Radisson brand add another Phuket hotel to its portfolio | The Thaiger

Business
Radisson brand add another Phuket hotel to its portfolio
The Radisson Hotel Group has signed a deal for a 222 key mixed-use hotel on Phuket’s north west coast at Mai Khao.
Set to open in early 2023, the hotel has sales and leaseback units under a hotel residences program.
Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach is being developed by Thai-Chinese Property Holdings.
Phuket’s ongoing development surge continues to attract Chinese groups and target branded hotel real estate.
“Phuket is the perfect fit for our upscale Radisson brand. The signing of this new property reflects our confidence in Thailand’s tourism industry and our strategy of introducing world-class hotels into Asia’s dynamic destinations, including major cities and popular resort destinations. We look forward to working with Thai-Chinese Property Holdings, as we bring this exciting project to life,” commented Katerina Giannouka, President, Asia Pacific, Radisson Hotel Group.
“With Radisson Hotel Group’s experience and expertise, along with their world renonwned hotel brands, we are confident and delighted to be working with the team. Radisson Phuket Mai Khao Beach is poised to elevate the level of upscale hospitality in Phuket,” said Darren Judges, Managing Director, Thai-Chinese Property Holdings Co., Ltd.
According to Mastercard’s 2018 Global Destination Cities Index, Phuket attracted 9.29 million international visitors last year, which made it the 11th most visited destination on the planet. Served by more than 50 airlines, Phuket International Airport offers direct connections to and from major cities worldwide.
The existing Radisson Blu Plaza Resort Phuket Panwa Beach
Find more property for sale and rent across Thailand at Thaiger Property, powered by FazWaz. You can even list your property for free.
Do you need help with your business? Are you searching for a new job? Or an employer looking to hire? Try JobCute today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Phuket. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
ASEAN
US-China trade war accelerates formation of RCEP trade bloc
The escalation of the trade war between China and the US might help push forward negotiations of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) free trade agreement.
RCEP, once formed, will be the largest trading bloc in the world.
Trade ministers from China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and the 10 ASEAN member states met in Beijing last weekend for the latest round of RCEP. Ministers confirmed their commitment to concluding talks by the end of the year end and signing the agreement in 2020. They are all scheduled to meet in Bangkok next month to finalise the agreement.
The RCEP meeting was held amid an intensifying trade war as the US President Donald Trump announced additional tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese goods, triggering retaliatory measures from China. That’s spurred a war of words between Japan and South Korea as well as traditional trade partners and pathways are disrupted. The countries involved hope that RCEP may provide a forum for members to ease tensions and ensure smooth continuity of regional supply chains amid growing geopolitical tensions.
Negotiations on a total of seven chapters and three annexes have already been concluded, while remaining chapters or annexes near conclusion. Recently concluded annexes include telecommunications, financial and professional services.
Thailand’s Trade Negotiations Department Director General, Oramon Sapthaweetham, said the RCEP agreement should provide additional benefits to Thailand’s exporters, on top of existing free trade agreements.
For examples, Thai exporters should be able to ship more machinery, electrical appliances, plastics, chemicals, autos and parts, tires, fibre, apparel, tapioca and paper to other RCEP countries. Additionally, RCEP should lead to clearer trade and investment regulations.
The agreement should also encourage Thai investors to invest in other RCEP countries, in areas where Thailand has strong expertise, such as in construction, retail, health-related businesses as well as the movie and entertainment industries, especially in post-production and animation.
The new RCEP is intended to cover a wide range of issues from trade and investment to services, as well as new areas of business such as electronic commerce. Late last month, the Thai Cabinet gave trade negotiators a mandate to negotiate the intellectual property issue in RCEP.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Business
Air Asia welcomes new-age long-haul A330 neo to its fleet
AirAsia has taken delivery of its first Airbus A330neo aircraft, to be operated by its long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X Thailand.
The new aircraft, leased from Avolon, will be joined by a second of the type later this year, Airbus says.
Air Asia says the A330neo brings a step-change in fuel efficiency for AirAsia’s long haul operations. The new generation A330neo (New Engine Option) will be based at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, supporting the airline’s growth and network expansion plans to key markets such as Australia, Japan and South Korea.
The AirAsia X Thailand A330-900 features 377 seats in a two-class configuration, comprising 12 premium flatbeds and 365 economy class seats.
AirAsia’s long-haul affiliate, AirAsia X currently operates 36 A330-300 aircraft and is the largest customer for the A330neo with 66 orders.
Powered by the latest Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, the A330neo provides an unprecedented level of efficiency with 25 per cent lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation competitors, according to the airline.
“Equipped with the Airbus Airspace cabin, the A330neo offers a unique passenger experience with more personal space and the latest generation in-flight entertainment system and connectivity.”
Business
Thai Airways faces more bad news with bigger losses in Q2
Thai Airways’ problems appear to be compounding with a perfect storm of an ageing fleet, a plateauing of tourist intake and increased competition from newer, more nimble budget airlines.
