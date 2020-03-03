Gunman in Manila mall standoff surrenders, releases hostages | The Thaiger

Crime
Gunman in Manila mall standoff surrenders, releases hostages
Further to a story earlier reported by The Thaiger, a former security guard has released some 30 people and walked out of a Manila shopping mall after hours of gruelling negotiations, ending a day-long hostage crisis in an upscale commercial district. The gunman, identified by police as Archie Paray, a former guard at the complex, left the V-Mall in suburban San Juan city on last night with his hostages after he was allowed to air his grievances on local media. He accused his former superiors of corruption and abuse. Read our original story HERE.
Police say the man shot a security officer in the morning before entering the mall, where he held dozens of people, mostly employees, hostage in an office. The number of hostages was reportedly around 30.
According to Philippine media, the hostage-taker was armed with a pistol and four grenades, but was persuaded by San Juan’s mayor to leave his weapons before coming out of the mall.
“You have to leave behind your gun and grenades. You can’t come with the grenades. But I guarantee your safety.”
The hostage crisis lasted about 10 hours, during which time The Virra Mall, located in Greenhills, an upscale part of the city, was evacuated. The complex is popular for its restaurants, shops, bars and a bazaar.
While major hostage incidents are rare in the Philippines, memories are fresh of when a sacked policeman hijacked a Manila bus full of Hong Kong tourists in 2010, and was killed in a gunfight, along with eight passengers mainly Chinese tourist, when police bungled a rescue attempt
SOURCE: Thai PBS World | Al JazeeraKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.
Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand and SmartJob Indonesia. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group or get out on a yacht anywhere with Boatcrowd. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.
Crime
Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO
Three motorbike taxi drivers (‘win’ drivers) have been fined after attacking a Grab bike driver carrying a passenger in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan district. The Grab driver reported to police that at 8:30am yesterday, he was picking up a customer at a condominium in Phra Khanong.
He says a local taxi motorbike driver in front of the condo allegedly stopped him and said he was not allowed to pick up customers, that the location was “their territory.” He then told the Grab driver to leave, but both he and the the passenger refused.
The video, viewable HERE, contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised. (Video and pictures from Facebook user Amittaaphongsawat.)
Both sides argued for several minutes before a fight broke out and two more local motorbike taxi drivers from the same stand in front of the condo joined in the assault.
The Grab driver’s passenger recorded the entire incident on her phone camera and immediately posted it on social media groups, where it quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views and shares in just hours. She tagged Grab corporate in the video and demanded to know what they are doing to protect their drivers and customers.
The three local drivers have been charged with causing bodily harm that has led to injury. They have been fined 1,000 baht each and paid an additional 3,000 baht to the Grab bike driver and allegedly apologized for the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Sacked security guard takes around 30 hostages at shopping mall in Philippines
A man has been shot and around 30 people have been taken hostage by a gunman at a mall in Manila, the capital of the Philippines. Armed police and negotiators are trying to end the standoff peacefully. The situation is ongoing. The shot man is already in hospital in a stable condition.
The gunman, reported to be a former security guard at the V-Mall in Manila’s San Juan City, has allegedly shot a man as he entered the administration offices and was holding an estimated 30 hostages inside.
The Mayor of San Juan City told the media that the man is carrying a pistol.
“He is shouting he has a grenade but we don’t have any way to confirm that for sure.”
A police SWAT team was seen entering the four-storey mall, which has more than 100 outlets. Shoppers were evacuated and a security cordon established around the shopping precinct. The gunman was laid off by the company that provides security for the mall and had tried to get other guards involved in the situation.
“He was demanding to speak to his former colleagues by video call.”
“He was trying to initially to get the other guards to join him for some sort of coup d’etat against the mall management.”
SOURCE: Reuters
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide
Pattaya police announced the arrest of a transgender suspect who allegedly attacked an American tourist with sodium hydroxide over the weekend.
Sodium hydroxide, also called lye or caustic soda, is a highly corrosive chemical that decomposes proteins at ordinary ambient temperatures and can cause cause severe chemical burns. It’s used in making wood pulp for paper and is a primary ingredient in many commercial drain cleaners
The victim, who was not named by police, was walkingalone in the very early hours of the morning when the suspect approached him, allegedly offering sexual services.
The victim refused and at this point the suspect threw a large amount of Sodium Hydroxide on the victim. The resulting burns covered his back, chest and face and required hospital treatment.
The suspect is a 34 year old transgender individual and faces multiple criminal charges for the attack.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Danish man dies in Chon Buri skydiving incident
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases exceed 17,000, 362 deaths
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok
Buri Ram MotoGP “postponed indefinitely” over virus fears
Thai social media frenzy as 5000 set to return from South Korea
Mt Merapi erupts, closes Adi Sumarmo International Airport in Indonesia
Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO
Nong Nong forced to lift weights and perform for tourists at a Phuket zoo – VIDEO
Gunman in Manila mall standoff surrenders, releases hostages
Teens busted reselling used face masks
Central Thai junk shop raided for recycling tens of thousands of face masks
Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand
Thai Airways announces losses over 12 billion baht for 2019
Thailand News Today, March 2, 2020
Sacked security guard takes around 30 hostages at shopping mall in Philippines
Samui’s Banyan Tree Hotel acts to protect sea turtle nest
Thai Moto GP in Buriram postponed over outbreak fears
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
- Tourism4 days ago
A breathtaking travel experience in Thailand is only available for few more days
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
- Pattaya3 days ago
Australian bodybuilding champ arrested in Pattaya for illegal work, hormones
- Coronavirus3 days ago
World’s largest travel fair, ITB, cancelled in Berlin
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Lao woman kept as a slave for 9 years
- Politics4 days ago
Thai minister Thammanat Prompao tells parliament he “never pled guilty” or “served time” over heroin drug charges
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide