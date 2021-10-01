Connect with us

Transport

AirAsia relaunching 9 routes including Phuket-Chiang Mai Oct 15

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: AirAsia is reopening 9 flight routes from October 15.

AirAsia announced in a press release today that they will resume many domestic flight routes including from Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok around the country and a Phuket to Chiang Mai direct flight. The flights from Don Mueang will resume on October 15, while the Phuket — Chiang Mai route will recommence the next day.

Last month AirAsia reinstated 11 flight routes has domestic travel began to be allowed again throughout the country. This month they will add 9 additional routes for a total of 20 operating within Thailand.

The newly added flights will include 2 from Chiang Mai – one operating to Phuket which has helped to increase Sandbox and post-Sandbox travelling, and one to Hua Hin. Another 7 flight routes will be added to and from Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok: Krabi, Loei, Nan, Phitsanulok, Sakon Nakhon, Surat Thani, and Trang.

The CEO of AirAsia Thailand says that they are working in full cooperation with the Thai government policies to improve health and safety measures while at the same time promoting domestic tourism.

It is hoped that the relaunch of these flight routes will help boost local economies around the country and allow more money to be generated in each of these locations now that it is possible to easily travel to them.

AirAsia has committed to work to continue expanding its domestic service routes and, if the demand warrants it, add additional flights and times to the most popular routes. The airline has reported surprising success for the route they reinstated in September, claiming that flights were 75% to 80% full on average. Weekend travellers increase their passenger load as high as 90% to 95%. Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, and Hat Yai were the most popular flight launching the most full planes.

The CEO of AirAsia Thailand expressed the belief that the tourism industry will see a strong increase towards recovery in the last quarter of 2021 adding that AirAsia passengers are getting more familiar and comfortable with travelling in the new normal of Covid-19 safety and restrictions.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Griff1315
2021-10-01 15:47
CM close your windows and double your masks flights from Shatbox Island are coming to get you...🙁
image
Paco
2021-10-01 16:07
I hate that so much that they call it the new normal...🤮
Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)55 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 11,754 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand1 hour ago

Police search for Australian man who allegedly raped a Thai masseuse
Politics1 hour ago

Nonthaburi protesters threw fermented fish at PM Prayut’s van

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Transport2 hours ago

AirAsia relaunching 9 routes including Phuket-Chiang Mai Oct 15
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Tourism said to fuel Southeast Asia’s illegal wildlife trade
Thailand3 hours ago

Boss outrage, STV visas, Set Designs | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 30
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime3 hours ago

Mute man nabbed for child porn, solicited nudes from 8 year old
World4 hours ago

Australian travel abroad coming soon with 7-day home quarantine
Thailand5 hours ago

Thailand sees slump during peak travel period, Chinese stay home for Golden Week
Thailand5 hours ago

Blood supplies low during pandemic, LGBTQ activists call to be allowed to donate
Chiang Rai5 hours ago

Assistant village chief busted with 3.8 million meth pills
Thailand6 hours ago

Quarantine shortened, curfew cutdown, more AstraZeneca doses | Thailand Top Stories | Oct 1
Tourism6 hours ago

Pattaya beach vendors see domestic tourist business increasing
Thailand6 hours ago

Man arrested for firing bullet in Protests, 1 mil tourists incoming | Good Morning Thailand | Ep.101
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Thailand allows antigen test kits to be sold online, in regular shops
Thailand2 weeks ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending