Connect with us

Economy

Round two of the “Eat, Shop, Spend” tourism stimulus

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago 

on

Round two of the “Eat, Shop, Spend” tourism stimulus | The Thaiger

Round one of “Eat, Shop, Spend” (Chim, Shop, Chai) was a resounding success with the allotment for registrations completely subscribed on the days of registration. It was a 1,000 baht ‘gift’ to encourage Thais to travel and spend outside their home provinces. Now the government are rolling out the second round of the stimulus packages to keep the local tourism economy bubbling along.

Traisulee Traisoranakul, the Thai governments’ deputy spokesperson reported the launch of a new 116 million baht tourism stimulus package to further promote the successful “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign.

She told media yesterday that new round of stimulus will consists of two measures.

“Under the first, the Tourism Authority of Thailand will collaborate with operators of hotels, spas, and entertainment venues in promoting the sales of 40,000 domestic tour packages, priced at 100 baht each.”

“This measure, running from now to December 2019, has been allocated 63.5 million baht in funding.”

The Nation reports that consumers can register for this scheme to shop online at participating partners via the TAT’s official Line account. Purchase is limited to one package per buyer.

“It is targeted at Generation X and Y consumers with moderate purchasing power. The promotion will be held on ‘catchy’ dates, such as October 10 (10-10), November 11 (11-11), and December 12 (12-12)”.

The second measure involves launching a project to boost traveller spending, where the TAT and private partners will offer 70% discounts on luxury products and services at participating hotels, shopping malls, spas, hospitals, restaurants, jewellery stores, and amusement parks on weekdays.

“Promotional activities will be launched on mini websites and mobile platforms, backed by 52.5 million baht in funding.”

TAT has told the Cabinet that these measures would stimulate Thai tourism in light of the current economic slump and continuous strengthening of the baht. They also reported that the stimulus will keep Thailand as one of the top six countries for tourism.

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Thais clamour for the “Chim, Shop, Chai” 1000 baht give-away program

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

Thais clamour for the “Chim, Shop, Chai” 1000 baht give-away program | The Thaiger

PHOTO: buriramguru.com

The “Chim, Shop, Chai” (Eat, Shop, Spend) program has been a resounding success, and it’s still got a another five days or so to go.

Thai citizens can apply for the 1000 baht ‘gift’ from the government and spend the money at selected shops anywhere outside their home province. The government only accepts one million applications each day so, at midnight each night, there is a flurry of activity as Thai’s battle to register on the Chim, Shop, Chai website.

On Monday, the one million applicant target was achieved by 1.43 pm, 8.11am on the second day, 6.18am on the third day and 5.40am on the fourth day. The government has set a target of 10 million applicants for the program which is expected to be reached in the next five days.

Payong Srivanich, managing director of the state-run Krung Thai Bank, who are involved in the program, says that the bank has been closely monitoring the online registration to ensure a smooth, safe and convenient application process while maintaining data privacy.

The 1,000 baht giveaway can be spent, starting today, in any province chosen by the applicants. Out of one million who applied on the first day, 800,000 passed the screening but the rest, whose applications were rejected, can reapply. Successful applicants must spend the 1,000 baht within 14 days at shops which have joined the program. If the applicants do not spend the handout in 14 days, the giveaway will be forfeited and they will not be able to reapply.

Lawan Saengsanit, director of Fiscal Police Office, says that 54% of the applicants are in the 31-60 age group, 32% in the 22-30 age group, 8% in the 18-21 age group and 6% in the over 60s group.

People living in the central region account for 43% of the applicants, followed by 16% northeasterners, 15% easterners, 11% southerners, 9% northerners and 6% westerners.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Economy

PM says Thailand plans to be a high income country within 17 years

May Taylor

Published

5 days ago

on

September 27, 2019

By

PM says Thailand plans to be a high income country within 17 years | The Thaiger

PHOTO: AFP

The PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha has high ambitions for Thailand within the next 17 years, saying the government aims to see it become a high income country.

The PM made the claim while attending a lunch meeting with the Asia Society for Executives and foreign media in New York.

He says the government has spent the last five years paving the way for all Thai people to share equally in the fruits of the country’s development, with none being left behind.

The PM goes on to list the achievements of the previous government (which he also led), referring to how it brought about a reduction in social and economic inequality, has made investment easier for both Thai and foreign investors, and fixed the issue of illegal and unregulated fishing.

The PM claims the government has fulfilled its pledge to restore democracy, having held elections in March, which led to a democratically elected government, under his leadership.

His speech was briefly interrupted by a Thai woman raising a face mask and shouting his name. The woman was escorted from the room by security.

SOURCE: ThaiVisa and Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Economy

Asian Development Bank drops growth forecast for Thailand

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 days ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Asian Development Bank drops growth forecast for Thailand | The Thaiger

“The bank forecasts a slightly higher growth rate at 3.2% next year, due largely to infrastructure investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor.”

The Asian Development Bank is lowering its growth forecast for Thailand’s economy from 3.9% to 3% but is optimistic that conditions will improve next year.

“The bank forecasts a slightly higher growth rate at 3.2% next year, due largely to infrastructure investment in the Eastern Economic Corridor, but was conscious of the risk in any delays in the investment.”

Principal economist Thiam Hee Ng says that the downgrade stems from the global economic slowdown, the US-China trade dispute and the strong baht. But it’s not just Thailand. Other Asian economies are also being threatened by the same global economic storm clouds.

Among positive indicators the bank considered for the Thai economy were substantial interest among foreigners in investment incentives and the Board of Investment’s report of more foreign direct investment in the pipeline.

Chinese and Japanese manufacturers are planning to relocate their production bases in Thailand and elsewhere in Southeast Asia to avoid higher tariff rates imposed on Chinese goods by the US government.

But Hee Ng warned that the trade tensions would continue to hamper the global economy overall and have an impact on Thai exports and tourism.

“The super-strong baht partly weighed down exports and also caused slower growth among tourist arrivals in the first half of the year.”

The baht has appreciated not only against US dollar but also other currencies. A rate cut by the central bank would likely do little to weaken the baht, he said. Investors see the Thai economy as a safe haven due to a large current-account surplus and significant foreign reserves.

The ADB also revised downward its forecast for Asia’s growth as a whole to 5.4% this year and 5.5% next.

SOURCE: The Nation

Asian Development Bank drops growth forecast for Thailand | News by The Thaiger

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย21 hours ago

ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย22 hours ago

ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ1 day ago

สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 weeks ago

คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล3 weeks ago

คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน | The Thaiger
หนัง3 weeks ago

Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง” | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 weeks ago

ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้ | The Thaiger
บันเทิง4 weeks ago

อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’ | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย4 weeks ago

บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี” | The Thaiger
บันเทิง4 weeks ago

“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล4 weeks ago

เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล | The Thaiger
ข่าวไทย1 month ago

คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล1 month ago

ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ญี่ปุ่น รอบชิงชนะเลิศ ชิงแชมป์เอเชีย

Trending