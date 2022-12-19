Blaze damages Bangkok luxury condominium

A blaze damaged a luxury condominium in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok this afternoon. The fire damaged a unit on the 40th floor of the 42-floor Saichol Mansion B, located in Bangkok’s Klong San district.

Officials evacuated over 100 residents from the building, while firefighters worked for about 15 minutes to put out the blaze. Luckily, no casualties were reported.

Police said the fire damaged 20 square metres of the bedroom of the condo unit, Nation Thailand reported. The flames damaged a large bed, and other household items.

Police said the unit was rented by an Indian family of five. The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit. Fortunately, the fire broke out when no one was in the unit. Police planned to question the family later.

This news comes less than a week after another fire erupted in Bangkok. The huge fire broke out on Sukhumvit Soi 3, near the traffic lights.

There have been a few fires this year in the capital. Earlier this month, A fire broke out at Bangkok’s CentralWorld shopping mall. A small fire broke out in Groove, the mall’s semi-outdoor dining area. Coughing shoppers were forced to flee along smoke-filled corridors.

Firefighters were quickly at the scene to douse the flames. There were no reports of injuries so far and the cause of the fire was not known.

In September, fire fell like rain onto the road in Bangkok this morning in a communication cable fire. Burning plastic dripped from the amass of glowing cables onto the and onto a lorry parked below.

In June, two people were killed in a brutal fire in Bangkok’s Chinatown. The bodies of the man and woman killed by the blaze were reportedly burnt beyond recognition. One body was found on the floor of a shop. The second body was discovered on the second floor of the shop after the fire had been put out.