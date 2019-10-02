Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again | The Thaiger

Economy
Thailand’s growth forecasts for the rest of 2019 slashed again
Following their most recent meeting, the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking has announced Thailand’s economic growth this year has been revised downward to between 2.7 – 3.0% from the previous projection of 2.9 – 3.3%.
It has also revised down its prediction of this year’s exports to between minus 2 – 0%.
The committee says the revised export outlook reflects uncertainties in the economies of major countries, the prolonged US-China trade war and the strong baht. They added that the economic indicators in July and August suggest possible softening of economic growth in the third quarter, due to the slowing global economy, US-China trade war and the strength of the baht.
The committee estimates that the floods in north-east and central Thailand will cost the economy between 20 – 25 billion baht.
It has estimated that the government’s economic stimulus “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign, which has proved popular with Thais, will inject 20 – 30 billion baht into the economy. The committee says it hopes to see additional new monetary and fiscal measures from the government to boost the economy.
Earlier this week the Kasikorn Research Centre revised downward its economic growth forecasts for 2019 from 3.1 – 2.8%, while predicting that the economy may grow at less than 3% next year amid numerous negative factors.
SOURCE: The Nation
PHOTO: The Nation
Round two of the “Eat, Shop, Spend” tourism stimulus
Round one of “Eat, Shop, Spend” (Chim, Shop, Chai) was a resounding success with the allotment for registrations completely subscribed on the days of registration. It was a 1,000 baht ‘gift’ to encourage Thais to travel and spend outside their home provinces. Now the government are rolling out the second round of the stimulus packages to keep the local tourism economy bubbling along.
Traisulee Traisoranakul, the Thai governments’ deputy spokesperson reported the launch of a new 116 million baht tourism stimulus package to further promote the successful “Eat, Shop, Spend” campaign.
She told media yesterday that new round of stimulus will consists of two measures.
“Under the first, the Tourism Authority of Thailand will collaborate with operators of hotels, spas, and entertainment venues in promoting the sales of 40,000 domestic tour packages, priced at 100 baht each.”
“This measure, running from now to December 2019, has been allocated 63.5 million baht in funding.”
The Nation reports that consumers can register for this scheme to shop online at participating partners via the TAT’s official Line account. Purchase is limited to one package per buyer.
“It is targeted at Generation X and Y consumers with moderate purchasing power. The promotion will be held on ‘catchy’ dates, such as October 10 (10-10), November 11 (11-11), and December 12 (12-12)”.
The second measure involves launching a project to boost traveller spending, where the TAT and private partners will offer 70% discounts on luxury products and services at participating hotels, shopping malls, spas, hospitals, restaurants, jewellery stores, and amusement parks on weekdays.
“Promotional activities will be launched on mini websites and mobile platforms, backed by 52.5 million baht in funding.”
TAT has told the Cabinet that these measures would stimulate Thai tourism in light of the current economic slump and continuous strengthening of the baht. They also reported that the stimulus will keep Thailand as one of the top six countries for tourism.
SOURCE: The Nation
Thais clamour for the “Chim, Shop, Chai” 1000 baht give-away program
PHOTO: buriramguru.com
The “Chim, Shop, Chai” (Eat, Shop, Spend) program has been a resounding success, and it’s still got a another five days or so to go.
Thai citizens can apply for the 1000 baht ‘gift’ from the government and spend the money at selected shops anywhere outside their home province. The government only accepts one million applications each day so, at midnight each night, there is a flurry of activity as Thai’s battle to register on the Chim, Shop, Chai website.
On Monday, the one million applicant target was achieved by 1.43 pm, 8.11am on the second day, 6.18am on the third day and 5.40am on the fourth day. The government has set a target of 10 million applicants for the program which is expected to be reached in the next five days.
Payong Srivanich, managing director of the state-run Krung Thai Bank, who are involved in the program, says that the bank has been closely monitoring the online registration to ensure a smooth, safe and convenient application process while maintaining data privacy.
The 1,000 baht giveaway can be spent, starting today, in any province chosen by the applicants. Out of one million who applied on the first day, 800,000 passed the screening but the rest, whose applications were rejected, can reapply. Successful applicants must spend the 1,000 baht within 14 days at shops which have joined the program. If the applicants do not spend the handout in 14 days, the giveaway will be forfeited and they will not be able to reapply.
Lawan Saengsanit, director of Fiscal Police Office, says that 54% of the applicants are in the 31-60 age group, 32% in the 22-30 age group, 8% in the 18-21 age group and 6% in the over 60s group.
People living in the central region account for 43% of the applicants, followed by 16% northeasterners, 15% easterners, 11% southerners, 9% northerners and 6% westerners.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
PM says Thailand plans to be a high income country within 17 years
PHOTO: AFP
The PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha has high ambitions for Thailand within the next 17 years, saying the government aims to see it become a high income country.
The PM made the claim while attending a lunch meeting with the Asia Society for Executives and foreign media in New York.
He says the government has spent the last five years paving the way for all Thai people to share equally in the fruits of the country’s development, with none being left behind.
The PM goes on to list the achievements of the previous government (which he also led), referring to how it brought about a reduction in social and economic inequality, has made investment easier for both Thai and foreign investors, and fixed the issue of illegal and unregulated fishing.
The PM claims the government has fulfilled its pledge to restore democracy, having held elections in March, which led to a democratically elected government, under his leadership.
His speech was briefly interrupted by a Thai woman raising a face mask and shouting his name. The woman was escorted from the room by security.
SOURCE: ThaiVisa and Thai PBS World