The country’s national pride and joy had a poor Q2 this year, compounding years of declining profit results. The second quarter loss more than doubled losses for the same quarter last year as the global economic slowdown took a toll on the airline’s revenue.
Thai Airways reported a net loss of 6.88 billion baht in Q2, 2019. In the same quarter last year the loss was 3.1 billion baht.
Aviation analysts say the legacy airline struggles to operate with ageing aircraft, declining tourist arrivals and a strong Thai currency. In the past 12 months the Thai baht has appreciated 8% against the US dollar, and appreciated against many other world currencies affecting decisions of tourists to travel to Thailand.
The Airline has been criticised for resisting changes to its business culture and upper management – long accused of cronyism, nepotism and inefficiencies.
New Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has already thrown his supported behind Thai Airways’ plan to buy new aircraft. Last week Thai Airways executives inspected the new Airbus A220 during its tour of south east asia – a smaller single-aisle new generation jet.
Top 10 things NOT to do in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
Top 10 things to do in Phuket during the wet season
The Top 10 types of expat in Thailand (2019)
Thailand, the land of festivals
UPDATE: 3,000 baht Phuket van fare for Australians tourists “all a misunderstanding”
13 Bangkok passengers refused entry into Thailand by immigration police
Today is Asanha Bucha Day – Why is the day special for Thai Buddhists?
Ten things the Thai Government need to do right now
Four bombs go off around Bangkok this morning, two injured
Pattaya tourist slump – visitors leaking to Vietnam
Expat group petitions Thai immigration to abolish TM30 form
Thailand keeping track of foreigners – the TM30 reporting form
UPDATE: ‘Flight of the Gibbon’ ride in Chiang Mai open again
Top 10 ways to save water at home
Happy Birthday to Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother
US-China trade war accelerates formation of RCEP trade bloc
Radisson brand add another Phuket hotel to its portfolio
Thailand aims to reduce road accidents by 50% in 2020
Myanmar flood toll reaches 51 – 4,000 houses submerged
Scaffolding collapse at VIP Mercury Condominium in Rawai, Phuket kills 1
Three herbicides will be banned in Thailand this year
Floods and landslides in southern Myanmar – at least 41 dead
Three storey construction site collapses in Rawai, Phuket – 8 injured, 2 missing
Mystery fire at construction site of The Base Central Condo in Phuket
Survey says: Thai taxi users disagree with fare hike
Phuket police tracking down snatch & grab thief
Typhoon Lekima leaves at least 30 people dead, 5 million more affected
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
Air Asia welcomes new-age long-haul A330 neo to its fleet
วินาทีฮือฮาทั้งประชุมสภา รัฐบาลเสียงปริ่มน้ำ แพ้โหวตฝ่ายค้านครั้งแรก [คลิป]
4 โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอล U23 ชายแชมป์เอเชีย ไทยพบซาอุฯ
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
“แอน ทองประสม” เล่นทายาก ในวัยเข้าเลข 4 [คลิป]
18 ก.ค. 5โมงเย็น ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทย-ฮ่องกง ชิงแชมป์เอเชียรุ่น U23
คลิปนาทีพลเอกประยุทธ์ให้สัมภาษณ์นักข่าวภาษาอังกฤษ ตอบคล่องปร๋อเรื่องกฎหมาย
ฺBlink กรี๊ดคอแตก ลิซ่า Solo คอนเสิร์ตวันแรก BLACKPINK world tour in your area : encore
ไฮไลท์ บราซิล-โปแลนด์ วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบสุดท้าย
คลิปย้อนหลัง Miss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ
ถ่ายทอดสดMiss Grand Thailand 2019 รอบชุดประจำชาติ 10 ก.ค.
ชมไฮไลต์ ‘นุสรา ต้อมคำ’ เซตมือ 1 เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019 รอบแรก
6 ก.ค. บ่ายสอง ถ่ายทอดสดตุรกี-บราซิล วอลเลย์บอลเนชั่นส์ ลีกรอบตัดเชือก
สูสี! ไฮไลต์บอลโลกหญิงรอบรองฯ คู่ 2 เนเธอร์แลนด์ 1-0 สวีเดน
“คิมซูฮยอน” ปลดประจำการทหารแล้ว ภาพแรกหลังออกจากกองทัพ [คลิป]
รังสิมันต์ โรมเปิดคลิปนาทีคนร้าย จอดรถมอเตอร์ไซค์ไล่ตีจ่านิว [คลิป]
Trending
- Patong3 days ago
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains
- Entertainment2 days ago
Thailand, the land of festivals
- Expats4 days ago
Organisers meet with immigration over TM30 petition – full report
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Thailand’s Ang Thong National Marine Park, the ‘new’ Maya Bay
- Expats1 day ago
Popular Thai expat blogger shares problems renewing visa
- Phuket3 days ago
Truck runs over motorcyclist in Phuket Town – VIDEO
- Opinion2 days ago
Phuket’s wake-up call. The hard work starts here.
- Crime2 days ago
Accused pedophile arrested in Phang Nga after 14 years on the run