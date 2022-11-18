Connect with us

Pattaya International Fireworks Festival 2018.

Fireworks lovers should mark their calendars for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week. The festival will be held from November 25-26 on Pattaya Beach, and the fireworks will light up the entire city.

Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches says the festival will feature more than 600 street stalls selling all kinds of items. There will also be pyrotechnic teams from Belgium, Canada, Malaysia, and the Philippines.

Mayor Poramese believes the festival will boost Pattaya’s economy since now all rooms in Pattaya have been fully booked, The Pattaya News reported. Admission is free. 

Beach Road will be closed to vehicle traffic from around 5PM on both days of the festival, and big traffic delays are expected around the city.

City officials last month predicted that over 100,000 domestic and foreign tourists would make their way to the festival. If estimates come true, the festival will be the biggest event in Pattaya since pre-Covid days. The festival was held in 2020 and 2021, however, fewer people were able to come due to Covid-19 restrictions.

But now, Pattaya City Officials expect the festival to come back in full force. The festival’s organisers say they plan to go all out this year with concerts and cultural activities, among other features.

Back in March, the International Festival and Event Association of Asia named the festival one of three “major marine tourism festivals in Asia.” Pattaya’s city manager said yesterday that almost 20 countries participated in the international firework competition. 

The festival was originally held to celebrate the reign of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

The mayor said that Pattaya city will continue to improve the festival, as well as other events in Pattaya, so they can also receive the honour next year. 

The Tourism Authority of Thailand describes it as one of Pattaya’s “most spectacular and exciting events.”

After Thailand’s long Covid-19 slump, the Pattaya International Fireworks festival is reeling in the tourists once again.

 

