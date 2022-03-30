Pattaya
Pattaya fireworks festival named 1 of 3 top Asian marine festivals
The International Festival and Event Association of Asia has named the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival one of three “major marine tourism festivals in Asia”. Pattaya’s city manager said yesterday that almost 20 countries participated in the international firework competition. The Pattaya festival was then selected for the final round.
The festival is held every year in Pattaya, usually later in the year. It lasts for two days. The Tourism Authority of Thailand describes it as one of Pattaya’s “most spectacular and exciting events”. In November last year, the festival happened under strict Covid-19 measures. Those entering the main event area close to the stage had to either show proof that they had received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, or show negative results from an antigen test issued no more than 72 hours.
The city mayor said Pattaya city will continue to improve the festival, as well as other events in Pattaya, so they can also receive the honour next year. The Pattaya News noted, however, due to Covid-19 and and a plan to treat the virus as an endemic, big events will mostly be in Quarter 3 and Quarter 4 this year.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News | Tourism Authority of Thailand
Recent comments: