Bangkok
Blaze damages Bangkok luxury condominium
A blaze damaged a luxury condominium in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok this afternoon. The fire damaged a unit on the 40th floor of the 42-floor Saichol Mansion B, located in Bangkok’s Klong San district.
Officials evacuated over 100 residents from the building, while firefighters worked for about 15 minutes to put out the blaze. Luckily, no casualties were reported.
Police said the fire damaged 20 square metres of the bedroom of the condo unit, Nation Thailand reported. The flames damaged a large bed, and other household items.
Police said the unit was rented by an Indian family of five. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Fortunately, the fire broke out when no one was in the unit. Police planned to question the family later.
This news comes less than a week after another fire erupted in Bangkok. The huge fire broke out on Sukhumvit Soi 3, near the traffic lights.
There have been a few fires this year in the capital. Earlier this month, A fire broke out at Bangkok’s CentralWorld shopping mall. A small fire broke out in Groove, the mall’s semi-outdoor dining area. Coughing shoppers were forced to flee along smoke-filled corridors.
Firefighters were quickly at the scene to douse the flames. There were no reports of injuries so far and the cause of the fire was not known.
In September, fire fell like rain onto the road in Bangkok this morning in a communication cable fire. Burning plastic dripped from the amass of glowing cables onto the and onto a lorry parked below.
In June, two people were killed in a brutal fire in Bangkok’s Chinatown. The bodies of the man and woman killed by the blaze were reportedly burnt beyond recognition. One body was found on the floor of a shop. The second body was discovered on the second floor of the shop after the fire had been put out.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Blaze damages Bangkok luxury condominium
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Builder discovers corpse inside water tank in Bangkok, Thailand
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
Fierce snowstorm pounds Japan, disrupts public transport
Thailand News Today I Devastating Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 73 rescued, 33 missing
UK Tesco accused of using slave labour in Thailand
Animal activists call for ban on US monkey imports
Phuket pickup truck accident injures three people in front of school
Navy ship sinks in the Gulf of Thailand, 84 rescued, 1 dead, 21 missing
ASEAN members to allegedly hold non-official meeting on Myanmar situation
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Buddha statue in Cambodia will be world’s 3rd tallest
Man allegedly assaults woman in Pattaya after she refuses to provide him with services
Body of Canadian man washes up on beach in southern Thailand
Falling power pole kills woman in Chantha Buri
Where to celebrate Christmas in Bangkok 2022
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Norwegian overstayer arrested on Koh Samui
How to determine if an elephant attraction in Thailand is ethical
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Young Iranian footballer at risk of being executed
Young police officers killed in battle with gunmen in rural Australia
Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Breaking: Huge fire erupts in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Soi 3 near traffic lights
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Cannabis3 days ago
Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
-
Education2 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Environment3 days ago
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
-
Lifestyle3 days ago
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
-
Thailand3 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
-
South1 day ago
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
-
Expats3 days ago
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days