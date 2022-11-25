VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui

Connect with us

Naked Russian in Koh Samui, screen grab.

A naked Russian man was spotted cavorting in Koh Samui yesterday. According to witness Justin Ross Lee, an American expat, the drunk man had somehow managed to find himself in the Secret Garden beach resort mixing with shocked leisure seekers. Lee told The Thaiger…

“A drunk guy who was speaking Russian was walking on the beach naked with an erection at 5.30pm. When patrons and staff approached him to explain that this was not legal in Thailand, and he could get into legal trouble, he ran into Funny Day Safari boat 11.”

The man ran into a boat at the beach, and a staff member went to chase after him. A video by Lee of the incident shows the man escaping from the boat and running off down the beach into the sun.

This news comes just a month after another naked foreign man made a grand appearance in Koh Samui. Police found the naked Brit in the sea at Baan Mae Nam Beach over the Halloween weekend.

Boat operators struggled to help get the man out of the water, and the man even grabbed one operator, shoved him under the water and tried to drown him.

Police then jumped into the water to force the man off the boat operator. They had to use a rope to tie him up. 

Captain Aroon Moosikim from the Surat Thani Immigration Office said the man was 30 years old, and in Thailand on a tourist visa. He said the man was staying at a nearby resort. Captain Aroon said the man wanted everyone to “meet with God.”

British media reported, however, that he took a drug test which came out negative. It was also reported that the man had earlier been stumbling along the beach singing “football songs.”

In August, a European man wearing nothing but a bum bag casually strolled down a busy street in Pattaya’s Bang Lamung district. South Pattaya police said the naked man spat on them every time they approached him, so they had to call in backup to get the situation under control.

Who knows when Thailand’s next naked tourist will strike?

The recent incident with the naked Russian man in Koh Samui, photo by Justin Ross Lee.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

