Tourism
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Fireworks lovers should mark their calendars for the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week. The festival will be held from November 25-26 on Pattaya Beach, and the fireworks will light up the entire city.
Pattaya Mayor Poramase Ngampiches says the festival will feature more than 600 street stalls selling all kinds of items. There will also be pyrotechnic teams from Belgium, Canada, Malaysia, and the Philippines.
Mayor Poramese believes the festival will boost Pattaya’s economy since now all rooms in Pattaya have been fully booked, The Pattaya News reported. Admission is free.
Beach Road will be closed to vehicle traffic from around 5PM on both days of the festival, and big traffic delays are expected around the city.
City officials last month predicted that over 100,000 domestic and foreign tourists would make their way to the festival. If estimates come true, the festival will be the biggest event in Pattaya since pre-Covid days. The festival was held in 2020 and 2021, however, fewer people were able to come due to Covid-19 restrictions.
But now, Pattaya City Officials expect the festival to come back in full force. The festival’s organisers say they plan to go all out this year with concerts and cultural activities, among other features.
Back in March, the International Festival and Event Association of Asia named the festival one of three “major marine tourism festivals in Asia.” Pattaya’s city manager said yesterday that almost 20 countries participated in the international firework competition.
The festival was originally held to celebrate the reign of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
The mayor said that Pattaya city will continue to improve the festival, as well as other events in Pattaya, so they can also receive the honour next year.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand describes it as one of Pattaya’s “most spectacular and exciting events.”
After Thailand’s long Covid-19 slump, the Pattaya International Fireworks festival is reeling in the tourists once again.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Pattaya International Fireworks Festival coming up next week
Taxi app gaff sends passengers to wrong airport causing 10,000 baht loss
Bangkok bartender announces new pet-friendly pop-up bar
Go global with Upbit Thailand: Worldwide digital asset market in your hands
Riot police use tear gas and fire rubber bullets at protesters in Bangkok, Thailand
Cambodian wildlife official charged with smuggling temple monkeys
Phuket expects 1 billion baht revenue boost from yacht tourism
VIDEO: Indian tourist reports theft by Pattaya sex worker, gets informed he broke law too
Illegal German couple arrested again for stealing car in Phuket
North Korea warns US of a “fiercer” military response, launches another missile
Air Canada to launch direct flights to Thailand next month
European tourists sell jewellery on streets of Thailand to fund their ‘world tour’
20,000+ CCTV cameras in Bangkok are here to stay
Thai cuckold left penniless after wife runs off with lover and 6 million baht lottery prize
Bakery in Hua Hin reveals tasty Christmas day buffet menu
Joyland cleared for cinema screenings in Pakistan
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
Thailand’s public health officials find sex drug in herbal medicine
Young travellers spend locally, raise tourism awareness
Patong Hill road closed to cars just 2 days after reopening
Phuket prison cookery contest stirs the taste buds
Police arrest man for sexually assaulting two street dogs in Pattaya, Thailand
The top 5 gifts to buy in Thailand
FIFA says no to Thailand’s TV World Cup discount request
TAT promotes Thailand on London bus
Useful Thai phrases every visitor in Thailand should know
More civil servants fall victim to Thailand’s drug ‘war’
Police plan new approach to drug problems in South Pattaya
UFC star Sean O’Malley injects stem cells into manhood
Immigration cracks down on illegal foreigners ahead of APEC
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Lifestyle2 days ago
Check Thai lottery result 16 November 2022
-
Malaysia4 days ago
Malaysian tourists host luxury motor show in Thailand’s Betong town
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Monday, Tuesday, Wankday, and a Paul ‘Gazza’ Gascoigne day!
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Rude passport office director blames customers for system failure making them miss flights
-
Thailand4 days ago
Thai FDA warns against drinking erectile dysfunction coffee
-
Thailand3 days ago
Rare Asian golden cat spotted in northeast Thailand
-
Krabi3 days ago
Fisherman finds dead dugong in Krabi
-
Singapore2 days ago
Unruly passengers disrupt two flights in Singapore