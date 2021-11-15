Connect with us

Tourism

Thai PM “pleased” with increase in tourist numbers since November 1 re-opening

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: PR Bangkok
image
image

A government spokesman says the Thai PM is pleased with the rise in tourist numbers since the country re-opened with minimal quarantine on November 1. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana says that since then, Thailand has welcomed 44,774 foreign visitors to the kingdom.

According to a Bangkok Post report, 31,666 of those arrived under the new Test and Go scheme, open to vaccinated tourists from 63 approved countries. 10,964 arrivals entered under one of the Sandbox schemes, currently running in 17 provinces, while 2,144 went through mandatory hotel quarantine. From those figures, only 52 people tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival.

The government expects a further increase in visitor numbers as more flights from the Middle East and Europe resume. Since the start of the month, a further 18 airlines have resumed flights to and from Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, with a total of 2,008 flights now serving the airport. 19 carriers are currently operating 793 flights to and from Phuket, a 39% increase on October’s flights.

The Bangkok Post reports that as of Saturday, a total of 173,637 people have applied through the Thailand Pass system, with 134,086 applications approved. Thanakorn says the PM has asked for the approval process to be accelerated, while Tanee Sangrat from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says improvements will be made based on comments from users. One positive change that has already been implemented is that approved applicants can now download the required QR code themselves, without having to wait for an email.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Prosaap
2021-11-15 11:33
Yes its a great succes like everything they do they are the smartest people in the world the rest of the world must be idiots hail to the great leader
image
Poolie
2021-11-15 11:44
9 minutes ago, Prosaap said: Yes its a great succes like everything they do they are the smartest people in the world the rest of the world must be idiots hail to the great leader Something wrong with the figures?
image
Malc-Thai
2021-11-15 11:44
44k in 15 days... at that rate 176k by January.. I thought rat a tat TAT downgraded predicted numbers from 1 million to 750k by New year?
image
gummy
2021-11-15 11:55
I would like to read about about not how many tourists have come, if that is what they really are, or how much the government's pals have gained financially from these tourists, no I want to hear about the poorer…
image
Prosaap
2021-11-15 12:08
We all know most are not tourist just returning to family or home get a little bored from this propoganda that what ever the cost they must look good
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Trending