Tourism
Taiwan welcomes Bangkok travellers as first unrestricted flight
Taiwan has ended mandatory quarantine and welcomed a plane from Bangkok as the first international flight to land without Covid-19 restrictions. Just after midnight this morning, a flight from Bangkok arrived to fanfare as the first commercial flight where passengers will not be required to quarantine on arrival.
Taiwan has lagged behind other countries in Asia in loosening restrictions as the Covid pandemic subsides. They have required a seven-day quarantine which was reduced to three in June, but have now lifted the mandatory isolation altogether. Taiwan has high vaccination rates and, despite the nearly seven million domestic Covid infections in 2020, the government feels that it is time to return to normal life and do a full reopening.
Incoming passengers on the Bangkok flight were greeted with gifts of black teddy bears to commemorate their arrival to Taiwan at Taoyuan International Airport just outside of Taipei. They exited the flight and were greeted by officials and a media circus, with the Tourism Bureau Director General personally welcoming the guests to Taiwan. Tourists walking off the plane were excited to take photos with the officials and for the media.
While there is no longer any mandatory quarantine, incoming travellers are still required to monitor their health and take rapid Covid tests according to the Bangkok Post. The tests can be self-administered, and travellers are required to track their health for the first week after arrival only.
Taiwan had been a popular tourist destination before the pandemic, famous for bustling cities with delicious food, as well as beautiful natural scenery and even scuba diving. When countries began to reopen for international travel, the people of Taiwan and foreign residents were able to exit and enter, but only with a quarantine at home or even in a hotel that at times lasted up to two weeks.
Now that travel is finally unrestricted, Eva Airways and China Airlines, the two main international airlines of Taiwan, have been quickly restoring flights to nearly pre-pandemic levels. They are increasing capacity on current routes and adding new ones including flights to Da Nang in Vietnam.
- Taiwan too far? Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Taiwan welcomes Bangkok travellers as first unrestricted flight
Drunk man holds baby hostage at knifepoint to get his wife back
THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Cyclone to hit Thailand this weekend
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
Philippine Airlines takes off to Bangkok
Muddy flood water can carry deadly bacteria
Julian Assange supporters ‘heartened’ by Aussie govt
The redback is coming – China’s monetary subtext for ASEAN summit
Woe upon woe – Suu Kyi gets more jail time
3 men arrested for drugs, selling fake cocaine
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Ukraine regains more territory from Russia in south
Firearms and drug laws to be strictly enforced after daycare centre massacre
Pockets jangling – 1,500-baht weekend in Bangkok
Mother of the daycare massacre killer says sorry
Cambodia’s first motorway Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville deemed a success
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Four children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
A sickening scene as little ones massacred while sleeping at Thai nursery
LIV golfers trundle pointlessly into Bangkok’s ‘billionaire’s paradise’
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People13 hours ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides3 days ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides1 day ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Best of3 days ago
10 Best Seed Banks that Ship Cannabis Seeds Discreetly to You (Free US Shipping)
-
SMART Visa3 days ago
Starting a business and obtaining SMART Visa in Thailand is easy with Startup Booster
-
Guides3 days ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Thailand3 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent