed in Tanzania plane crash
Chinese nationals top applicants for Thailand’s 10 year LTR visa
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
Middle Eastern tourists steal phones from Pattaya hotel
Thailand to surpass tourism target thanks to Malaysians and Indians
Pickup driver faces 100,000 baht fine for angering elephant
Immigration police show off arrests of foreign criminals in Thailand
Bangkok governor promises more dance space after Thai youth win international comp
UN highlights toxic foreign policy of the US in Cuba
Armed and Distressed Cambodian soldier crosses Thai border
Overstaying Foreigners Targeted in Pattaya, Thailand | GMT
Asia at the FIFA World Cup, Part 1 – Bad times
Thailand ends emergency Covid vaccine procurement
K-pop band NCT 127 end Jakarta concert on crush fears
Malaysian celeb Diva AA drops out of election on dead mother’s advice
Check Thai lottery result 1 November 2022
Foreign tourists swarm into Thailand
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
Loy Krathong 2022: What to know and where to go
Ride a ‘floating train’ from Bangkok to the biggest reservoir in Thailand
Largest Indian restaurant in Southeast Asia opens in Pattaya
Thailand to experience total lunar eclipse during Loy Krathong Festival
Man in bunny ears blamed for Halloween stampede in Seoul
Thailand News Today | Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
8 must-visit national parks in Thailand
Chiang Mai to have rubber-tyred tram in 2028
Musk fires Twitter board, launches subscription service, resurrects Vine
Phuket murder suspect arrested in Athens
10 must-eat Central Thai food on your next trip to Thailand
Top 10 nationalities buying condos in Thailand
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cultural Activities3 days ago
Everything you need to know about the magical Yi Peng Festival
-
Business4 hours ago
Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Married Thai woman hits younger lover with massive palimony claim
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thai man narrowly survives bite from his pet monocled cobra
-
Crime4 days ago
Crazed drug addict buries unconscious victim alive
-
Events4 days ago
Two misses make a hit – a marriage made in Phuket
-
Bangkok4 days ago
Grab delivery drivers protest in Bangkok, Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
11 provinces in Thailand warned to be aware of falling rocket parts