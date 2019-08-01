Police find 8,400 pills when meth smuggler has car crash | The Thaiger

PHOTO: INN News

Rule #1 when you are trafficking drugs in your pick-up: Don’t have a crash when Thai police will be visiting the scene of the accident.

There was an accident in Tha Pae District, Satun early this morning between 35 year old Wittichai from Phatthalung and 33 year old Pruksa. Wittichai was heading to Satun and Pruksa was on her way from Hat Yai in Songkhla to visit her child (who was also ironically involved in another road incident). Good citizens in the area have delivered the injured to Tha Pae Hospital.

INN News reports that pieces of Wittichai’s white Mitsubishi SUV were strewn over the road following the collision including a few bags of methamphetamine pills – 8,400 pills to be precise.

Police searched his pickup and discovered even more bags of meth pills hidden in the car. Police say Wittichai was drunk but admitted to transporting the drugs.

At this stage, the police estimate that there were 8,400 pills in total but will do an official count before charges are made against Wittichai.

SOURCE: INN News