Free concert with renowned Russian Jazz artist coming to Phuket

Jazz lovers in Phuket will soon have an opportunity to attend a free concert with a renowned Russian jazz artist, Igor Butman. Butman is known as a virtuoso saxophonist.

The concert, titled “Igor Butman and Friends,” will be held at Karon Beach on Friday, December 13, at 6.45pm.

The concert is being held as part of the 125th anniversary of Thai-Russian diplomatic relations. It is also meant to bolster Phuket’s tourism and economy.

In addition to Igor Butman’s performance, there will also be a performance by the Phuket Rajabhat University band. Musicians that Butman has played with during his career will also join him on stage.

Stalls will sell food and drinks, including local delicacies, The Phuket News reported.

Phuket has held a number of festivals and events this year. Coming up tomorrow is the PHUKET TASTIVAL Seafood & Gastronomy: Dive Thru Seafood. The festival will be held from November 17-21. The festival will be held at Patong Beach at the Dolphin Public Park (Loma Park) from 11am to 8pm each day.

Locals and tourists alike can taste fresh seafood, and there will be a ‘Go Green Active’ diving event.

Phuket’s several festivals this year have been devised to revive the island’s battered local economy. Officials hope that the income derived from these festivals will help local farmers, fishermen, and vendors. As Phuket has primarily run on a tourism economy, Covid-19 has devastated the province’s livelihood.

The Igor Butman concert, and TASTIVAL, are two more events that Phuket dwellers have to look forward to.