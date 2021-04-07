Covid-19 update: Spike in cases linked to nightlife in Bangkok and Phuket | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 update: Spike in cases linked to nightlife in Bangkok and Phuket
Bar and club hopping has led to numerous clusters of Covid-19 infections and a spike in the number of daily infections in Thailand. 334 new Covid-19 cases were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Most of the cases are in Bangkok. The steep rise in new infections comes just days before the mass migration of Thais to their homes ‘up country’ for Songkran celebrations.
Most cases are linked to one of 12 “mini clusters,” according to the deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
“Most of them are related to clusters at various entertainment venues… Monitor yourself and check whether there have been positive cases coming out of those entertainment venues.”
Over the past 2 weeks, there have been nearly 300 cases linked to “entertainment clusters” in Bangkok and metropolitan areas, according to BBC Thailand. Dozens of people have tested positive for virus after going out in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas off Sukhumvit Road. 196 entertainment establishments in Bangkok’s Klong Toey, Watthana and Bang Khae districts have been ordered to close due to reports of Covid-19 infections.
A neurosurgeon tested positive for Covid-19 after he visited pubs in the Victory Monument and Ekkamai areas. Health officials suspect the doctor contracted the virus at a pub in Ekkamai. Non-urgent surgeries at Bangkok’s Rajavithi Hospital are now cancelled.
Thailand’s Transport Minister tested positive for Covid-19, reportedly after coming in contact with a staff member who visited a bar in Thong Lor. Some have been skeptical of the minister’s whereabouts, but he insists he did not visit any bars or nightlife venues in the area.
9 Thong Lor police officers have also tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting the nightlife venues while they were on duty, according to the Royal Thai Police spokesperson. 189 officers have been tested for Covid-19 and 22 officers who are considered to be at high risk of infection are now ordered to quarantine for 14 days.
The Phuket Health Chief also reported 8 cases this morning in Phuket, including a case linked to a nightlife venue in Thong Lor and 4 cases linked to entertainment venues in Phuket. The other 3 cases are being investigated. He also told the media that there are ‘many’ other cases currently awaiting results.
A band member who attended 3 “Kolour” events in Phuket over the weekend tested positive for Covid-19. The patient had also gone to a Bangkok club that reported a cluster of Covid-19 infections.
As of this afternoon, the CCSA reported 1,741 active Covid-19 infections. Cases reported by the Royal Thai Police and Phuket health chief will be included in a later report.
Out of the 334 new cases reported by the CCSA, 221 were detected in Bangkok, 30 in Samut Prakan and 20 in Sa Kaeo. 5 others were detected in quarantine for those travelling to Thailand from overseas.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 29,905 coronavirus infections and 95 deaths.
SOURCE: CCSA | Nation Thailand | BBC Thailand
Bangkok
Thailand’s Transport Minister tests positive for Covid-19
Thailand’s Transport Minister has tested positive for Covid-19. Minister Saksayam Chidchob checked in at a hospital this morning with a high fever, according to Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.
Earlier reports say a member of Saksayam’s staff tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting a nightlife venue in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area. Bar hopping in Bangkok’s Thong Lor and Ekkamai areas off Sukhumvit Road have led to an outbreak infecting dozens of people.
Some have been skeptical about Saksayam’s whereabouts, but the minister has insisted that he did not go to bars or entertainment venues in Thong Lor, according to Thai media.
Reports say that the minister is now being treated at a hospital and has symptoms of a high fever. Saksayam had also received his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine last month and was due to get the second dose today.
After learning of his team member’s Covid-19 infection, Saksayam said he would self-isolate for the next 14 days.
In a separate case, another Cabinet minister decided to self-isolate after coming in contact with a Covid-19 patient. Newly-appointed Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong is self-isolating at her home in the eastern province Sa Kaew after a visitor came by her home and later tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 patient in Phuket worked at Thong Lor nightlife venue
A Covid-19 patient in Phuket worked at an entertainment venue in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area where a cluster of coronavirus infections have been reported.
