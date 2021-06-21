Hotel association survey shows average occupancy at around 6%

A survey carried out by the Thai Hotels Association shows that average occupancy for June is not expected to increase from the 6% seen in May. In a further blow to the hotel industry, TTR Weekly reports that occupancy in alternative state quarantine facilities is predicted to fall to 10%, down from 13% last month.

THA president, Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi, says the survey was conducted in May, with 234 hotels around the country taking part. While “hospitels” – hotels that accommodate Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms – are seeing higher occupancy, revenue has still taken a hit compared to pre-pandemic figures.

“The occupancy rate of ‘hospitels’ in May was higher than others at 30%, but its revenue is still lower compared to before the Covid-19 era.”

According to the THA survey, 34% of hotels are open, 41% are partially open, while 20% are temporarily closed. In the case of the hotels still operating, the majority are seeing less than 10% of the revenue earned pre-pandemic.

“Only 18% of hotels, mostly managed by international hotel chain brands, generated revenue more than half of the revenue generated before the pandemic.”

The THA president expects most hotels in the Kingdom will be operational during the last quarter of the year. Meanwhile, she is calling on the government to implement measures to help the industry, including a 50% co-payment subsidy for employee salaries.

She also wants to see the mandatory stay of 14 days in Phuket’s sandbox scheme reduced to 7, so that vaccinated foreign tourists can visit the rest of the country sooner. The THA is also calling on the government to vaccinate hotel staff in tourism provinces beyond Phuket.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates