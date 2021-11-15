Tourism
Only 8 foreign tourists visit Hua Hin since November 1 reopening
Despite Thailand’s reopening, the beach destination of Hua Hin is still extremely quiet. The country officially reopened its borders on November 1, and has seen almost 45,000 international visitors arrive in the last two weeks. But in that time, the town of Hua Hin has seen only 8 foreigners arrive.
Hua Hin has historically been a popular beach town in Thailand. Before the pandemic, at this time of year Hua Hin averaged almost 400,000 visitors in 2017 and 2018, according to a report by the hospitality consultancy group C9Hotelworks. Even considering Covid-19, this number of foreign arrivals is much lower than what was expected, reports president of the Thai Spa Association Krod Rojanastien.
Krod thinks that one of the problems that is deterring foreigners is the complicated “Thailand Pass” system for entering the country. He also believes that the government should allow the use of antigen Covid tests instead of the time-consuming PCR, and he would like to see direct flights to Hua Hin open back up, too.
Another advisor to the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism association reported that hotel bookings for November and December are extremely low. This advisor mentioned that hotels in town are still advising their guests to stay for one night in Bangkok, where PCR tests are cheaper, before traveling on to Hua Hin.
Hua Hin notwithstanding, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has reported that he is pleased with the rising number of international tourists. The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Company has said that they expect the numbers of daily international flights arriving to increase by 25% compared to last month, up to nearly 1,000 a day.
SOURCES: Thai PBS World|C9 Hotelworks
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Singaporeans can still travel to most European VTL countries without being quarantined
Malaysia’s Langkawi will reopen next week as part of a travel bubble plan
Monday Covid Update: 6,343 new cases; provincial totals
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Only 8 foreign tourists visit Hua Hin since November 1 reopening
Pajama shirts, Oriental Hotel Thailand, Learning English | Thaiger bites | Ep.60
Thailand’s Foreign Affairs Minister visits Myanmar capital to meet military junta
Bars are closed in Bangkok… but not on Khao San Road
A guide to renting a motorbike in Thailand
Heavy rain and landslide cause villas at Koh Samui resort to collapse
Cambodia ends quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from today
Swiss man arrested on Koh Chang after going on the rampage while high on drugs
Top 5 things you need to know about Koh Lanta, Krabi
Covid-19 still a concern for upcoming Loy Krathong festival
Thai PM “pleased” with increase in tourist numbers since November 1 re-opening
Thailand Top Stories | More Protests in Bangkok, Truck with 6 million meth pills flees | November 15
Government officials meet to discuss long-term visa options for foreigners
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
Thailand now generating electricity at world’s biggest hydro-solar farm
Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
Things to know about the Thailand Pass. And some rumours.
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
Pattaya Beach fight over an affair on TikTok results in 5 arrests
Flooding in Bangkok, Samut Prakan along Chao Phraya river during high tide
Phuket seafood festival and promotional event aimed at drawing in tourists
Uproar among Thais on Twitter after social media attacks on Isaan people
Thailand Pass problems? Support beefed up with 24-hour hotlines
Motorbike law breakers: report them and win up to 20,000 baht
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Government considers easing entry rules, antigen testing may replace PCR test
- Phuket1 day ago
Phuket to get 3 new tourist attractions
- Crime2 days ago
Thitisan ‘Joe Ferrari’ and his officers now facing death penalty
- 360 Reviews8 hours ago
Supalai Oriental Sukhumvit 39 offers modern and luxurious living
- Thailand3 days ago
Reopening of bars and nightclubs pushed to mid-January 2022
- Opinion2 days ago
Will Thailand’s nightlife survive another 2 months of closure?
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand Pass problems? Support beefed up with 24-hour hotlines
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thailand will give fourth vaccine for those who need it for travel
Recent comments: