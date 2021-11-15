Connect with us

Only 8 foreign tourists visit Hua Hin since November 1 reopening

Luke Albers

Stock photo via Unsplash
Despite Thailand’s reopening, the beach destination of Hua Hin is still extremely quiet. The country officially reopened its borders on November 1, and has seen almost 45,000 international visitors arrive in the last two weeks. But in that time, the town of Hua Hin has seen only 8 foreigners arrive.

Hua Hin has historically been a popular beach town in Thailand. Before the pandemic, at this time of year Hua Hin averaged almost 400,000 visitors in 2017 and 2018, according to a report by the hospitality consultancy group C9Hotelworks. Even considering Covid-19, this number of foreign arrivals is much lower than what was expected, reports president of the Thai Spa Association Krod Rojanastien.

Krod thinks that one of the problems that is deterring foreigners is the complicated “Thailand Pass” system for entering the country. He also believes that the government should allow the use of antigen Covid tests instead of the time-consuming PCR, and he would like to see direct flights to Hua Hin open back up, too.

Another advisor to the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism association reported that hotel bookings for November and December are extremely low. This advisor mentioned that hotels in town are still advising their guests to stay for one night in Bangkok, where PCR tests are cheaper, before traveling on to Hua Hin.

Hua Hin notwithstanding, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has reported that he is pleased with the rising number of international tourists. The Aeronautical Radio of Thailand Company has said that they expect the numbers of daily international flights arriving to increase by 25% compared to last month, up to nearly 1,000 a day.

SOURCES: Thai PBS World|C9 Hotelworks

 

Jason
2021-11-15 14:45
"You've all done very well!!"...... "Thank you, Mr Grace!!!!".... (Are you being served).
Jason
2021-11-15 14:48
I notice the Thaiger used the same photo from the opening....Does it mean all these Government bods turn up every time a tourist arrives?
Soidog
2021-11-15 16:14
4 hours ago, Poolie said: Something wrong with the figures? Only that they forecast 300,000 a month, which by now means they should be at around 150,000. So apart from them being around 30% of what they should be, no…
Pompies
2021-11-15 16:54
No surprises here. The situation in CM is just as dire. My partner owns a restaurant and a bar in the city tourist graveyard & last night bumped into a young farang couple wandering the empty street. They said they…
bb54
2021-11-15 16:57
Hardly surprising as there is nothing for real 'tourists' to do
Luke Albers

Luke Albers is a writer from the United States. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelors degree in political science and a certificate in peace, conflict and security studies. He has lived and worked in Africa and India, and now calls Thailand home. Luke loves to use his writing to connect with new people and places.

Trending