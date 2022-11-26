Connect with us

Tourism

Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise

Published

 on 

The Russians are coming! The recent mass Russian invasion of Thailand has taken the country’s tourism forces completely by surprise.

Unexpected numbers of tourists from the war-torn county have tourism operators scrambling to cope with an army of independent travellers, more than capable of looking after themselves, and left commentators scrambling to occupy the moral high ground.

Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise | News by ThaigerDespite the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian tourism market has returned much quicker than expected, said Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) president Sisdivachr Cheewarattanaporn.

Tourism businesses and providers of guides and buses are remarkably poorly prepared for the influx, despite months or even years of doing very little.

ATTA more focused on assisting tour operators than actual tourists, is preoccupied with the dissemination of marketing information to a group that has their own ideas about what they want from their time in the kingdom.

Russia ranks only 13th this year in terms of Thailand’s source markets with 230,000 happy travellers besieging beaches, temples and the ever-popular red-light districts across the country. However, arrivals have increased significantly this month via Aeroflot flights from Novosibirsk and chartered flights. Pattaya and Phuket are the main destinations for chartered flights from Russia.

ATTA’s Adith Chairattananon said there are increasing inquiries from Russian agents when it comes to tour packages to Thailand, prodding idling cash-strapped tour operators back to life earlier than expected.

Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise | News by Thaiger

To the disappointment of Thai tour operators, most Russian tourists are more than capable of looking after themselves and partake only of whatever local tourist services take their fancy.

Bemoaning the independent thinking of Russian arrivals, Adith said…

“There are very few Thai operators who specialise in the Russian market — most of the players are native Russians.

“As those local specialists in the Russian market have yet to resume operations. Thai operators that are not fluent in this market are likely to face a few hiccups after being closed for a long time as they try to restart their businesses.”

Adith said it would take until the beginning of next year for his members to adjust to the new Russian flavour of visitors.

Sisdivachr claimed that numbers of visitors from India, Vietnam, Malaysia and Singapore have already fully returned, despite limited flight capacity and clear evidence to the contrary on the beaches and islands. Previously vital markets in northern Asia such as Taiwan and Japan remain flat, Sisdivachr said.

With no signs of China reopening during President Xi Jinping’s recent attendance at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok, Sisdivachr said it will take a while before overall performance improves.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Hugh
2022-11-26 12:32
"Unexpected numbers of tourists from the war-torn county have tourism operators scrambling to cope ....." Russia - a 'worn-torn' country. You have to be kidding!  Did you interview any Ukranians for this story?

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime37 mins ago

Squabbling beach vendor gives rival a single bullet warning
Tourism1 hour ago

Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise
Road deaths1 hour ago

Late night drinking hopes dashed by Alcohol Control Committee
Sponsored1 day ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Why Pattaya? Is Pattaya worth visiting in 2023?
Transport3 hours ago

Thai Airways appoint new CEO
Crime3 hours ago

Private jet in ‘Tuhao’ case still flying free
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room20 hours ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui20 hours ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thailand20 hours ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events20 hours ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel20 hours ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Entertainment21 hours ago

Two lucky Thaiger readers get to spend An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne
World Cup21 hours ago

Somewhere over the rainbow lie Qatar’s homosexuality laws
Thailand21 hours ago

Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending