Tourism
Pheu Thai Party wants to reform tourism, cut red tape
The Pheu Thai Party is calling for reform of the way Thailand approaches tourism, though its focus seems to be the same as the ruling party’s. The opposition party held a brainstorming session on Friday to discuss how to improve tourism in Thailand. They stressed branching out and eliminating outdated red tape, but also put their hope squarely on medical tourism.
Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the daughter of former prime minister Thaksin, current head of the Pheu Thai Party, and popular candidate for a possible prime minister run, posted on Facebook about the future of tourism in the country. She says the industry lacks a strong foundation, hampering and slowing recovery coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic.
She called for industry reform to streamline procedures and governance of the tourism industry and the nixing of laws and regulations that no longer make sense. Different governmental departments have piecemealed jurisdiction over the tourism industry. Depending on the size of a property, it might be governed by the Ministry of Interior, which regulates hotel law, or the Department of Tourism, which handles small homestay properties.
Aside from the haphazard laws and organisation of tourism in Thailand, Paetongtarn and her party say the country is in a rut, promoting the same “sun, sand, sea” marketing plan to lure tourists. She calls for a broadening of appeal to cover science exploration trips, medical health, nature, and more underappreciated advantages Thailand has to offer.
As with the current government, the Pheu Thai Party is sure that medical tourism is the next big thing that’s going to draw foreigners en masse to the country. Paetongtarn called it the segment with the highest growth potential. Officials feel that people travelling to Thailand for medical purposes will have plenty of money to spend and be able to stay in Thailand for a longer period of time.
It has been a growing revenue producer for the country since 2020. In fact, medical tourism in general has been a surging trend worldwide. Like the current government, Pheu Thai Party plans to focus on that segment.
For more information on Travel Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Body and 9 sailors found alive by oil tanker are not from HTMS Sukhothai, says navy
Pheu Thai Party wants to reform tourism, cut red tape
Blaze damages Bangkok luxury condominium
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Builder discovers corpse inside water tank in Bangkok, Thailand
Fierce snowstorm pounds Japan, disrupts public transport
Thailand News Today I Devastating Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
UK Tesco accused of using slave labour in Thailand
Animal activists call for ban on US monkey imports
Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
South1 day ago
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
-
Expats3 days ago
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya