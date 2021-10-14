Tourism
Flights returning to Asia with airlines launching routes and sales
With Covid-19 restrictions and international border closures finally starting to ease around Asia, airlines in the region are prepping for their resurgence, relaunching their flights and promoting with sale fares. Domestic flights have been increasing in Thailand and travel agencies are reporting growing interest now that countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia are allowing domestic flying to resume as well.
In Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health has allowed airlines to operate flights at full capacity again, and in recent weeks Thai Lion and AirAsia have been beefing up their schedules. And on November 1, vaccinated travellers are being welcomed back in from abroad from certain approved countries. Fiji and Singapore are enacting similar plans, and India is lifting its domestic capacity cap.
And while some routes have rocketed up in price due to scarcity, many short-haul trips are offering massive discounts for eligible travellers. AirAsia in Malaysia has launched sale prices as low as 95 baht, while VietJet has been running a special for free domestic one-way flights, paying only taxes and fees.
Still, international flights aren’t expected to fully recover financially until late in 2022. Losses of up to US $11.2 billion are predicted this year, and the improving travel forecast is expected to reduce those losses to $2.4 billion next year.
Along with Thai carriers, VietJet, Singapore Airlines, Qantas, and Fiji Airlines are increasing their scheduled flights in hopes of recovery sooner rather than later. As nearly all the countries in the Asia-Pacific region are beginning to move from strategies of eliminating all Covid-19 to learning to live with the long-term virus, and as vaccination rates are slowly climbing around the region, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for the kneecapped airline industry.
Industry-standard association IATA has estimated a global loss in the aviation industry of around US $200 billion from 2020 to 2022 due to Covid-19, with close to $50 billion losses in 2020. And this August compared to 2019, international flights were only operating at about 4% of what it once was before Covid-19. (Thailand has revised its 2021 predictions to 100,000 foreign arrivals, down from 40 million in 2019.)
Still, airlines are banking on travel withdrawal from globetrotters blocked from their usual wanderlust finally being able to hop on a plane again. Fiji Airways reported thousands of bookings since Sunday when they announced their border reopening. AirAsia reports a 140% spike in mobile app traffic since domestic travel rules were relaxed recently.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police seize 14 million baht in meth on Hat Yai roadside
Thailand high season prices, Thaiger boy band, Pattaya ladyboys | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 38
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Flights returning to Asia with airlines launching routes and sales
The process of buying a new car in Thailand
Critics believe Singapore’s new ‘foreign interference law’ will further stifle free speech
Thailand Top Stories | TAT suggests dropping the COE to boost tourism | October 14
Curfew to ease, Chiang Mai ready to open, Scrapping the C.O.E | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.109
DDC reports 500,000 vaccines for students without incident
Anutin opposes limiting quarantine-free re-opening to 10 countries
Violence continues between military and insurgents in Thailand’s deep south
Single-dose Russian vaccine 70% effective against Delta variant
Pattani Covid-19 spike fills nearly all field hospital beds
Chiang Mai ready to re-open despite new cluster of infections
Covid-19 in Southern provinces prompts Songkhla checkpoints
Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
November reopening to international tourists predicts 1.5 trillion baht
FTI warns Thailand must reopen to international tourists
Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
“The Rescue” – What really happened inside Tham Luang caves?
BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
2 foreign men arrested for stealing card data for ATM fraud
Family of man killed by Swiss man claims 300,000 baht missing
Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
Anutin warns Nov 1 reopening could close again if Covid-19 surges
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
TAT 80% revenue recovery plan: get travellers to spend double
Thailand to be removed from UK red list from Monday
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Events1 day ago
Remembering Thailand’s beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand to lift quarantine for vaccinated tourists from low-risk countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Covid-19 cases are rising, not falling – CCSA infection numbers called into doubt
- Tourism3 hours ago
So long, farewell to Thailand’s Certificate of Entry – November 1
- Thailand3 days ago
BREAKING: Vaccinated travellers from 10 countries allowed to enter without quarantine starting November 1
- Transport3 days ago
Important rules and behaviours for driving in Thailand
- Thailand1 day ago
Anutin warns Nov 1 reopening could close again if Covid-19 surges
- Thailand22 hours ago
Minister of Tourism is sure tourists will flood Thailand November 1
Recent comments: