image
Connect with us

Crime

Former mayor gets 2 months detention for indecent act on journalist

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

30 mins ago

 on 

Former mayor gets 2 months detention for indecent act on journalist | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO
    • follow us in feedly

The former mayor who ordered a journalist to strip down to his underwear is now facing 2 months in detention rather than a 2 month prison sentence. The Supreme Court recently commuted his sentence and the former politician Premsak Piayura is requesting a venue for his detention.

In 2016, a rumour spread saying that Premsak, a former mayor of Ban Phai municipality in Isaan’s Khon Kaen and former MP representing Khon Kaen, was engaged to a local Mathayom student.

Daily News had published a photo of Premsak, who was then 51, in what appeared to be an engagement ceremony with a 16 to 17 year old girl. Rumours said Premsak paid the girl a bride bribe of 400,000 baht along with a car.

After the photo spread over the internet, Premsak called the Daily News reporter to his office. Premsak then locked the reporter along with 4 other reporters in a room and scolded them for publishing the photo.

He let the other reporters go, but held the Daily News correspondent in the room and had his aide strip the reporter down to his underwear. The reporter filed a lawsuit against both Premsak and his secretary for indecency and illegal detention.

In 2018, court found Premsak and his secretary guilty of committing the indecent act and sentenced them to prison for 2 months. The sentence was appealed last November. Yesterday, the Supreme Court commuted the 2 month prison sentence to 2 months in detention. Premsak requested that he serve his detention at his medical clinic in Pathum Thani, but the court denied his request.

A judgement by the Supreme Court says Premsak plead guilty and placed 100,000 baht with the court to give to the media as compensation. A TV reporter representing the plaintiffs says they reject the compensation, saying the suit was filed to protect press freedom.

Former mayor gets 2 months detention for indecent act on journalist | News by The Thaiger

Photo of Premsak Piayura published by the Daily News in 2016.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Associated Press

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Crime

UPDATE: Win motorbike shooter turns himself in

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

UPDATE: Win motorbike shooter turns himself in | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Kaoded

A 55 year old motorbike taxi driver turned himself in after an alleged shootout in front of a Samut Prakan Big C. Witnesses say 2 groups of motorbike taxi drivers, known as win, allegedly fired shots at each other in a so-called turf war, according to Thai media. Somjet Pojaroen, a former assistant village headman who runs a motorbike taxi business, handed over his .22 revolver to police. He’s facing charges of possessing a gun without a license and discharging firearms in public. The Big C recently opened up last month. About 10 days ago, a new group of win […]

Continue Reading

Crime

Leaked transcript allegedly shows attempt to get Red Bull heir off the hook

Maya Taylor

Published

23 hours ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Leaked transcript allegedly shows attempt to get Red Bull heir off the hook | The Thaiger
PHOTO: SCMP

A report published by Thai-language outlet, Isra News, allegedly contains a leaked transcript of 2 police officers and a public prosecutor discussing how to change the recorded driving speed of Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya. The Red Bull heir was accused of killing Bangkok police officer, 47 year old Wichian Klanprasert, in 2012, by crashing his Ferrari into the officer’s motorbike, dragging him and the bike for over 100 metres, before speeding off. In July, a decision to drop all charges against Vorayuth, who fled overseas in 2017, caused a national outcry, prompting PM Prayut Chan-o-cha to call for an independent inquiry […]

Continue Reading

Pattaya

Investigation ongoing following armed robbery of Chinese tourists in Pattaya

Maya Taylor

Published

1 day ago

on

September 9, 2020

By

Investigation ongoing following armed robbery of Chinese tourists in Pattaya | The Thaiger
PHOTO: The Pattaya News

Police are continuing their investigation after a gang broke into a luxury property in Pattaya and robbed the Chinese residents at gunpoint. The original report said the thieves stole around 10 million baht worth of cash and valuables. This amount has now been revised by officials, who estimate it at around 3 million baht. The incident took place in the Nongprue district of Pattaya on Monday night, with local police officers now combing the property for evidence. The victims are both Chinese nationals, and have been named as 38 year old Su Chi Hong and 31 year old Su Long […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending