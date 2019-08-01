Police find 8,400 pills when meth smuggler has car crash | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Police find 8,400 pills when meth smuggler has car crash

1 hour ago

PHOTO: INN News

Rule #1 when you are trafficking drugs in your pick-up: Don’t have a crash when Thai police will be visiting the scene of the accident.

There was an accident in Tha Pae District, Satun early this morning between 35 year old Wittichai from Phatthalung and 33 year old Pruksa. Wittichai was heading to Satun and Pruksa was on her way from Hat Yai in Songkhla to visit her child (who was also ironically involved in another road incident). Good citizens in the area have delivered the injured to Tha Pae Hospital.

INN News reports that pieces of Wittichai’s white Mitsubishi SUV were strewn over the road following the collision including a few bags of methamphetamine pills – 8,400 pills to be precise.

Police searched his pickup and discovered even more bags of meth pills hidden in the car. Police say Wittichai was drunk but admitted to transporting the drugs.

At this stage, the police estimate that there were 8,400 pills in total but will do an official count before charges are made against Wittichai.

SOURCE: INN News

Krabi

Stormy weather approaching the Andaman provinces

6 hours ago

August 1, 2019

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced that a regional tropical depression will affect provinces in the Andaman region including Phuket, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang, Ranong and Satun until August 6.

The local ‘Met’ office says that people living in the affected areas should beware of dangers from heavy rain.

There will be increasingly large waves in the Andaman sea, expected to be up to 2-3 metres high. The office warns that people and boats going to sea should be careful and small boats should not venture offshore. During the announced period, people are recommended to closely follow up with the TMD.

Throughout the forecast period there will be fresh winds along the Andaman Coast from the west, which will make beaches quite unsafe for swimming. Along Phuket’s west coast coastline beachgoers are urged to check the flags posted on the beaches and obey the instructions of lifeguards.

The Thaiger, as always, will post local warnings on our Facebook pages (The Thaiger, The Thaiger Phuket) with details from local radar if large rain bands are approaching.

Phuket’s five day forecast shows the wettest days will likely be Sunday and Monday

Insurgency

Southern rebel remains unresponsive in hospital following alleged torture

1 day ago

July 31, 2019

Thai security officials have confirmed that four more people were killed in a late-night attack on July 24 by Muslim insurgents on a military outpost in the southern province of Pattani. Militants struck the remote base throwing grenades and laying down nearly an hour of automatic fire. The attack is considered “payback’ for the alleged torture of Abdulloh Esormusor.

Human Rights Watch say the July 25 attack was a likely retaliation for the treatment of Abdulloh.

The 15 year insurgency in the Malay-Muslim majority so-called Restive South or Deep South has left over 7,000 people dead but attracts little global attention. Successive Thai administrations have failed to negotiate any relief to the conflict despite the litany of violence that even outstrips higher profile conflicts in places like the Gaza Strip.

Rebels continue to fight for autonomy for an area they describe as a “culturally distinct region” free from the Buddhist-majority Thai state which colonised the area over a century ago.

The July 25 attack boiled over after a Muslim rebel suspect was left in a critical condition after spending several hours in an army interrogation unit. He was hospitalised with “brain swelling”. Reports in several regional news outlets claim he was tortured using “suffocation” and plastic bags as the method to extract information.

Four days before the attack a rebel suspect, 34 year old Abdulloh Esormusor, was rendered unconscious after being arrested under martial law and taken to the military camp in Pattani. The head doctor at the notorious Inkayuth detention centre recorded the suspect arrival saying he was “in good health”. But later he noted that the man was later found unconscious after being held in the “interrogation centre”, according to The Star Online.

Rebel groups claim he was tortured and are calling for an international probe. The army has publicly vowed to punish anyone found guilty of abuse.

Inkayuth is the Thai army’s largest detention centre in the south, where insurgency suspects are taken for questioning and held under the emergency laws governing the conflict-scarred region.

Critics, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, claim that the security in the southern provinces gives rise to potential cover-ups and impunity to prosecution. Numerous complaints of torture have been recorded against the army but no personnel have ever been successfully prosecuted over alleged abuses or claims of torture.

“There must be a prompt, effective and independent investigation into allegations that Mr. Esormusor was subjected torture or ill treatment while in custody. The investigation must be carried out by an independent agency, not by the military authorities themselves.” – Amnesty International

Amnesty International noted in a ’Make Him Speak by Tomorrow’: Torture and Other Ill-treatment in Thailand” report in 2016 that Thai law does provide stated legal safeguards against torture, providing detainees the right to appear before a court within 48 hours of their arrest. It also acknowledges detainees rights to have legal counsel present during questioning.

But the current martial law in the three southernmost provinces overrides these provisions providing a legal shield that is alleged to have been breached.

Over the weekend it was reported that Abdulloh remains unresponsive, and his “brain stem is not functioning”, according to a hospital statement.

PHOTO: Sumaiya Minga leaves Muang Pattani police station after filing a complaint about the treatment of her husband Abdulloh Esormusor.

Crime

Human traffickers leave 6 Rohingya starving in abandoned building in Hat Yai

2 days ago

July 30, 2019

PHOTOS: Workpoint News

Six Rohingya were left to die in an abandoned building located in Hat Yai, Songkhla. Members of the group eventaully left the building in search of food and officials are now searching for more hiding in the area. They had been waiting there for 5 days. Thai Police were notified by nearby villagers yesterday trying to assist the victims of the human trafficking gangs in southern Thailand.

They told police that a total of 37 Rohingya victims were smuggled into Thailand by human trafficking agents. Thailand is often used as a passageway from the Burmese as they travel, principally, to Malaysia.

Out of the 6, there was 1 woman and the rest were men. They came out of hiding in starvation asking villagers around the area for food to eat in Tha Chang, Bang Klam Districts.

An agent had left them in the abandoned building The Rohingya have been starving for 5 days. The villagers said they felt extremely sorry for them and decided to notify the officials.

The agents told them that they had to hide from officials and couldn’t continue their journey.

Police General Suchart Theerasawat from the Children Women Families Protection and Anti Human Trafficking Centre ordered a search for the rest of the Rohingya victims. Locals in the area were advised to notify officials if any Rohingya are spotted as their health is at serious risk.

SOURCE: Workpoint News

