Connect with us

Medical

Medical tourism the new muse for Thai government

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The Thai government is eyeing medical tourism as the next moneymaker.

The Thai government seems to flutter from demographic to demographic in search of a tourism get-rich-quick scheme. Now, the Ministry of Public Health has announced that medical tourism is the magic amulet that will rake in billions as Thailand recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ministry has created a new “Health for Wealth” campaign, which is banking on people in need of medical treatment to come to Thailand and spend, spend, spend. They believe that people seeking medical procedures, as well as the growing wellness retreat sector in Thailand, can bring substantial economic stimulus.

They may be right, Thailand is ranked 5th in the world among all health tourism destinations, according to the Medical Tourism Association. The kingdom rates well for the quality of care at reasonable prices. The low cost of living is helpful for people who need to stay longer to recover from treatments as well. Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul says there is also a good system for medical visas and infrastructure in place.

Medical tourism revenue is already up 47% this year over last year, with around 11.9 billion baht generated from tourists who came for treatment. Those figures come from a study that surveyed 30 hospitals over the last year, conducted by the Bank of Thailand and the Department of Health Service Support.

Patients came for treatment of cardiovascular issues, metabolism, cancer, bones ad joints, and neurological systems. These five categories created the most income for hospitals. Dentistry was also popular among the top travellers, who came from Kuwait, Cambodia, Myanmar, Japan, and China. Medical tourists spent 35,000 baht on average on treatment last year.

Medical treatment is not likely to become the most popular draw in Thailand. A survey in July and August by the Tourism Authority of Thailand found that 90% of respondents love eating Thai food, 48% of people loved Thai beaches and massage treatments and 46% of visitors enjoyed uncovering the history of the kingdom.

But, Bangkok Post reports that the Ministry of Public Health believes Thailand can grow its reputation for wellness retreats and medical tourism, bolstering the economy with its new Health for Wealth scheme.

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand12 mins ago

A bikini thief spotted on CCTV arrested in Chiang Mai
Medical34 mins ago

Medical tourism the new muse for Thai government
Thailand1 hour ago

7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Sponsored3 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Crime1 hour ago

Woman allegedly nabs 100,000 baht from gullible man in Pattaya
Crime2 hours ago

Thai actress to be questioned over illegal hotel
Patong2 hours ago

Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Music Festival Security Guards accused of Sexual Assault | GMT
Health4 hours ago

Paediatrician on Koh Samui accused of giving expired antibiotics to one-year-old child
Thailand18 hours ago

Driver suffers seizure, crashes into two motorcycles, killing 1
Thailand19 hours ago

Zookeeper seeks compensation after being bitten by wild monkeys
Video19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thai policewoman arrests her own Facebook impersonator
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand’s flag carrier airline discusses adding 20 twin-aisle jets
Pollution19 hours ago

Air pollution threatens water supply in Tibetan Plateau for two billion people
Thailand19 hours ago

Young bride-to-be dies in drink driving incident 17 days before wedding
Pattaya20 hours ago

Trance music festival coming up in Pattaya next year
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending