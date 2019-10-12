Phuket authorities confirm alcohol ban Sunday (starts midnight) for 24 hours | The Thaiger

Patong
Phuket authorities confirm alcohol ban Sunday (starts midnight) for 24 hours
Patong
Phuket motorcycle crash leaves one tourist dead, another injured
PHOTO: Kamala Police
The Phuket News reports that an Indian woman has been killed, and her male companion injured, following a motorcycle accident in Patong.
The accident happened last night on the Patong to Kamala road. When police arrived on the scene shortly after 8.00pm, they found the tourists trapped under an SUV, with the 23 year old driver, Worachat Thapachetriwas, waiting at the scene.
The dead woman has been identified as 29 year old Indian national Pragya Paliwal, while the injured man is 27 year old Nitish Mishra, also from India.
Lt Col Somnuek Damkaew from Kamala Police says witnesses reported the man and woman heading south on the bike from Kamala beach while it was raining. Mr Mishra, who was driving, lost control of the bike, which slid across the road, into the path of the oncoming car.
Mr Mishra is being treated in Patong Hospital but there is no further information on his condition at this time.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Patong
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
In a shameless PR stunt, the Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kepsup yesterday wandered along the Patong Beach foreshore handing out ineffective cheap paper face masks to bemused locals and tourists. The beach-walk was in response to the current onset of poor air quality caused by by the intentionally-lit plantation fires on northern Indonesian islands.
Whilst the local media took up the opportunity to follow along at the Mayor’s invitation, the only real beneficiaries of the shuffle along the Patong were the pharmacies who sold the cheap clinical face-masks. The masks handed out are routinely used by nursing staff in hospitals to prevent infected air-borne droplets getting into their respiratory systems and cannot filter out the microscopic 2.5 micron smoke particles.
The mayor was poorly informed in this case.
The masks being handed out would do nothing to stop wearers breathing in the potentially harmful 2.5 micron particles that are measured in the air pollution readings. Phuket’s air quality has improved from yesterday, dropping to 151, from 184, still a lot higher than the upper safety level of 50, set by the World Health Organisation.
PHOTOS: Phuket Hot News
Patong
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Phuket really only has two seasons – wet and dry. The wet season usually runs from April to November each year and when it rains, it pours! But there’s still plenty to do on the island, rain or sunshine. Best of all it’s still going to be around 30 degrees so it’s not cold or unpleasant. A 20 baht plastic poncho from 7-Eleven or Family Mart will sort of keep you dry.
Here are a few ideas to keep you entertained on one of those rainy days…
1. Simon Star Cabaret
There’s the famous Simon Cabaret in Patong – there is also the companion show in Samkong – better parking and a newer theatre but much the same show. “The prettiest girls in Asia” they say. Completely family friendly but be prepared for a few questions after the show if you take the kids. Also, if you want to get a picture with one of the performers after the show you’ll need to hand over 100 Baht or so for the pleasure.
The shows are bright, spectacular, fun and a lot of fun. You’ll forget about the rain and wet outside. In the middle of the island adjacent to the Samkong intersection is the Aphrodite Show, in the same vein as the Simon Star shows.
2. Siam Niramit
One of the best shows on the island. There’s pre-show ‘walk around’ displays where you can see Muay Thai matches, traditional Thai villages and elephant shows (you can choose not to attend these if you’re ethically sensitive about animal shows). Then it’s into the theatre for an astonishing show about Thai culture and history which will blow your mind. For everyone in the family.
I’ve been 20 or more times – always take tourist friends there for a lesson in Thailand 1.0. Almost impossible to explain what you’ll see but, believe me, it’s worth the price. There’s also a mega-international buffet available before the show. Take your appetite. Even when it’s wet or raining, the show is always on – they cleverly adapt the schedule to fit around the rain.
3. Jungceylon and Central Shopping Centres
Head to one of the island’s big international shopping centres for some retail therapy if there’s a bit of rain outside.
There’s Central Festival and the adjoining Central Floresta in the middle of the island, Jungceylon and Central (over the road) in Patong.
Both have plenty of label brands and excellent food options. There are also excellent cinemas at both locations (Jungceylon and Central Festival) where tickets will probably cost you a fraction of what you pay in your home country (unless you come from Nigeria where it’s quite cheap I hear). Cost around 230 baht+ unless you go on cheap-Wednesday when the tickets are half-price.
4. Elephant Sanctuary
It has been much publicised that riding the incredibly intelligent elephants is cruel. Be part of the change and visit one of the best elephant sanctuarys in Thailand. Education is power, help spread the word that it is no longer acceptable to jump on the saddle. Yes it is an outdoor activity, but you are going to get wet anyway when you wash the elephants so get out there and play with the elephants.
The Elephant Jungle Sanctuary is a home for retired working elephants, set amongst three camps in remote sections of Phuket. It doesn’t matter if it’s wet and raining in Phuket – elephants love the wet!
There are a number of better, more elephant-friendly, alternatives around Phuket these days, all with the elephant’s welfare as paramount. Also the Elephant Retirement Park, Phuket HERE.
5. Have a Thai massage or Spa treatment
You deserve it. There’s plenty of alternatives and style of massage all over the island, well, all over Thailand. A traditional Thai massage – firm, medium or light – will be an experience you’ll always remember. Don’t ask for firm unless you’re prepared for some PAIN! Despite the publicity, most massages don’t include a happy ending. Unless you’re in Patong, you’re probably not going to get that ‘optional extra’.
There are also plenty of spas for all sorts of additional indulgences. Many of the bigger international hotels have excellent spas for ‘walk-in’ customers. Leave the rain and wet outside and enjoy.
6. Go for a walk on the beach
It’s still warm, the beaches are still amazing, the monsoonal air is fresh off the Andaman Sea and you can enjoy the drama of nature doing what it does. Also, be amazed at the people who have paid their hard-earned money to visit Phuket and, whether it’s raining or not, are determined to go to the beach. And they do, sometimes with tragic consequences. Always obey the flags on the beach.
Red means DON’T GO SWIMMING. Rain, sunshine, wet… the beaches are always amazing.
7. Bowling
The 16 lane SF Strike Bowl can be found on the 3rd floor of Jungceylon Shopping Complex in Patong.
During your bowling period, you can order food and drinks from a wide range of options on the menu and all come with reasonable price. This is a good and relaxing venue you can spend time with while you are waiting for someone going shopping or for your movie time. There’s also other kids activities on the same floor, and a modern cinema with all the latest films.
8. Phuket Aquarium and Aquaria at Central Floresta
Located in the very south of the island at Panwa Beach the Phuket Aquarium is an excellent spot to escape the weather and learn about the underwater world around Phuket. It is also safe for the children to roam inside and let them discover the seahorses, turtles and deep sea creatures. Good for a couple of hours, try and plan your trip outside of school pick up and drop off times as the journey South can be a long one.
There’s also a new international-standard aquarium, ‘Aquaria Phuket‘, at Central Floresta in the middle of the island. They are having a soft opening until September 2019, then it’s fully open. It will be one of the best aquarium displays in souther east asia.
9. Phuket Trick Eye Museum
We love this place. A few hours of optical illusions and laughs. Great for the kids and the big kids as well. Located in the middle of Phuket Town. Take your camera or your mobile phone. An interesting back-story to the franchise of Trick Eye museums about a South Korean artist… you’ll learn more about it when you go there. Perfect for a Phuket rainy day.
10. A Thai cooking class
Admit it, we all talk about taking Thai cooking class but few of us do. Hey, why bother with all that pesky preparation, cooking and doing the dishes when we can get magnificent street food for 50 baht, almost anywhere (except Patong where you’ll pay a bit more). Most of the larger hotels all have their own Thai cooking lessons. But for the best of the best head to the Blue Elephant Restaurant right on the border of Old Phuket Town for a memorable experience. The Sino-Portuguese building used to be the old Governor’s residence
So get out and enjoy Phuket, whether it’s sunny, wet or raining. Even if it is raining, remember the rain is warm!
Top 10 things to do in Phuket when it rains (2019)
Top 10 scams in Thailand (2019)
Top 10 news sources in Thailand (2019)
Why the Chinese are more important than Western tourists to Thailand
So you’re moving to Vietnam?
Pattaya tourist racks up 50,000 tab after ringing bar bell 20 times
Terracotta Warriors coming to Bangkok
Immigration overhaul – TM6 disappearing and TM30 App being launched
14% of condos around Bangkok are empty – good time to buy
Voice TV report paints grim picture of Thailand’s tourism problems
Indonesia’s President Jokowi says he is “embarrassed” by fires
Biometrics identify 8 fake passports in 3 days
Family of Thai woman seriously injured in Pattaya balcony fall blames French husband
Patong Mayor hands out useless, cheap face-masks
Thai poll favours new airport in Nakhon Pathom, west of Bangkok
‘Unprecedented’ Typhoon Hagibis slams into Japan
Phuket authorities confirm alcohol ban Sunday (starts midnight) for 24 hours
Angry driver terrifies employees at Chonburi gas station
Fears for 11 year old boy missing in Ayutthaya
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
Future Future leader Thanathorn denies interfering in Hong Kong issues
European tourism drops 1.5% year on year due to strong baht
Phuket’s Surf House team head to South Korea for Flowboarding Worlds
Thai government introduces new measures to improve tourism
Wet weekend for most of Thailand
Thailand is facing “hybrid warfare” by “ill-intentioned politicians” – Army chief Gen Apirat
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
Less monitoring, more enforcement – Prawit warns northern officials
8 injured after pickup overturns on Highway 7, Pattaya
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
ไทยแชมป์วอลเลย์บอลอาเซียนกรังด์ปรีซ์สนาม 2 รางวัลรายบุคคล
ตรวจหวย1ตุลาคม2562 ผลรางวัลที่ 1 เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว เลขหน้า 3 ตัว และรางวัลอื่น ๆ
ถ่ายทอดสดหวย 1 ตุลาคม 2562 ลุ้นรางวัลที่ 1 สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล
สีจิ้นผิงกล่าวสุนทรพจน์ ครบรอบ 70 ปีก่อตั้งสาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
คลิปไฮไลท์วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 5
คลิปไฮไลท์ วอลเลย์บอลเวิลด์คัพ 2019 นัดที่ 1
Paramount เตรียมรีเมค FACE/OFF หนังบู๊ระดับตำนาน
ประยุทธ์ โต้ รัฐบาลไหนก็มีตำหนิทั้งนั้น “ถึงเวลาก็อ้างอย่างที่ผมอ้าง”
อารัมภบท รักฉุดใจนายฉุกเฉิน My ambulance ตอนแรก 6 กันยานี้
วอลเลย์บอลหญิงชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019 โฉมหน้า 4 ทีมตัดเชือกรอบรอง
บิ๊กไบก์หัวร้อน ตบหัวลุงพิการผัวะ ‘รถกูเป็นอะไร มีปัญญารับผิดชอบไหม’
“มิน พีชญา”ทุ่มสุดตัว นัวผู้ชายเกือบสิบ ป่วยโรคติดเซ็กซ์ ใน”สองนรี”
ไฮไลท์ผู้เล่นตัวท้อป 8 ทีมสุดท้าย วอลเลย์บอลชิงแชมป์ยุโรป 2019
เคาะแล้ว สนามโคราช จัดแข่งวอลเลย์บอลคัดโอลิมปิก
คลิปวงจรปิดฉาว อส.ชลบุรี ทุบเด็กแว้นนอนเจ็บคาเตียงโรงพยาบาล
Trending
- Bangkok1 day ago
Stricter controls and paperwork putting brakes on residential property market
- Hua Hin1 day ago
Tale of two cities – Hua Hin vs Pattaya
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Chiang Mai hotels face a quiet end to 2019
- Crime4 days ago
Cafes and restaurants ordered to store customer wi-fi data for 90 days
- Events11 hours ago
Alcohol sales ban in Thailand Sunday, October 13
- Bangkok3 days ago
Woman dies after being shot in the back of a car as passenger was ‘playing’ with gun
- World4 days ago
Johnson & Johnson told to pay US$8 billion over drug side effect
- Expats3 days ago
Mandatory health insurance for ‘Long Stay’ visa starts October 31