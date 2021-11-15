Connect with us

Monday Covid Update: 6,343 new cases; provincial totals

45 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 20,081 with 19,987 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,343 new Covid-19 cases and 7,663 recoveries. There are now 94,163 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,024,753 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 1,995,890 of those infections.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 85,012,905 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 169,641 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 351,591 received their second dose, and 23,942 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Trending