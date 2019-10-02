Round two of the “Eat, Shop, Spend” tourism stimulus | The Thaiger

Round one of “Eat, Shop, Spend” (Chim, Shop, Chai) was a resounding success with the allotment for registrations completely subscribed on the days of registration. It was a 1,000 baht ‘gift’ to encourage Thais to travel and spend outside their home provinces. Now the government are rolling out the second round of the stimulus packages to keep the local tourism economy bubbling along.

Traisulee Traisoranakul, the Thai governments’ deputy spokesperson reported the launch of a new 116 million baht tourism stimulus package to further promote the successful “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign.

She told media yesterday that new round of stimulus will consists of two measures.

“Under the first, the Tourism Authority of Thailand will collaborate with operators of hotels, spas, and entertainment venues in promoting the sales of 40,000 domestic tour packages, priced at 100 baht each.”

“This measure, running from now to December 2019, has been allocated 63.5 million baht in funding.”

The Nation reports that consumers can register for this scheme to shop online at participating partners via the TAT’s official Line account. Purchase is limited to one package per buyer.

“It is targeted at Generation X and Y consumers with moderate purchasing power. The promotion will be held on ‘catchy’ dates, such as October 10 (10-10), November 11 (11-11), and December 12 (12-12)”.

The second measure involves launching a project to boost traveller spending, where the TAT and private partners will offer 70% discounts on luxury products and services at participating hotels, shopping malls, spas, hospitals, restaurants, jewellery stores, and amusement parks on weekdays.

“Promotional activities will be launched on mini websites and mobile platforms, backed by 52.5 million baht in funding.”

TAT has told the Cabinet that these measures would stimulate Thai tourism in light of the current economic slump and continuous strengthening of the baht. They also reported that the stimulus will keep Thailand as one of the top six countries for tourism.

