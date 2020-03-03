Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Crime
Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO
Three motorbike taxi drivers (‘win’ drivers) have been fined after attacking a Grab bike driver carrying a passenger in Bangkok’s Khlong Tan district. The Grab driver reported to police that at 8:30am yesterday, he was picking up a customer at a condominium in Phra Khanong.
He says a local taxi motorbike driver in front of the condo allegedly stopped him and said he was not allowed to pick up customers, that the location was “their territory.” He then told the Grab driver to leave, but both he and the the passenger refused.
The video, viewable HERE, contains graphic content and viewer discretion is advised. (Video and pictures from Facebook user Amittaaphongsawat.)
Both sides argued for several minutes before a fight broke out and two more local motorbike taxi drivers from the same stand in front of the condo joined in the assault.
The Grab driver’s passenger recorded the entire incident on her phone camera and immediately posted it on social media groups, where it quickly went viral, attracting thousands of views and shares in just hours. She tagged Grab corporate in the video and demanded to know what they are doing to protect their drivers and customers.
The three local drivers have been charged with causing bodily harm that has led to injury. They have been fined 1,000 baht each and paid an additional 3,000 baht to the Grab bike driver and allegedly apologized for the incident.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok
It took firefighters 20 minutes to extinguish a blaze that started on the 4th floor of the Fortune Town shopping centre on Ratchadapisek Road in Bangkok’s Din Daeng district. The fire started this morning. There were no reports of injuries or death from the incident.
The fire originated in a True Corporation customer service shop and cafe on the 4th floor of the mall.
There was so much smoke generated from the fire that firefighters headed into the mall with full, self-contained breathing suits and apparatus. After extinguishing the flames, firefighters rigged huge ventilation fans and ran them for an hour to remove the smoke that had spread around the building.
Officials closed off the area, which is situated above the Phra Ram 9 MRT underground station. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire and estimates of damage. The shopping mall was mostly re-opened this afternoon.
SOURCE: The Nation
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
Death of a salesman: King Power branch linked with coronavirus death is closed
King Power, Thailand’s largest travel retail group, has temporarily shuttered an outlet linked to Thailand’s first coronavirus-related death. A statement on Facebook earlier today said the branch has been closed since February 6 as part of health and safety measures, and that all its outlets have been sanitised.
King Power, which holds the proprietary concession for all of Thailand’s duty-free sales, did not say when the branch might reopen, and admitted to a sharp drop in sales since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
The firm did not make clear whether the branch was ever visited by the man who died yesterday after multiple organ failures. He worked for a trading partner of King Power and products under his supervision were sold at the Srivaree, branch according to the statement.
King Power’s statement says the 35 year old man developed a fever on January 28 and was treated as a flu patient at a private hospital the following day. He resumed work on the evening of January 29 but took sick leave due to dengue fever from January 30. he was transferred to Bamrasnardura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nontha Buri province, near Pattaya, on February 5 and doctors confirmed he was infected with the coronavirus on February 6.
On the same day that he was confirmed infected, the company decided to temporarily close its Srivaree branch.
The Disease Control Department said today, and The Thaiger reiterates, that the patient had tested negative for the virus since February 16, but later suffered from failure of his lungs, heart and other organs, leading to his death.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Road deaths
Biker killed, 5 injured in bike/van crash south of Bangkok
One man is dead and another 5 passengers injured after a big bike the man was driving slammed into a van making a U-turn along Old Sukhumvit road in the main business district. The incident occurred at about 8pm in tambon Bang Pu Mai, on the coast of the Gulf of Thailand, south of Bangkok.
32 year old Paveena Ratpipop, a relative of the one of the injured people in the passenger van, told police that the incident occurred after the groups rented a van to visit the Khao Khitchakut temple in Chanthaburi province, near the Cambodian border.
Shortly after the start of their journey, the van allegedly made a sudden U-turn on the Old Sukhumvit road heading towards Khlong Dan. The driver of a big bike was heading in the opposite direction and collided into the centre of the van, at speed, as the vehicle turned across the road.
26 year old Anan Phosila, the driver of the motorbike, was killed instantly and the bike a crumpled wreck in the middle of the road. 3 men and 2 women, travelling as passengers in the van, were injured in the crash. The injured were rushed to Ratrin Hospital in the Bang Pu area. Police are interviewing the driver of the van and witnesses, and investigating the circumstances of the crash.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Makha Bucha Day – Why does Thailand have a public holiday?
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
No alcohol sales today – Makha Bucha Day
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
The knock-on effect. Coronavirus hits Phuket hotels.
Study predicts Coronavirus will grow exponentially; Philippines, NZ enact travel bans
China now battling an outbreak of bird flu in Hunan
Coronavirus UPDATE – over 100,000 Chinese are still in Thailand
Thai doctors claim drug cocktail treats Coronavirus
With 33 coronavirus cases, Thailand still welcomes Chinese tourists
UPDATE: Thai Army soldier still at large in Terminal 21, Korat – Killed upwards of 12
Danish man dies in Chon Buri skydiving incident
Coronavirus UPDATE – Confirmed cases exceed 17,000, 362 deaths
10 ways to optimise your property for sale
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
Fire in the Fortune Town shopping centre in Din Daeng, Bangkok
Buri Ram MotoGP “postponed indefinitely” over virus fears
Thai social media frenzy as 5000 set to return from South Korea
Mt Merapi erupts, closes Adi Sumarmo International Airport in Indonesia
Bangkok motorbike taxi drivers attack Grab driver in broad daylight – VIDEO
Nong Nong forced to lift weights and perform for tourists at a Phuket zoo – VIDEO
Gunman in Manila mall standoff surrenders, releases hostages
Teens busted reselling used face masks
Central Thai junk shop raided for recycling tens of thousands of face masks
Mask, hand sanitiser shortages anger people across Thailand
Thai Airways announces losses over 12 billion baht for 2019
Thailand News Today, March 2, 2020
Sacked security guard takes around 30 hostages at shopping mall in Philippines
Samui’s Banyan Tree Hotel acts to protect sea turtle nest
Thai Moto GP in Buriram postponed over outbreak fears
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
ถามความเห็น คิดว่าสาวๆมีแฟนฝรั่งคราวปู่ เป็นเพราะ”รัก” หรือ “เงิน”
ถามเมื่อพูดถึงประเทศไทย คุณคิดถึงอะไร, ข้อดีและข้อเสีย
ถามสาวไทยเคยมีแฟนฝรั่งมั้ย
ถ่ายทอดสดวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 15 ก.พ.
ผลการแข่งขันวอลเลย์บอลไทยแลนด์ลีก 2020 สัปดาห์ที่ 4 -ตารางคะแนน
Trending
- Coronavirus3 days ago
Coronavirus UPDATE: China cases ease, 42 cases now in Thailand
- Tourism4 days ago
A breathtaking travel experience in Thailand is only available for few more days
- Pattaya3 days ago
Australian bodybuilding champ arrested in Pattaya for illegal work, hormones
- Air Pollution2 days ago
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
- Coronavirus3 days ago
World’s largest travel fair, ITB, cancelled in Berlin
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Lao woman kept as a slave for 9 years
- Politics4 days ago
Thai minister Thammanat Prompao tells parliament he “never pled guilty” or “served time” over heroin drug charges
- Crime2 days ago
Pattaya ladyboy attacks American tourist with sodium hydroxide