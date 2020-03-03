Nong Nong forced to lift weights and perform for tourists at a Phuket zoo – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Tourism
Nong Nong forced to lift weights and perform for tourists at a Phuket zoo – VIDEO
A monkey has been filmed lifting weights and doing other ‘tricks’ for tourists at an unnamed zoo in Phuket. Footage was shot by people recording the video for PETA, the global animal rights group, of the monkey being forced to lift weights and do press-ups as entertainment for the island’s tourists.
The monkey is an indigenous Macaque species and named ‘Ning Nong’.
The undercover footage shows a handler forcing the monkey to lift metal weights above its head and do sit-ups. The monkey then has to slam-dunk balls into a net, ride a bicycle, stand on a tiny wooden stool and do press-ups, according to the Mirror Online.
The video, released by PETA Asia, was reportedly recorded in Phuket and shows a chained monkey named Ning Nong being forcibly taught tricks to entertain tourists.
“It has a metal collar and appears to be in distress while it is dragged around the squalid building in temperatures higher than 30C.”
PETA representatives also believe the monkey had its teeth removed, “rendering it incapable of defending itself”. The animal welfare campaigners allege they targeted the venue “after previous footage emerged of the appalling treatment of monkeys in Thailand’s wildlife entertainment tourism industry”.
PETA are now vowing continued pressure on similar centres that abuse monkeys.
”Ning Nong is treated like a money-making toy, forced to perform meaningless tricks for tourists and then left isolated in a wire cage when he’s not being used.”
”This will only end when people supporting experiences that use animals.”
Jason Baker, PETA’s senior vice president of international campaigns, claimed that monkeys don’t choose to walk on their hind legs, wear clothes, ride bikes, or perform other meaningless and humiliating tricks. They’ve simply learned to fear what will happen if they don’t.
”Circus trainers break monkeys’ spirits using violent methods that rely on the fear of punishment. They force animals into a lifetime of slavery.”
Jason also alleges that the monkeys are ”snatched from their mothers at birth” before being forced into a life where they are ”deprived of everything that’s natural and important to them”.
”Exhibitors who force animals to perform do so because they profit from it, but it’s the animals who suffer.”
Thailand’s tourism industry has come under fire over zoos, animal shows and elephant riding camps marketed to holidaymakers. The Phuket Zoo has had multiple complaints made through Trip Advisor and stores about abuse of orangutangs and elephants at the facility. Here is the tragic stories of Milo the orangutan and Dumbo the elephant at the Phuket Zoo.
SOURCE: mirror.co.uk
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
by Bill Barnett, c9hotelworks.com
“Perhaps the biggest wild card is the mounting number of travel advisories across the globe based on Covid-19”
In what is a continuing storyline on the global coronavirus outbreak, Bill Barnett reports on the impact on Thailand’s most popular island destination, Phuket. He says that the impact on the Phuket tourism market is creating a challenging landscape.
“Looking at the largest single drop according to STR data, was the week of January 20 – 27 in the lead up to Chinese New Year, market-wide occupancy fell from 90% down to 60%.”
As of February 17, occupancy was sitting at the mid-50% level, though rate room rates have remained static during the past month. This week hotel numbers continue to shift downward as sentiment worsens due to travel advisories and a uncertainty over return travel are key issues.
Moving over to the aviation gateway of Phuket International Airport as of the February 25, month-to-date arrivals compared to the same period last year were down 37.5%. Looking at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport, the comparative figure is a negative 45.2%. which ramps into the Phuket situation given it’s a feeder of business to the island.
Forward trading remains speculative, but there remains widespread postponement and/or cancellations of MICE events.
(The Thaiger was speaking to the owner of a big MICE company in Phuket last week who said that they started the year with a good portfolio of upcoming MICE events on the island but ALL had been cancelled)
While there is some movement to motivate the Thai domestic market by the TAT, all of Thailand’s markets are chasing that same tail. The upcoming Songkran period is likely to be dominated by staycations versus international trips abroad. Expectations are that that declining demand and airlift are key factors impacting occupancy and we are starting to see rate-driven promotions which will undoubtedly hit ADR’s (Average Daily Rate).
Perhaps the biggest wild card is the mounting number of travel advisories across the globe based on coronavirus (Covid-19), and for now, travel and tourism are working on day-to-day management of the situation. As the majority of hoteliers are looking for some historical context and the closest thing to grab onto is the SARS crisis in 2003. For Thailand the market hit a freefall over five months from March to July, as market-wide occupancy bottomed out just under the 30% level in May of that year.
Or course, what followed was the big bounce and pent up demand drove recovery in August. It continued with spectacular growth in the decades since.
In the case of the coronavirus, the only takeaway from the current situation is a bit like the Back to the Future gab… “where we’re headed, there aren’t any roads”.
(Almost, the actual quote from the movie is “where we’re heading, we don’t need roads”)
After 32 years, legendary Phuket eatery Baan Rim Pa is on the move
But not too far! One of Phuket’s most iconic restaurants, a firm local favourite, Baan Rim Pa, is moving after 32 years. The multi-award-winning bastion of the resort island’s dining scene, long located in Patong, will be absorbed into its newer location farther north in Kalim, while its daughter outlets, Da Maurizio and Joes Downstairs will be shuttered. Baan Rim Pa Group’s executive manager & marketing director Sue Ultmann explained in an email to patrons yesterday:
“The original Baan Rim Pa restaurant opened as a 32-seat restaurant well over 30 years ago, it then grew into a 200-seat restaurant. After a few years came Da Maurizio Beach Side (originally “Bar Ristorante”), and for those who remember, then came Otowa Japanese restaurant which changed into Joe’s Downstairs around 15 years ago.”
“Over the years we have been delighted to welcome guests from around the world. However, times change and although we extended our lease over the years, the final lease has now expired.”
“We will be closing the operation at Da Maurizio Beach Side and Joe’s Downstairs, Baan Rim Pa Patong on April 1 will move 1.9km north to its new location and merge with Baan Rim Pa Kalim, located opposite Kalima Resort & Spa, which the group built, opened and have been operating for the past four years.”
The newer location, based on the same design and ambience of the older Band Rim Pa in Patong, is just a kilometre up the road towards Kamala, with a stunning location looking back at the Patong Skyline and out to Phuket’s sunsets.
“If you haven’t already visited, I can promise a magnificent location which offers everything the same, and more as the current location… panoramic sea views, piano bar, extensive wine cellar, amazing cocktails, exceptional Royal Thai cuisine and of course our wonderful team to take care of you.”
Da Maurizio Beach Side closes this Friday, and Joe’s Downstairs will close Tuesday, March 31. Baan Rim Pa Patong will relocate on April 1, 2020.
“Hopefully you will have time to visit our restaurants before the changes, and we look forward to seeing you at Baan Rim Pa’s new location 294/4 Prabaramee Rd, Kalim, in the future.”
British sailor, adrift for 3 days, rescued by Thai navy
A British man had to be towed to shore along with his sailboat after the craft’s motor broke down off Phuket, leaving him adrift for three days before he was rescued.
The operations centre of the 3rd Naval Area in Phuket got a request from the cargo ship Miclyn Endurance yesterday afternoon to help a sailboat, the Pollen Path, which was spotted helplessly drifting at sea, about 40 nautical miles from Phuket.
The area commander said a navy patrol boat, Tor 232, left about 7:30pm to assist the stranded sailboat. The patrol boat met the cargo ship about 10:30pm and was directed to the sailboat, finding it about 20 minutes later.
The Tor 232 towed the Pollen Path to shore, arriving at the pier of the naval operation centre in Phuket at 9.30am today.