The 29 year old woman worked as a receptionist at a venue on Thong Lor. Reports don’t say which bar she worked at, but dozens of Covid-19 cases are linked to bars and pubs in the area.
A customer told the bar that they tested positive for Covid-19 on April 1. It’s unclear if the receptionist heard about the Covid-19 infection. The day after the customer confirmed their infection, the receptionist travelled to Phuket.
She found out later that night that 2 of her co-workers at the Thong Lor bar tested positive for Covid-19. She experienced symptoms of fever, a runny nose and cough the following morning.
The patient’s timeline:
- April 1: A customer reports that they are infected with Covid-19.
- April 2: The woman travelled by van to Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport. She boarded a flight to Phuket at 1:15pm. She had a headache during the flight. She travelled by taxi to a hotel in the Mueang district and then ate with her boyfriend and his family. At 7pm, she heard that 2 of her co-workers tested positive for Covid-19. At 8pm, she had a fever and moved to another hotel in the area.
- April 3: She had symptoms of a fever, runny nose and a cough. She went to a hospital and tested positive for Covid-19.
Health officials in Phuket are investigating. Bar hopping and partying has led to a spread of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok, and now Phuket. A band member who attended 3 large “Kolour” parties over the weekend has tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Songkran
Thailand’s Songkran headache – Bangkok entertainment venues closed days before holiday
In the day’s before Thailand’s biggest annual party begins there’s been fresh clusters breaking out in Bangkok and Chon Buri’s nightlife.
Already the BMA has closed nightlife venues in three popular districts “as a precautionary measure” for at least two weeks, as of last night. Officials will meet today to mull a blanket closing time for entertainment venues and restaurants across Bangkok as well as alcohol restrictions… not the sort of start the hospitality industry was hoping for with Songkran kicking off this weekend.
The Thai government had already taken the ‘song’ out of Songkran with a ban on water splashing, concerts and group gatherings, including foam parties. The inference is officials want a return to a more traditional Songkran, visits to temples and gentle pouring of water over elderly relatives and Buddha images. They certainly wanted to avoid group gatherings and super-spreader events.
The Thaiger’s full coverage of Thailand’s Covid-19 response HERE.
After last year’s cancellation of Songkran, the ban on Songkran parties certainly ‘poured cold water’ on the plans of millions of Thais celebrating their new year festivities. These new bans on entertainment venues in popular city party haunts is just another blow.
And whilst there have been new infections reported in Chon Buri, it hasn’t yet affected Pattaya and its entertainment cash-cow. But it may just be a matter of time before officials just put a blanket ban on Thailand’s nightlife until they get the latest outbreak under control.
Songkran means ‘travel’ as workers will flee the city for ‘up country’ homes to spend the extended Songkran holiday with family. The headache for officials is that the clusters in Bangkok and inner-city suburbs could easily spread into other provinces. Cancelling much of the Songkran ‘splashing’ won’t stop Thais from travelling home during the period – airlines are already heavily booked.
Yesterday, Dr Yong, the chief of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, warned about a third or even fourth wave of Covid that may emerge as a result of the government policy to encourage people to enjoy themselves and spend more during the upcoming Songkran festival.
“Be prepared to see the daily infection rates jump from tens to hundreds per day after the Songkran festival.”
The past week Thai media has been full of all the hoopla and announcements of the 3-part re-opening plans for the country, inviting tourists from around the world to flock back to Thailand. Now officials will be forced to keep a brave public face and continue with their re-opening schedule whilst facing a rise in cases from Bangkok’s entertainment zones and a potential ‘Songkran spread’.
Today the CCSA reported 250 new Covid infections, 245 of them locally transmitted and 5 imported. Thailand has reported a total of 29,321since January 2020, 95 deaths and 27,840 recoveries.
