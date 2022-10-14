Koh Samui
Missing Russian man in Koh Pha Ngan believed found dead
The Russian man missing in Koh Pha Ngan for a month has been reportedly found dead in the forest of the island. The man had been reported missing since September 13. On Wednesday a Burmese person stumbled upon a body in a dense forest area on the Pha Ngan and notified the police immediately.
A friend took to Facebook to ask for people to help find the missing Russian in his fragile mental state. The post said that the man had escaped from Pha Ngan Hospital where he was being treated for mental illness on September 13. He was without a mobile phone and in need of professional medical care. They said the Russian man was experiencing acute psychosis and asked Facebook group members for help finding him safely.
“Please share this picture with your Thai and foreigner friends in Koh Pha Ngan. He is in a state of acute psychosis. He probably feels like everyone want[s] to harm him. Maybe he is hiding in [the] jungle or some abandoned house. If you see him, please try to calm him down, give [him] some food or drink. But he feels paranoia, so if you offer him help, you should ask him what he wants HIMSELF, otherwise, he can feel that it is a trap.”
The body found Wednesday was only about one kilometre away from Pha Ngan Hospital where the Russian man had escaped according to the Phuket Express. Friends of the man reportedly confirmed it was him, but a DNA test must be run to truly confirm his identity.
When Pha Ngan police and medical staff arrived at the area the body was discovered, they said the man’s remains had likely been there for at least one month. The body was badly decomposed already. There were no signs of a struggle or any immediately apparent physical harm.
In line with the information his friends had posted in searching for him, police believe he may have been in psychosis or otherwise mentally unstable. They believe he wandered into the jungle lost and confused and eventually succumbed to dehydration.
For more information on Life Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
More students from Thailand enter China
Bio, circular, green – Thailand’s BCG offers APEC sustainable economy
Missing Russian man in Koh Pha Ngan believed found dead
Best land plots and villas with gorgeous sea views in Kamala, Phuket
It’s in the jeans – Iconic pants mined from rich seam of racism
Taiwan welcomes Bangkok travellers as first unrestricted flight
Drunk man holds baby hostage at knifepoint to get his wife back
THAILAND NEWS TODAY | Cyclone to hit Thailand this weekend
Philippine Airlines takes off to Bangkok
Muddy flood water can carry deadly bacteria
Julian Assange supporters ‘heartened’ by Aussie govt
The redback is coming – China’s monetary subtext for ASEAN summit
Woe upon woe – Suu Kyi gets more jail time
3 men arrested for drugs, selling fake cocaine
Thailand refuses to condemn Russia at UN Assembly
Ukraine regains more territory from Russia in south
Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Outstanding halal restaurants in Bangkok
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
Thai coconut milk desserts too delicious to miss
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
Woman’s body in suitcase identified as Lao millionaire
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am
Four children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Japanese woman loses millions in intergalactic romance scam
Unhappy days! More Haagen-Dazs destroyed in cancer scare
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
People1 day ago
Honouring the 6th anniversary of King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s death
-
Guides4 days ago
Moving to Thailand checklist: What you need to know before your move
-
360 Reviews3 days ago
Best places to take a road trip in Thailand
-
Guides2 days ago
10 things foreigners may find strange in Thailand
-
Guides4 days ago
Yadom: Nasal inhaler Thais can’t live without
-
Politics3 days ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin accepts invitation to APEC meeting in Thailand
-
Thailand4 days ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand today to mark end of Buddhist Lent
-
Phuket4 days ago
Phuket ‘ready’ to open nightclubs until 4am